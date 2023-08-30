NASA exploring passenger jet that can fly from New York to London in 90 minutes

NASA is conducting research on a supersonic aircraft with the capability to travel from New York City to London in an astonishingly short amount of time - just 90 minutes.

A jet similar to the Concorde that can travel at over 3,000 miles per hour, allowing for a 90-minute flight from New York to London, is in the works, along with a plane capable of reaching Mach 4, NASA said in a press release. The technology is an incredible four times faster than the speed of sound (761 mph at sea level).

According to the Federal Space Agency, a typical large airliner travels at about 80% of the speed of sound, which is roughly 600 mph, less than half as fast as the speed of Concorde.

"Flying from New York City to London up to four times faster than what's currently possible may sound like a far-off dream, but NASA is exploring whether the commercial market could support travel at such speeds," NASA wrote.

The announcement of a plane making the journey from NYC to London in just 90 minutes is concurrent with NASA's ongoing Quesst mission utilizing their X-59 aircraft.

"We conducted similar concept studies over a decade ago at Mach 1.6-1.8, and those resulting roadmaps helped guide NASA research efforts since, including those leading to the X-59," said Lori Ozoroski, project manager for NASA's Commercial Supersonic Technology Project.

"These new studies will both refresh those looks at technology roadmaps and identify additional research needs for a broader high-speed range."

More: Metallic spheres found on Pacific floor are interstellar in origin, Harvard professor finds

Two companies will be awarded 12-month contracts

The contracts will create innovative concept designs and technology roadmaps for Mach 2-plus travel. These contracts will focus on identifying and mitigating risks and challenges, as well as determining the necessary technologies for success.

Every team must produce roadmap elements for airframe, power, propulsion, thermal management, and composite materials with the capability to withstand high-supersonic speeds. Additionally, they are required to generate non-proprietary designs for concept vehicles.

"The design concepts and technology roadmaps are really important to have in our hands when the companies are finished," said Mary Jo Long-Davis, manager of NASA's Hypersonic Technology Project.

"We are also collectively conscious of the need to account for safety, efficiency, economic, and societal considerations. It's important to innovate responsibly so we return benefits to travelers and do no harm to the environment."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA exploring passenger jet that can fly from NY to London in 90 minutes