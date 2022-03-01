NASA extends SpaceX’s Commercial Crew contract by three missions for $900 million

Stefanie Waldek
·2 min read

NASA announced today that it has officially awarded SpaceX the Crew-7, Crew-8, and Crew-9 missions to the International Space Station, bringing SpaceX’s total Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) contract to $3.49 billion.

The original $2.6 billion contract was issued to SpaceX in 2014 for the development of American crewed launch capabilities, which had ended in 2011 with the retirement of the Space Shuttle. The private spaceflight company has delivered, successfully launching three operational missions, Crew-1 through Crew-3 (plus one crewed test flight), to the ISS via its Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket since 2020.

Prior to the modification, SpaceX was contracted to fly three more missions to the ISS: Crew-4 and Crew-5 in 2022 and Crew-6 in 2023. With the extension, which is “fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity,” per NASA's statement. SpaceX’s period of performance now runs through March 31, 2028 — a nice regular paycheck for the growing launch and space operations company.

“It’s critical we begin to secure additional flights to the space station now so we are ready as these missions are needed to maintain a U.S. presence on station,” Kathy Lueders, associate administrator of NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate, said in the agency’s notice of intent to modify SpaceX’s contract, published in December 2021. “Our U.S. human launch capability is essential to our continued safe operations in orbit and to building our low-Earth orbit economy.”

In that notice, NASA acknowledged that SpaceX is the only American company currently certified to transport crew to the ISS. Boeing also received a six-mission CCtCap contract from NASA in 2014, with a total value of $4.2 billion, but its Starliner spacecraft is still in its uncrewed testing phase. Its next test flight is currently scheduled for May 2022, when it will launch atop an Atlas V rocket to rendezvous with the ISS.

Eventually, NASA intends for the SpaceX and Boeing Commercial Crew programs to work in tandem to fly astronauts to the ISS. Between the retirement of the Space Shuttle and SpaceX’s Commercial Crew Program certification, NASA solely relied on Russian space agency Roscosmos for transportation to the station. According to a 2019 report by NASA’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG), NASA paid an average of $55.4 million per seat on Roscosmos’ Soyuz launch system between 2006 and 2020. By the end of that period, NASA was paying the Russian agency a reported $86 million per seat. The same OIG report estimated SpaceX’s average cost per seat to be $55 million and Boeing’s $90 million.

Recommended Stories

  • Remote Work Seen More Persistent Than Planners Expect

    (Bloomberg) -- The pandemic-era shift to remote work will likely be more persistent than anticipated, hitting the finances of U.S. cities that are banking on commuters to get back to the office post-pandemic.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some

  • Max Q: International space collaboration under threat

    This week, the biggest story in the space industry is understandably the biggest story in world events overall: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Of course, the most immediate and devastating impact of Russia’s actions are those felt by the people on the ground in the besieged country, but already there are signs that this could forever change how the international space community operates, and in particular it’ll test the long-standing collaborative relationship between the U.S. and Russia. Via a series of tweets the head of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, was quick to respond to sanctions imposed by the U.S., noting that the joint stewardship of the International Space Station could be at risk as a result.

  • Sky Shorts: Marvel at the sight of International Space Station

    Don't miss the chance to spot this space operation while you still can.

  • Rocket Lab's Neutron will be built, launched and landed at Wallops Island, Virginia

    Rocket Lab has announced the latest expansion of its growing empire of rocket building and launching facilities. While its existing pads in New Zealand and the U.S. will continue to field the company's smaller Electron rockets, a fresh facility will be built in Virginia to house and eventually launch the much larger Neutron launch vehicle. The new Neutron Production Complex will be located right inside NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, on a 28-acre plot hosting approximately 250,000 square feet of interior space.

  • Delta Air Lines Suspends Codeshare Agreement With Russia’s Aeroflot. The Stock Is Falling.

    Delta Air Lines has withdrawn its codeshare services with Aeroflot, becoming the latest carrier to distance itself from Russia’s national airline in light of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion are meant to 'bring down the Putin regime,' says UK

    The Russian economy was in freefall Monday after sanctions sent its currecy tumbing and isolated its biggest institutions.

  • Ukrainians flee, Carnival celebrations, Australia flooding: World in Photos, Feb. 28

    A look at the top photos from around the globe.

  • House passes bill making lynching a federal hate crime

    The House passed legislation on Monday that would classify lynching as a federal hate crime.Lawmakers easily passed the bill, which is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was lynched in 1955, on a 422-3 vote.While the bill sailed through with bipartisan support, three Republicans - Reps. Andrew Clyde (Ga.), Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Chip Roy (Texas) - voted against it.The legislation's passage comes more than 120 years...

  • More animal species have contracted COVID recently. What does this mean for humans?

    Significant research has shown that the COVID virus has made a successful jump into a number of animals, most important among them white-tailed deer.

  • US says it is expelling 12 Russian diplomats for espionage

    The United States announced Monday it is expelling 12 members of the Russian Mission at the United Nations, accusing them of being “intelligence operatives” engaged in espionage. The Biden administration's action came on the fifth day of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine, which has sparked condemnation from the United States and dozens of other countries. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the Russian diplomats “have abused their privileges of residency in the United States by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security.”

  • Black female WWII unit recognized with congressional honor

    The House voted Monday to award the only all-female, Black unit to serve in Europe during World War II with the Congressional Gold Medal. The 422-0 vote follows a long-running campaign to recognize the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion. The Senate passed the legislation last year.

  • WB Pulls ‘Batman,’ Disney Halts All Theatrical Film Releases in Russia, Citing ‘Tragic Humanitarian Crisis’

    Disney pulled its lineup from Russia first, before Warner Bros. announced it was following suit with "The Batman."

  • Putin is giving the EU an opportunity to live up to its mission

    It took Vladimir Putin less than a week to do what the European Union couldn’t do by itself in three decades: Come together as a political entity unafraid to take an active role in international conflict. After a nonstop 50-hour meeting, the European Union decided today that it will send $450 million in military aid to Ukraine to support the country’s resistance to Russia’s invasion. “This is a watershed moment,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announcing the decision.

  • Rubio skipping SOTU over COVID-19 testing mandate: 'I don't have time'

    Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) will skip President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday because of the COVID-19 testing requirement for attendees. "I don't have time to go take a COVID test today," Rubio said, according to a tweet from HuffPost reporter Igor Bobic. "I only take a test if I'm sick."Rubio's office confirmed his plans to The Hill. Rubio complained about the requirements for the State of the Union during his speech at the...

  • US exchanges halt trading in plummeting Russian stocks as Moscow has no plans to reopen markets yet

    A 31% drop in the VanEck Vectors Russia ETF on Monday gave investors an idea of the damage the Russian stock market will experience when it reopens.

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Tennessee basketball vs. Georgia: Scouting report, prediction

    Tennessee basketball has its final road game of the season at Georgia on Tuesday night (6:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).

  • The Weeknd Scores the World’s Biggest Single for the Second Consecutive Year

    The Weeknd has become the first artist to win the Global Digital Single Award two years in a row, with his “Save Your Tears” topping the list for 2021 after his smash “Blinding Lights” was No. 1 for 2020. The award is presented by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, the London-based organization that […]

  • Psaki suggests Putin’s isolation during pandemic could be at play as lawmakers question his sanity

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s isolation during the pandemic could be affecting his decision-making as he pushes on with his deadly invasion of Ukraine.

  • Tesla Stops Putting Radar Sensors in New Model S and Model X EVs

    These Teslas join the Model 3 and Model Y in relying solely on cameras. Temporarily, Autosteer may be limited to 80 mph and adaptive cruise control may require a longer minimum following distance.