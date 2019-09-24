NASA is finally planning to launch a space telescope to detect deadly asteroids before they hit Earth. Here's how it could work.

NASA/JPL-Caltech





NASA plans to launch an infrared telescope into space to detect potentially deadly near-Earth objects (NEOs).

It's "a breakthrough decades in the making," one asteroid researcher said.

The announcement is a step forward after NASA failed to fund a similar telescope, NEOCam, in 2017.

Space agencies have limited ability to detect objects flying near Earth. That's why a "city-killer" asteroid took scientists by surprise when it passed close to Earth in July.

The forthcoming asteroid-detecting space telescope will use infrared radiation to detect the heat of rocks hurtling through space.

NASA is finally getting serious about a major threat to life on Earth.

Administrators announced on Monday that the agency is planning to launch a space telescope to watch for hazardous asteroids as part of its planetary defense strategy.

The telescope will use infrared radiation to detect the heat of rocks hurtling through space. For now, NASA administrators are calling it the Near-Earth Object Surveillance Mission (NEOSM).

"This is a great step forward for thinking about human destiny, because the dinosaurs certainly did not have an asteroid survey program to protect themselves," Richard Binzel, an asteroid researcher and professor of planetary sciences at MIT, told Business Insider. "Having knowledge of what's out there is something that the planetary science community has been advocating for for nearly 30 years. So this is a breakthrough decades in the making."

NASA's new mission is expected to cost between $500 million and $600 million. It could launch as early as 2025, though that's not an official timeline.

"We're finally in a position where we can say we're ready to move forward," Lori Glaze, director of the agency's Planetary Science Division, said in a NASA committee meeting. "It's a really big deal that we're at this point."

'Planet defense is something that we have to deal with'

asteroid impact strike hit nasa More

NASA/Don Davis

Any space rock with an orbit that takes it within 125 million miles (200 million kilometers) of the sun is considered an NEO (near-Earth object). So far, humanity has located about 15,500 such objects.

The goal in monitoring NEOs is to avoid a surprise like the dinosaurs got 65 million years ago, when a 6-mile-wide asteroid crashed into Earth's surface. The impact caused a mile-high tsunami, sparked wildfires, and released billions of tons of sulfur into the atmosphere, blotting out the sun for years. That was the end of the age of big lizards.

But so far, scientists have missed plenty of large, dangerous objects that approached Earth. In 2013, a meteor measuring 20 meters (about 65 feet) in diameter and traveling at 40,000 mph entered the atmosphere and exploded over Chelyabinsk in central Russia. The blast sent out a shock wave that broke windows and damaged buildings across the region, injuring more than 1,400 people.

According to NASA modeling, an event like the Chelyabinsk meteor occurs about every 60 years. That same day, another, larger asteroid came within 17,000 miles of Earth.

asteroid russia Chelyabinsk More