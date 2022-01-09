NASA finishes unfolding James Webb Space Telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its final form. CBS News senior space Analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN with more.
NASA’s new space telescope opened its huge, gold-plated, flower-shaped mirror Saturday, the final step in the observatory's dramatic unfurling. More powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope, the $10 billion Webb will scan the cosmos for light streaming from the first stars and galaxies formed 13.7 billion years ago. To accomplish this, NASA had to outfit Webb with the largest and most sensitive mirror ever launched — its “golden eye,” as scientists call it.
NASA opened a golden eye on the cosmos Saturday. The James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most complex of its kind, successfully completed its final deployment stage by opening its 21-foot gold-coated, flower-shaped mirror. “Today, NASA achieved another engineering milestone decades in the making,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in a statement. “While the journey is not complete, I ...
NASA officials are breathing a sigh of relief after the agency confirmed that the James Webb Space Telescope is now fully unfolded and deployed.
