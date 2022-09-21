NASA fuels Artemis moon rocket in leak test
NASA loaded fuel into its moon rocket Wednesday in a leak test ahead of a launch attempt as early as next week. (Sept. 21)
NASA has begun its tanking test of the Space Launch System core and upper stage today at Kennedy Space Center that could pave the way for the Artemis I launch to the moon next week, but a new leak in a fuel line yet again gave NASA headaches. The test that got the go to proceed at 7:30 a.m. at Launch Pad 39-B looks to make sure repairs to fuel lines made since a scrub on Sept. 3 can support ...
NASA's new moon rocket sprouted another fuel leak Wednesday as engineers tested the plumbing ahead of a launch attempt as early as next week. The daylong demo had barely begun when hazardous hydrogen fuel began escaping at the same place and same time as before, despite new seals and other repairs. Wednesday's leak came close to the limit, but the launch team managed to get the leak down to acceptable levels as the test continued.
NASA teams found a potential culprit that scrubbed the Artemis I moon mission's last attempt, setting the stage for a fueling test this week.
NASA is ready to check engineers' work fixing a fuel leak on the Artemis-1 rocket, which scrubbed the space agency's most recent launch attempt of the mega moon rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Teams need to make sure the massive moon rocket and Orion spacecraft are ready for launch, and workers have fixed a troublesome hydrogen leak.
Follow live as NASA targets early Wednesday, Sept. 21, for a Space Launch System fueling test at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The agency says engineers paused the flow of liquid hydrogen during a fueling practice, but later filled the tank successfully. The test aims to set up a new launch.
“It might not be what you expect,” NASA says.
