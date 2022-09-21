NASA fuels Artemis moon rocket in leak test

Orlando Sentinel

NASA has begun its tanking test of the Space Launch System core and upper stage today at Kennedy Space Center that could pave the way for the Artemis I launch to the moon next week, but a new leak in a fuel line yet again gave NASA headaches. The test that got the go to proceed at 7:30 a.m. at Launch Pad 39-B looks to make sure repairs to fuel lines made since a scrub on Sept. 3 can support ...