NASA helicopter breaks records with flight on Mars
NASA's experimental Mars helicopter rose from the dusty red surface into the thin air on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. (April 19)
NASA has marked a major milestone in its extraterrestrial exploration program, with the first powered flight of an aircraft on Mars. The flight occurred very early this morning, and NASA received telemetry confirming that the "Ingenuity" helicopter it sent to Mars with its Perseverance rover took flight. This is a major achievement, in no small part because the atmosphere is so thin on Mars that creating a rotor-powered craft like Ingenuity that can actually use it to produce lift is a huge challenge.
Ingenuity flew 10 feet above the Martian surface on Monday and snapped a photo of its shadow from the air. NASA expects to get video soon.
NASA hopes to score a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment on Monday as it attempts to send a miniature helicopter buzzing over the surface of Mars in what would be the first powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. A modest debut is likewise in store for NASA's twin-rotor, solar-powered helicopter Ingenuity. While the mere metrics may seem less than ambitious, the "air field" for the interplanetary test flight is 173 million miles from Earth, on the floor of a vast Martian basin called Jezero Crater.
NASA will attempt to fly a remote-control helicopter on Mars early Monday, aiming for humanity's first powered, controlled flight on another planet. The solar-powered lightweight helicopter, Ingenuity, hitched a ride to Mars on the belly of the Perseverance rover, which will help Ingenuity communicate with mission control and also record the test flight from about 330 feet away. NASA will try to get Ingenuity to rise to about 10 feet above the Martian surface, hover for about 20 seconds, then land back at its airfield in Jerezo Crater. Ingenuity is the product of six years of work at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California. This will be the second attempt to get it in the air, after a "watchdog" timer glitch forced NASA to call off an April 11 test flight. NASA successfully tested the rotors on Friday, and it has a plan and a backup plan for Monday's flight, wrote MiMi Aung, Ingenuity project manager at JPL. If Plan A doesn't work, Perseverance will send Ingenuity an update for its flight control software, putting off the test flight for several more days. "Our team considers Monday's attempted first flight like a rocket launch: We're doing everything we can to make it a success, but we also know that we may have to scrub and try again," Aung wrote in an April 17 post. "In engineering, there is always uncertainty, but this is what makes working on advanced technology so exciting and rewarding. We have to continually innovate and develop solutions to new challenges. And we get to try things others have only dreamed of." The test flight will commence at about 3:30 a.m. EDT, but the data and images won't reach Earth for another few hours. NASA's JPL will broadcast the flight starting at 6:15 a.m. EDT, and you can watch the livestream below. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyHas outdoor masking turned into 'meaningless political theater'?
Cheering at NASA on Monday as its little drone helicopter on Mars made a historic flight, marking the first time that humans have controlled an aircraft on an alien planet.... and beaming back a single image.Taryn Bailey, an engineer on the project, streamed it live from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory headquarters in California."So the image we're looking at on the screen is the image from our on-board navigation camera, showing us hovering above the surface of Mars. How incredible!"UNIDENTIFIED: "And that's its shadow, right Taryn?""Yes that's its shadow. So, the onboard navigation camera points straight down so we're seeing its shadow right now."UNIDENTIFIED: "I can just hear (Project Manager) MiMi (Aung) in the background, 'This is real! This is real!' So amazing."The helicopter, called Ingenuity, didn't fly for long. This was just a test flight.A camera on the Mars rover, Perseverance, which was parked about 200 feet away, caught part of it on video.It went went up 10 feet, hovered for 39 seconds, and landed again. But make no mistake, this is being compared to the Wright Brothers' first flight back in 1903, which itself only lasted 12 seconds.In fact, NASA attached a tiny piece of the original Wright Brothers flyer to the underside of Ingenuity before it was launched to Mars: a piece of history, making history again.
The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration onMars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan.A black-and-white photo taken by a downward-pointing onboard camera while the helicopter was aloft showed the distinct shadow cast by Ingenuity in the Martian sunlight onto the ground just below it.Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 40-second flight precisely as planned three hours earlier.The robot rotorcraft was programmed to ascend 10 feet straight up, then hover and rotate in place over the Martian surface for half a minute before settling back down on its four legs.
The 4-pound helicopter ascended straight up to an altitude of 10 feet above the Martian surface, hovered for 40 seconds and then touched back down.
NASA’s experimental helicopter Ingenuity rose into the thin air above the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, achieving the first powered flight by an aircraft on another planet. The triumph was hailed as a Wright brothers moment. The mini 4-pound (1.8-kilogram) copter even carried a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903.
The Mars helicopter Ingenuity performed the first controlled flight on another planet early Monday, demonstrating a new way to help humans explore the red planet.
