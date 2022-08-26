NASA holds a pre-launch briefing
NASA held a briefing ahead of Monday's Artemis I moon rocket test flight, on the role of industry in advancing human space exploration (Aug. 26)
NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit. (Aug. 25) (AP Video: Cody Jackson)
NASA’s Space Launch System rocket, set for its first flight early Monday, is a behemoth. And when it lifts off from Florida, it's going to be loud.
Slime plays an essential role in the lives of snails, hagfish and people alike. Adrienne Bresnahan/Moment via Getty ImagesSlime is everywhere. It shapes the consistency of your bodily fluids, from the saliva in your mouth to the goo that covers your organs. It protects you against pathogens, including coronavirus, while creating a home in your mouth for billions of friendly bacteria. It helps slugs have Spiderman sex hanging from walls, hagfish turn water into rapidly expanding goo, lampreys fil
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office is hitting back at "baseless lies" it says are coming from the office of New York City Mayor Eric Adams over migrant wristbands.
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway plowed about $10 billion into Occidental, securing a stake worth $14 billion today thanks to the stock's surge this year.
Scientists are excited to explore the moon's polar region, parts of which are perpetually shaded from the sun. and potential landing sites for Artemis III.
To offer future student borrowers relief, Biden plans to cut their discretionary income. How does he plan to do that and how will that help?
Investors in the e-commerce giant got something more valuable than higher returns from their stock split experience.
New York City officials claim that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is placing bar codes on migrants who were bused to the city, calling the move an intimidation tactic amid the escalating feud over migrants in the U.S. CBS affiliate WCBS published a video on Wednesday showing migrants arriving in New York City wearing wristbands…
A civil lawsuit against a Greer woman's estate and her fiancé accuses them of assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, more.
Experts say Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin's political accomplishments don't diminish the double standards she faces as a young woman in politics.
Using Webb's powerful instruments, researchers found carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of a planet about 700 light-years away.
Shawnte Hardin, a minister found guilty of running an illicit funeral home business across Ohio, sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in prison on Friday.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory research could lead to new therapies for some types of cancer.
Bella Hadid just wore a hot Balenciaga rhinestone string bikini and gloves while shooting a music video with Offset. Shop affordable dupes of Bella's look.
Chelsea Clinton told Entertainment Weekly she deleted the rapper's music because of the "unconscionable" way he speaks about women.
David Zaslav’s plan for a 10-year plan may finally be coming to fruition. According to The Hollywood Reporter, producer Dan Lin is circling the role of DC chief, also known as “the Kevin Feige role.” Lin is the producer behind recent blockbusters like It, Aladdin, Sherlock Holmes, and The Lego Movie franchise.
A few weeks ago, I encountered a pleasant surprise when I logged onto my savings account to check my balance. Since I had extra money in my savings account, I decided to transfer some of it into a CD. In an effort to slow its pace, the Fed has been implementing aggressive interest rate hikes that are making borrowing more expensive.