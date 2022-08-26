NASA holds a pre-launch briefing

The Conversation

Slime plays an essential role in the lives of snails, hagfish and people alike. Adrienne Bresnahan/Moment via Getty ImagesSlime is everywhere. It shapes the consistency of your bodily fluids, from the saliva in your mouth to the goo that covers your organs. It protects you against pathogens, including coronavirus, while creating a home in your mouth for billions of friendly bacteria. It helps slugs have Spiderman sex hanging from walls, hagfish turn water into rapidly expanding goo, lampreys fil