NASA image of Michigan from International Space Station has cool view of lakes, land

It looks a little disorienting at first but, once you turn your head the right direction, you can see why a photo of Michigan from the International Space Station is getting attention online.

The photo taken at 8:43 a.m. Feb. 26 shows a view of Michigan from the northwest.

To help your brain and eyes adjust, the bottom of Michigan is in the upper, right corner of the photo.

A view of Michigan from the International Space Station on Monday, Feb. 26, 2024.

The photo features both peninsulas and the sun shining off the Great Lakes.

It was taken with a Nikon D4 at an altitude of 224 nautical miles (about 257 miles) with a sun elevation angle of 3 degrees.

The angle and light make it easy for the state's large inland lakes and even Mackinac Island to stand out.

On NASA's website, you can use a zoom tool to take an even closer look at the impressive detail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NASA photo of Michigan from International Space Station has cool view