NASA image of Michigan from International Space Station has cool view of lakes, land
It looks a little disorienting at first but, once you turn your head the right direction, you can see why a photo of Michigan from the International Space Station is getting attention online.
The photo taken at 8:43 a.m. Feb. 26 shows a view of Michigan from the northwest.
To help your brain and eyes adjust, the bottom of Michigan is in the upper, right corner of the photo.
The photo features both peninsulas and the sun shining off the Great Lakes.
It was taken with a Nikon D4 at an altitude of 224 nautical miles (about 257 miles) with a sun elevation angle of 3 degrees.
The angle and light make it easy for the state's large inland lakes and even Mackinac Island to stand out.
On NASA's website, you can use a zoom tool to take an even closer look at the impressive detail.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: NASA photo of Michigan from International Space Station has cool view