A NASA image shows the center of our galaxy in unprecedented detail. Expect far more revealing photos from a soon-to-launch telescope.

The center of the Milky Way is a crowded hub of millions of stars, bathed in harsh ultraviolet and X-ray radiation, swirling around a black hole as massive as 4 million suns.

A shroud of dust and gas makes it difficult to see all that activity, but NASA's Spitzer telescope cut through the fog with infrared sensors in 2006, producing an unprecedented image. The agency republished that photo (shown above) on Wednesday in order to highlight how much more we'll be able to see with its next venture.

That project, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), is slated to launch in 2021. It will use more advanced infrared cameras to image the galaxy while in Earth's orbit, and will be able to capture dimmer stars and smaller details than Spitzer.

"Even one image from Webb will be the highest-quality image ever obtained of the galactic center," Roeland van der Marel, an astronomer who worked on JWST's imaging tools, said in a press release.

Such images could help answer some of scientists' biggest questions about how the galaxy formed and how it evolves over time.

Spitzer imaged the Milky Way's center like never before

The Spitzer photo is a mosaic of smaller shots showing the galactic center in infrared light, with wavelengths 10 times longer than what the human eye can see. Infrared vision enabled Spitzer's cameras to see past the clouds of interstellar dust that block visible light between Earth and the center of the galaxy, 26,000 light-years away.

In the image, old, cooler stars appear in blue at the edges, while massive, young stars burn a hot red hue. Stars on the far sides of the image are 900 light-years apart.

The horizontal streak of brighter stars across the center of the image is the plane of the Milky Way. The galaxy's center is the bright white spot in the middle of the photo — that's where hot, massive stars crowd together.

milky way galaxy center spitzer

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Somewhere in that center lies a supermassive black hole. Tiny stars are forming just a few light-years out of its grasp, even though scientists previously thought that environment would be too harsh for gas clouds to collapse into stars. They hope JWST can offer clues about how stars form there.

Around the galactic plane, meanwhile, clouds of interstellar dust swirl. Scientists think these clouds were shaped by streams of charged particles, or "wind," from massive stars.

JWST could photograph the galaxy's black hole in new detail

james webb space telescope hexagonal mirrors finished nasa