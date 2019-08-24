Nasa investigating first ever ‘space crime’ as astronaut accused of committing theft from ISS

Anne McClain is accused of accessing estranged spouse's bank from space station: Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via Getty Images

Summer Worden, a former US Air Force intelligence officer living in Kansas, has been in the midst of a bitter separation and parenting dispute for much of the past year.

So she was surprised when she noticed that her estranged spouse still seemed to know things about her spending. Had she bought a car? How could she afford that?

Ms Worden put her intelligence background to work, asking her bank about the locations of computers that had recently accessed her bank account using her login credentials.

The bank got back to her with an answer: one was a computer network registered to Nasa.

Ms Worden’s spouse, Anne McClain, was a decorated Nasa astronaut on a six-month mission aboard the International Space Station.

She was about to be part of Nasa’s first all-female spacewalk. But the couple’s domestic troubles on Earth, it seemed, had extended into outer space.

Ms McClain acknowledged that she had accessed the bank account from space, insisting through a lawyer that she was merely shepherding the couple’s still-intertwined finances.

Ms Worden felt differently. She filed a complaint with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and her family lodged one with Nasa’s Office of Inspector General, accusing Ms McClain of identity theft and improper access to her private financial records.

Investigators from the inspector general’s office have since contacted Ms Worden and Ms McClain, trying to get to the bottom of what may be the first allegation of criminal wrongdoing in space.

“I was pretty appalled that she would go that far. I knew it was not okay,” Ms Worden said.

The five space agencies involved in the space station — from the United States, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada — have long-established procedures to handle any jurisdictional questions that arise when astronauts of various nations are orbiting Earth together.

But Mark Sundahl, director of the Global Space Law Centre at Cleveland State University, said he was not aware of any previous allegation of a crime committed in space.

Nasa officials said they were also unaware of any crimes committed on the space station.

Ms McClain, now back on Earth, submitted to an under-oath interview with the inspector general last week. She contends that she was merely doing what she had always done, with Ms Worden’s permission, to make sure the family’s finances were in order.

“She strenuously denies that she did anything improper,” said her lawyer, Rusty Hardin, who added that the astronaut “is totally cooperating”.

Ms Hardin said the bank access from space was an attempt to make sure that there were sufficient funds in Ms Worden’s account to pay bills and care for the child they had been raising.

Ms McClain had done the same throughout the relationship, he said, with Ms Worden’s full knowledge. Ms McClain continued using the password that she had used previously and never heard from Ms Worden that the account was now off limits, he added.

A complaint involving bank access from the space station is just one of a number of complex legal issues that have emerged in the age of routine space travel, issues that are expected to grow with the onset of space tourism.