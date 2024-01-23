There’s a NASA jet doing low-altitude flyovers over central California. Here’s why

A low-flying jet is expected to be seen — and heard — over the central San Joaquin Valley in California on Tuesday.

The DC-8 headed out from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center for a day’s worth of flight as part of an air-quality field study.

According to NASA, the aircraft was to be in the Valley mid-morning through early afternoon.

While the jet is flying at altitudes safe to the public, wildlife and infrastructure, it will still be loud, especially to those with sensitivities.

The aircraft was still in Southern California, near Lancaster, as of 11 a.m., according to NASA’s real-time flight tracking.

Air Force combat exercises

Beginning Wednesday, the Air Force’s Air Combat Command will have training exercises running in various locations across the western United States, including Fresno.

The 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno is not participating directly in the training.

“We are expecting military aircraft to take off and land at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, but the 144th Fighter Wing does not have a direct role in this exercise,” Capt. Jason Sanchez said. “The 144th Fighter Wing will continue routine operations while the exercise is occurring.”

During the exercises, residents can expect an increase in Air Force personnel and military takeoffs and landings.

In a statement, the Air Combat Command headquarters said residents may also hear loud “attack” warning tones (similar to a tornado warning) and simulated battle noises.

The bi-annual exercises are expected to last 10 days.