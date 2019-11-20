NASA just detected water vapor on a moon of Jupiter — yet another clue that Europa's hidden ocean could hold alien life

NASA/JPL-Caltech





An icy moon of Jupiter is looking more and more like it could hold alien life deep in its subsurface sea.

On Monday, NASA announced that scientists had officially measured water vapor on the moon, called Europa, for the first time.

The discovery is yet another sign that Europa has all the right ingredients for aliens — given the right chemicals and a little deep-sea volcanic activity, it's possible that life could spring up (or already has) deep in the saltwater ocean below Europa's surface.

Here's why scientists are increasingly looking to Europa in their hunt for alien life.

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SETI Institute

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope first spotted such water vapor on Europa in 2013, possibly erupting from geysers. But nobody had directly measured it until now.







The discovery is yet another clue that Europa could host alien life.

NASA/ESA/K. Retherford/SWRI

"Essential chemical elements (carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus, and sulfur) and sources of energy, two of three requirements for life, are found all over the solar system. But the third — liquid water — is somewhat hard to find beyond Earth," Lucas Paganini, a NASA planetary scientist who led the research, said in a press release. "While scientists have not yet detected liquid water directly, we've found the next best thing: water in vapor form."







Scientists have long suspected that Europa conceals an ocean below its icy surface — possibly with twice the volume of Earth's oceans.