NASA launch live stream: Watch Antares rocket take off for International Space Station

NASA plans to send the Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket on an expedition to the International Space Station to deliver supplies and conduct investigations in a Tuesday night launch that could be visible in multiple states.

The rocket is scheduled to launch at 8:31 p.m. ET from Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island in eastern Virginia. Weather permitting, NASA said views of the launch may be visible in a dozen states throughout the mid-Atlantic region and on the East Coast.

The mission will examine spacecraft fire protection and the density of the Earth's uppermost atmosphere, among other scientific investigations, NASA says.

Whether you're in the viewing region or on the other side of the country, here's how you can watch the rocket launch live.

Antares rocket: NASA rocket launch may be visible from 10 or more East Coast states

This graphic from NASA shows where people on the East Coast may be able to view the Antares launch Aug. 1, weather permitting.

How to watch the Antares launch live

Weather permitting, the launch will occur Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 8:31 p.m. ET.

NASA will broadcast the launch live on NASA Television, the NASA app, its website and various social media platforms, including YouTube and X (formerly Twitter.)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA rocket launch live stream: Antares set for liftoff from Wallops