NASA launch paves way for moon orbit space station
Rocket carrying technology supporting NASA's "Artemis" space exploration program launched from New Zealand. (June 28)
Rocket carrying technology supporting NASA's "Artemis" space exploration program launched from New Zealand. (June 28)
The Ducks have one of the biggest fan bases in the nation. But where do they stack up among the most beloved teams in college football?
A home listed last week in Celina in western Ohio — a home featured on the Zillow Gone Wild listing of unusual properties — includes two jail cells.
As Russia crosses the 35,000 thresholds of troops lost since the full-scale invasion began, the Ukrainian Air Force has executed several air strikes against concentrations of Russian forces in the south, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook message on June 27.
The drummer previously admitted it wasn't a "f**kin’ badass story" -- and it turns out he was right. Tommy Lee’s Wife Reveals How the Drummer Broke His Ribs Leading Up to Mötley Crüe’s Reunion Tour Spencer Kaufman
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/NAAPOOn Aug. 15, 1977, an astronomer at Ohio State University, listening to the galaxy with the university’s powerful Big Ear radio telescope, overheard alien chatter echoing somewhere out there in the direction of the Sagittarius constellation.Well, maybe. When Jerry Ehman noticed the highly structured, seemingly deliberate signal in a computer printout of radio data, he jotted down a note: “Wow!” His exclamation gave the discovery its
The solar-powered microwave oven-sized craft is a key part of the agency's Artemis moon program.
The world's first large-scale underground nuclear waste disposal site has just finished construction. Tons of waste will be buried over 100 years.
NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spotted a double crater on the moon from a spacecraft impact. So far, no country has taken responsibility.
TIL I can keep cracking my knuckles in peace.View Entire Post ›
“Going to the moon is no joke.” The mission is important, though you might not assume so based on the stats of the CAPSTONE CubeSat on its own: It’s about the size of a microwave oven and weighs in at just 55 pounds.
Science can observe these various phases of fetal development but cannot determine when human life begins. UrsaHoogle/E+ via Getty ImagesNow that the U.S. Supreme Court has given states final say over if and when abortions are legal, the political debates over abortion rights will intensify in legislatures and courthouses around the nation. Many of those discussions will hinge on the question of when, exactly, is the beginning of a human life that could – or should – be protected by law. A frien
United Launch Alliance is set to launch its Atlas V rocket carrying the USSF-12 mission Friday from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
(Bloomberg) -- The global honeybee crisis has reached alarming levels in Quebec’s blueberry pastures.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyIt’s flowering season at Nicolas Pedneault’s farm in the French-speaking
About 1,000 Air National Guard troops who are assigned to space missions are mired in an identity crisis. Torn between the Air Force, where they have historically been assigned, and the military's shiny new Space Force where they now work, their units have become orphans, according to commanders, as state and federal leaders wrangle over whether to create a Space National Guard. A Space Guard, they say, will create unneeded bureaucracy and cost up to $500 million a year.
Cows eating hay and soy-based feed. United Soybean Board/Flickr, CC BYThe world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in the U.S. and other exporting countries are looking for ways to increase their output while also being sens
The last week of June will wrap up with SpaceX and ULA rocket launches from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday and Thursday.
ShutterstockCast your mind back to your fifth grade biology class when you first learned about photosynthesis, the process where plants use energy from sunlight to convert carbon dioxide and water into glucose for food. Lose the sunlight, and the tomatoes you planted this spring aren’t likely going to last very long.This can create a major challenge when it comes to addressing global food needs in increasingly cramped urban areas, where energy costs to grow indoor plants can run high. Sunlight i
Scientists who study physical characteristics of the land after wildfires, like the Rodeo-Chediski Fire, want to examine a new era of Arizona megafires.
You too can help astrophysicists categorize stunning new images of Jupiter’s clouds.
At her home in Rockford, Illinois, Rita Davisson said the “one or two” mice she normally sees during the waning winter months “have turned into more like 10 or 15” in the last couple years, and scientists say the warmer weather might have something to do with it. The 66-year-old said the influx prompted her to contract a pest control service for the first time in the more than 30 years she’s lived in her house. Researchers say warming temperatures and milder winters have increased the population of the white-footed mouse, the most abundant small rodent found throughout much of the eastern U.S. and Canada, making more work for pest control experts.