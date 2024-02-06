NASA to launch revolutionary PACE satellite to study Earth’s oceans, changing climate

(FOX 5/KUSI) — The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is gearing up to launch its newest earth-observing satellite to study our planet, its oceans and its changing climate like never before.

The PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem) satellite is scheduled to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 1:33 a.m. EST on Tuesday, Feb. 6, from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This is NASA’s first big climate investment, according to NASA Water Resources program manager Erin Urquhart, which will give us a new look at the oceans, atmosphere and land.

The project is building on and advancing around 20 years of ocean color science and will revolutionize the way we look at the oceans, according to Urquhart.

Watch the launch of the PACE satellite live starting at 12:45 a.m. EST Monday on NASA+ and on NASA TV.

PACE is designed to observe ocean health by measuring the amount of phytoplankton, tiny plants and algae to give us more information about marine food webs and harmful algal blooms that could impact human water safety. It will also measure and record atmospheric variables associated with air quality and Earth’s climate.

The satellite will monitor ocean color through an Ocean Color Instrument (OCI), which NASA says is a spectrometer used to measure intensity of light over portions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The color of the ocean is then determined by the interaction of sunlight with substances or particles present in seawater like chlorophyll. This will tell us what’s in the water and how healthy it is.

PACE will also help us study how particles in the air (like dust and smoke) can influence cloud formation and the warming and cooling of the planet.

It will gather data on clouds and aerosols through Multi-angle Polarimeters, which are radiometers used to measure how the oscillation of sunlight within a geometric plane, or polarization, changes by passing through clouds, aerosols and the ocean.

The satellite’s observations of aerosols and clouds will be used to improve our understanding and ability to forecast weather and climate.

NASA has come a long way since its first ocean color satellite, the Coastal Zone Color Scanner (CZCS), which launched in 1978. The space agency says PACE’s OCI instrument will be the most advanced for observing ocean color in NASA’s history.

Studying ocean health is vitally important as 40% of the world’s population lives within 62 miles of a coastline, including residents here in San Diego County. Fisheries and aquaculture make up about 12% of the world’s livelihoods. In the U.S. alone there are nearly three million jobs related to the ocean economy.

According to NASA, the effect of human-produced aerosols on clouds – and the impact on climate – is currently not well understood. The PACE mission will help NASA study the connections between aerosols, clouds and climate.

Launch weather officers with Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s 45th Weather Squadron predict a 40% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch. If the satellite is unable to launch, the next available launch date is Wednesday.

You can learn more about the PACE mission at pace.oceansciences.org or science.nasa.gov/mission/pace.

