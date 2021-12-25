NASA launches $10 billion telescope into space, marking new era of discovery

Denise Chow
·4 min read

It was the best Christmas present NASA could have asked for.

The agency’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s largest and most powerful telescope built to date, successfully blasted into orbit Saturday. The launch marked the long-awaited start of the Webb telescope’s mission, after more than 30 years of development and countless delays.

The $10-billion observatory, billed as the successor to the iconic Hubble Space Telescope, is designed to study the early days of the universe, roughly 100 million years after the Big Bang, when the first stars flickered on in the cosmos.

The tennis court-sized observatory launched atop an Ariane 5 rocket at 7:20 a.m. ET from a European spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. The observatory’s liftoff had been postponed several times, including earlier this month to investigate a faulty data cable and more recently because of bad weather at the South American launch site.

Now that the telescope has reached space, it begins a harrowing, monthlong journey to its designated orbit around the sun, more than a million miles away from Earth.

As Webb travels to its final destination, key parts of the observatory that were folded up to fit inside the rocket will need to unfurl in space. Some of the most nerve-racking stunts will come roughly five days after launch, when the telescope’s huge multilayered sunshield is stretched out and its massive gold-coated primary mirror unfolds.

The risky, carefully choreographed maneuvers are so complex and require such precision that NASA nicknamed the sequence “29 days on the edge.”

“We have about 50 deployments to get right in that first month after launch,” Greg Robinson, the Webb telescope’s program director at NASA, told NBC News earlier this month. “Those first two or three weeks will be what some would call good anxiety.”

The Webb telescope’s primary mirror measures more than 21 feet across, making it the largest to fly in space. The mirror’s size, which dwarfs that of Hubble and other existing space telescopes, gives Webb the sensitivity to see celestial objects that were previously undetectable.

“The more distant something is, the fainter it looks. So the larger the mirror, the fainter the thing you can see,” said Marcia Rieke, an astronomer at the University of Arizona and principal investigator of one of Webb’s four main instruments. “The other thing is that the larger the mirror, the finer the detail you can see.”

Telescopes essentially function as time machines because it takes time for light to travel through space. This means that when Webb studies light from the most distant galaxies in the cosmos, the telescope is actually observing how the universe was billions of years ago.

Image: James Webb Space Telescope Prelaunch (NASA/Bill Ingalls / Getty Images)
Image: James Webb Space Telescope Prelaunch (NASA/Bill Ingalls / Getty Images)

The Webb telescope is designed to “see” beyond the range of the human eye and other telescopes that observe primarily visible light. Webb’s infrared vision can pierce through thick veils of cosmic gas and dust, allowing it to see celestial objects that might normally appear invisible to other observatories.

Webb’s instruments are also sensitive enough to sniff out the atmospheres of exoplanets, to examine their chemical composition and assess whether they could support alien life.

“It’s conceivable that we could find an exoplanet whose atmosphere’s composition — that collection of molecules — is very similar to Earth’s atmosphere,” Rieke said. “That would just be so astounding if we could do that.”

But before Webb begins collecting any science or snapping any photos of the cosmos, the telescope will undergo a rigorous six-month commissioning period to calibrate its instruments and assess the health of its various components.

If all checks out, mission controllers will finally breathe a sigh of relief.

“Our blood pressure will be high and our hearts beating fast until it’s fully commissioned,” said Daniel Neuenschwander, director of space transportation at the European Space Agency, one of NASA’s international partners for the Webb telescope.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess what Webb may discover, Robinson said.

“I’m curious about what’s out there,” he said. “Where do we come from? What’s our place in the universe? Those are the types of things I’m looking forward to learning.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NASA's next big space telescope set for blastoff from French Guiana

    The James Webb Space Telescope, a NASA instrument designed to allow humankind's first glimpse of the infant universe as it existed when the earliest galaxies are believed to have formed, was set for launch on Saturday from the northeastern coast of South America. The revolutionary $9 billion infrared telescope, hailed by NASA as the premiere space-science observatory of the next decade, was bundled inside the cargo bay of an Ariane 5 rocket poised for blastoff at 7:20 a.m. EST (1220 GMT) from the European Space Agency's (ESA) launch base in French Guiana. Over the following month, the Webb telescope will coast to its destination in solar orbit roughly 1 million miles from Earth - about four times farther away than the moon.

  • NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launches to space

    NASA's James Webb Space Telescope launched to space on Christmas Day, a major milestone for a telescope that promises to change scientists' understanding of the history of our universe. Why it matters: The telescope, known as the Hubble Space Telescope's successor, is designed to capture the light of some of the first galaxies that formed after the Big Bang, parse out the atmospheres of planets in other solar systems, watch stars evolve in clouds of dust and other tasks.Get market news worthy of

  • Lift Off! The $10 Billion James Webb Space Telescope has Finally Launched

    The pioneering observatory will now begin the nearly month-long journey to its final orbit.

  • NASA launches space telescope on daring quest to behold 1st stars

    The world's largest space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a quest to behold light from the first stars and scour the universe for hints of life.

  • What time is the James Webb Telescope launch? How to watch live and everything you need to know

    The telescope will launch on 25 December, 202, at 12:20pm GMT

  • High cost, high risk, high hopes: There’s a lot riding on the $10B James Webb Space Telescope’s launch

    The launch of NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope from French Guiana could mark a triumph in a tale that thousands of astronomers have been following for a generation. Or it could result in the deepest tragedy. Either way, the climax is due to unfold beginning on Christmas morning — making for a plot worthy of a holiday movie. “I’ve been waiting 23 years for this telescope to launch,” University of Washington astronomer Eric Agol told GeekWire. Agol has been waiting so long that the fo

  • Watch launch of $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope from South America

    Watch live as NASA, the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency target Christmas Day for the launch of the massive James Webb Space Telescope.

  • Is it safe to eat at restaurants amid Omicron surge? Here's what the experts say

    Overall, the decision on dining out comes down to a personal assessment of risk.

  • Giant fossil found in Nevada is first of its kind

    It's the largest animal found from that time period, both in the sea and on land, and currently holds the title of first giant animal to ever inhabit Earth.

  • Early-stage research suggests a milk protein combined with Benadryl may help fight COVID-19

    Researchers may have discovered an effective prevention treatment strategy for inhibiting the virus that causes COVID-19 and its mutations, according to the results of a recent study.

  • Sharks may be able to protect us from coronavirus, research suggests. Here’s how

    Four nurse sharks, named after James Bond villains, are being studied at the University of Madison-Wisconsin in the battle against COVID-19.

  • NASA set to launch $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning

    NASA is hoping for its biggest Christmas present yet: the successful launch of the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to lift off early Christmas morning. Webb will replace the 31-year-old Hubble Space Telescope as the leading space observatory. Researchers hope it can tell us more about the history of the universe. CBS News senior space analyst Bill Harwood joins CBSN with more.

  • Space telescope launched on daring quest to behold 1st stars

    The world’s largest and most powerful space telescope rocketed away Saturday on a high-stakes quest to behold light from the first stars and galaxies and scour the universe for hints of life. First, the telescope’s enormous mirror and sunshield need to unfurl; they were folded origami-style to fit into the rocket's nose cone. “It’s going to give us a better understanding of our universe and our place in it: who we are, what we are, the search that’s eternal,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said earlier this week.

  • Kathy Lueders on Artemis, restructuring NASA and the lifecycle of the ISS

    Kathy Lueders, head of NASA's newly minted Space Operations Mission Directorate, joined us at TC Sessions: Space last week for a chat about the future of the agency and what she is looking forward to — and dreading — in the next decade of missions. In the first place, Lueders explained the reasoning behind NASA's decision in September to split the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate in two. "Thirty years ago it was really, in the human exploration area, it was Shuttle, and then it was Shuttle and station... Now we've added Commercial Crew, [Lunar] Gateway, you know, HLS [Human Landing System], I mean, we're mushrooming!" she explained.

  • Octopus hunting is truly a super predator on the reef

    There are more than 300 species of octopus. They are mollusks and being invertebrates, they possess no bones. They are masters of shape shifting, able to fit their entire bodies through spaces barely larger than their eyes. They can elongate for better propulsion, spread out like a parachute to capture prey, and extend their arms into the tiniest of crevices too explore for food. One of the most intelligent creatures in the animal kingdom, they are capable of observational learning and they possess short and long term memories. This octopus is hunting during the day, which is a rare sight. Generally nocturnal feeders, they hide during daylight hours and emerge when darkness envelops the reef. They feed on crabs, fish, and other mollusks, groping around and under coral to capture a meal. Able to control all eight arms independently, their brains are sophisticated and highly efficient. They are even able to smell and taste with their tentacles which is of great benefit when using their arms to find food. When an octopus captures crabs or shelled mollusks, they may be strong enough to tear them apart, but for those with seemingly impenetrable shells, the octopus has an impressive method of overcoming the armour. Minute teeth are used to drill a hole in the shell. With the help of an enzyme in the octopus’ saliva they can dissolve calcium carbonate in the shells. After creating a tiny hole in the exoskeletons, the octopus injects a toxin that will kill the animal, causing the muscles to relax so that the shells can be opened. The octopus has two thirds of its neurons located in complex nerve systems in its arms. They are capable of complex reflex actions that do not require input from the brain. This makes the octopus a powerful, flexible, and formidable predator. The octopus must be wary of sharks, eels, sea lions and other large predators. It is agile and quick in the water for short distances, using jet propulsion for locomotion. It can also expel ink, making it difficult for a predator to see or smell the octopus. Able to conceal itself in small spaces, it is well protected. In the open, it is the master of camouflage and shape shifting, able to disguise itself well against almost any background. There are few predators in the ocean with skills and abilities that rival those of the octopus. It is truly a super predator.

  • Melting Arctic ice will have catastrophic effects on the world, experts say. Here's how.

    If there is any doubt about climate change, look no further than the coldest regions of the planet for proof that the planet is warming at unprecedented rates, experts say. The Arctic, is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world, according to this year's Arctic Report Card, released last week by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The phenomenon, known as Arctic amplification, occurs when the sea ice, which is white, thins or disappears, allowing dark ocean or land surfaces to absorb more heat from the sun and release that energy back into the atmosphere.

  • Watch: Launch of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope

    NASA and the European Space Agency launched the $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope on Christmas morning. The most powerful space telescope ever built, it's designed to shed light on the earliest stars and galaxies. Watch the liftoff here.

  • How NASA's Webb Telescope works and other facts you need to know

    On Christmas Day, NASA is launching into space its biggest, most expensive and most powerful telescope yet. The James Webb Space Telescope will rocket into the cosmos and orbit nearly 1 million miles away from Earth. If the launch is successful, the telescope will spend five to 10 years studying the formation of the universe’s earliest galaxies, how they compare to today’s galaxies, how our solar system developed and if there is life on other planets.

  • 'Drug cocktail' may be needed as COVID variants attack immune system on multiple fronts

    Variants of the new coronavirus have developed key mutations that not only enable the virus to latch onto human cells more tightly, but also delay our body's immune response.

  • Rare pink handfish spotted in Australia for first time in decades

    Australian researchers found the endangered "walking" handfish in wild waters off Tasmania.