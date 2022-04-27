NASA launches long-duration crew to space station

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
William Harwood
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kjell N. Lindgren
    American astronaut
  • Jessica Watkins
    US astronaut candidate

On the heels of the first all-private commercial flight to the International Space Station, four professional astronauts rocketed away early Wednesday and set off to the lab complex to replace four long-duration station fliers who plan to return to Earth next week.

Strapped into a brand new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, Crew-4 commander Kjell Lindgren, pilot Robert Hines, geologist-astronaut Jessica Watkins and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti blasted off from historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center at 3:52 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

Lighting up the deep overnight night sky for miles around, the slender rocket's nine first stage engines, generating 1.7 million pounds of thrust, rapidly boosted the Crew Dragon away on a northeasterly trajectory directly into the plane of the space station's orbit -- a requirement for rendezvous missions.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying four astronauts in a Crew Dragon capsule lights up the night sky with a brilliant jet of flame as its nine first stage engines begin the climb to orbit. It was the second Falcon 9 launch in six days and the 16th so far this year. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying four astronauts in a Crew Dragon capsule lights up the night sky with a brilliant jet of flame as its nine first stage engines begin the climb to orbit. It was the second Falcon 9 launch in six days and the 16th so far this year. / Credit: William Harwood/CBS News

Two-and-a-half minutes after liftoff, well out of the dense lower atmosphere, the first stage fell away, flipped around and headed for touchdown on an off-shore landing barge while the Falcon 9's second stage continued the climb to orbit.

Then, in quick succession, the second stage engine shut down, the first stage successfully landed and the Crew Dragon was released to fly on its own. If all goes well, Lindgren and Hines will monitor an automated 16-hour 22-minute rendezvous with the space station, gliding in for docking at the Harmony module's upper port at 8:15 p.m.

It is the second space flight for Cristoforetti and Lindgren, who flew to the station aboard Russian Soyuz spacecraft in 2014 and 2015 respectively, and the first flight for Watkins and Hines.

"I know a little bit what to expect during launch," Lindgren said before takeoff. "But for me, getting to launch from here, from the Kennedy Space Center, from a historic launch pad with an incredible legacy of exploration, is very, very meaningful."

The launching marked SpaceX's 150th Falcon 9 flight, it's 16th this year and its fifth this month.

It is the first flight for the Crew Dragon "Freedom," the fourth and, for now, final Crew Dragon capsule to roll off the SpaceX assembly line in Hawthorne, California, and the fourth flight of the Falcon 9's first stage, the most for any booster assigned to a NASA astronaut flight.

"This is (NASA's) fourth crew rotation mission," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Program. "It's almost surreal that we're here on this fourth mission, launching four crew (members) in the fourth month of the year on our fourth-flight booster. So it's kind of a 4-4-4 mission for us. It's a huge accomplishment for our team and the industry."

A long-range tracking camera captures the plume of the first stage engines as the exhaust spreads out in the low-pressure upper atmosphere. / Credit: SpaceX
A long-range tracking camera captures the plume of the first stage engines as the exhaust spreads out in the low-pressure upper atmosphere. / Credit: SpaceX

The launch originally was planned for April 23, but the flight was delayed when high winds and rough seas postponed the return to Earth of four private citizens making the first fully-commercial visit to the space station. The Axiom 1 crew finally made it home Monday, splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean near Jacksonville, Florida, to clear the way for Crew-4's takeoff.

The launch and rendezvous were timed to get the Crew-4 Dragon to the station well ahead of a spacewalk Thursday by cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev. As it is, the SpaceX capsule will dock while the station's three cosmonauts are asleep.

Rather than waking them up early on the eve of a complex spacewalk, a traditional welcome-aboard ceremony for the Crew-4 astronauts will be delayed several hours until the cosmonauts, along with crewmate Sergey Korsakov, wake up to begin their busy day.

Lindgren's crew is replacing Crew-3 commander Raja Chari, pilot Thomas Marshburn, submariner-turned-astronaut Kayla Barron and European Space Agency astronaut Matthias Maurer, launched to the space station last November.

Before heading home, the Crew-3 astronauts will familiarize their replacements with the ins and outs of station operations, reviewing safety procedures and ongoing research. If all goes well, Chari and his crewmates will undock next Wednesday and return to Earth to close out a 174-day mission.

"Once we get onto space station, we'll have a little bit of adaptation time, still getting used to zero G (gravity), moving around, and just letting our bodies adapt to it," Hines said.

"And while we're doing that, we'll also be talking with our crewmates up there. They'll be handing off a lot of the things that they've been working on, teaching us some tricks of the trade and just some currency, really, of how things have been operating up there so that we can pick up and make a seamless transition."

Watkins, who holds a doctorate in geology and helped plan the science carried out by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover during a stint at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said the chance to study Earth from "from that vantage point, see all of the processes and features from that perspective, it's just super exciting."

European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, foreground, waves to friends and family gathered to bid the Crew-4 astronauts farewell before they headed to the launch pad to strap in for takeoff. / Credit: NASA
European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, foreground, waves to friends and family gathered to bid the Crew-4 astronauts farewell before they headed to the launch pad to strap in for takeoff. / Credit: NASA

And helpful to her crewmates.

"There are so many times where you're looking at it ... but you want to understand what it is that you're looking at and there's really no way to do that," Lindgren said. "And now we have a way. So thank you ahead of time, Watty, for your service!"

Watkins will be the 17th African American to fly in space, the fifth woman of color and the first to make a long-duration stay aboard the space station. In a pre-launch interview with CBS News, she called that "an important milestone for the agency and for the country."

"I certainly kind of stand on the shoulders of giants," she said. "I am honored to be a small part of a legacy of black women astronauts that came before me and kind of laid the foundation and enabled me to be here today.

"It certainly has been important to me in my life to have role models that looked like me coming from backgrounds similar to mine that are contributing in ways that I aspire to contribute. And so to the extent that I'm able to do that, I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity."

Lindgren and company plan to remain aboard the station until mid September, when another Crew Dragon will bring up their replacements.

The carefully choreographed crew rotation sequence comes amid heightened international tension as Russia's invasion of Ukraine drags on, raising questions about the on-going cooperation required to operate the International Space Station.

Lindgren said NASA and his crew "are certainly not immune to the the geopolitical situation right now. These are very challenging times."

"But this is our job," he said. "We've been given the privilege of this mission, going to the space station, maintaining its operation, and conducting the science and research that so many from around the world have invested in, and in creating that operational bridge for the programs in front of us, moon and Mars. So we take that very seriously."

The Crew-4 astronauts during training (left to right): Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines, commander Kjell Lindgren and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. / Credit: SpaceX
The Crew-4 astronauts during training (left to right): Jessica Watkins, Robert Hines, commander Kjell Lindgren and European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti. / Credit: SpaceX

And that includes working closely with Artemyev, Matveev and Korsakov, who arrived at the outpost March 18 aboard a Soyuz spacecraft.

"We very much look forward to getting on orbit and working with our Russian colleagues," Lindgren said. "Oleg, Sergey and Denis are amazing space fliers. We've had the opportunity to train with them, to have meals with them and we very much look forward to working with them in orbit."

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said Tuesday he remains confident Russia will continue its participation in the International Space Station project through 2030.

"Despite the horrors that we are seeing with our eyes daily on television of what's happening in Ukraine as a result of political decisions that are being made by the president of Russia, despite all of that ... I see that professional relationship with astronauts and cosmonauts and the ground teams in the two respective mission controls, I see that continuing."

Tyre Sampson's father discusses wrongful death lawsuit

Juvenile arrested in connection with death of 10-year-old Lily Peters, officials say

Former NYPD officer's Jan. 6 assault trial begins

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Four astronauts set for overnight launch to space station

    Launch comes just two days after four commercial station fliers returned to Earth Monday.

  • Watch NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 launch from Kennedy Space Center in Florida

    Crew-4 liftoff! NASA's Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren, Jessica Watkins, and ESA's Samantha Cristoforetti are en route to the International Space Station.

  • Jupiter's moon Europa is covered in weird double ridges. Now one's been spotted in Greenland

    Europa is one of the most intriguing worlds in the solar system. It’s the smallest of Jupiter’s big moons, and just a wee bit smaller than our own Moon. When the two Voyager spacecraft flew by in 1979 they sent back relatively high-resolution images of it, revealing several surprises. One is that the surface is globally very smooth, with very few craters. That implies the surface is young; any old craters must have been smoothed over, repaved in relatively recent geologic history. Another is tha

  • After years of failure, Elon Musk’s Boring Company claims it will finally test a full-scale Hyperloop this year

    Despite nearly a decade of effort, no one has been able to design a working prototype.

  • Watch the Crew-4 mission launch at the crack of dawn in 'Freedom' Dragon capsule

    The International Space Station will receive a few fresh faces tomorrow morning, along with some potentially interesting experiments for on-orbit testing. It will be the fourth crewed mission aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule — this one, dubbed "Freedom," will be launched atop a Falcon-9 very late tonight — technically tomorrow in the wee hours of the morning. This launch was originally scheduled for launch last Saturday, but there was a bit of an unexpected conflict with the AX-1 mission, which had its departure and splashdown delayed.

  • Here’s the NASA Backpack That Will Keep Astronauts Alive on the Moon

    NASA/Michael ZanettiWhile you might take a water bottle and a few granola bars on your next hiking trip, astronauts walking on the moon need to be a bit more prepared. That’s why NASA has developed a new high-tech backpack for future lunar explorers.The Kinematic Navigation and Cartography Knapsack (KNaCK) is armed with a mobile scanner that can create a 3D map of the terrain around the wearer. Utilizing the same technology that helps smart cars avoid crashing, the backpack will give astronauts

  • How nature itself could help quash the quagga mussel invasion on the Colorado River

    They've tried scrubbing them off, power washing boats and running chlorine through pipes, but the quagga mussels have persisted.

  • Not so easy washing your hair in space. Richland astronaut Kayla Barron shows how

    “Now that took some doing!”

  • Can people be naturally immune or resistant to COVID-19?

    More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, most Americans have some immunity against the virus — either by vaccination or infection, or a combination of both. But there have been some rare cases in which certain unvaccinated people seem to have been able to dodge the virus despite being repeatedly exposed to it. This has raised the question of whether it is possible that some people are simply immune or resistant to COVID-19 without having had the virus or a vaccine.

  • A Bus-Sized Asteroid Is Swinging By Earth Today

    Look out for a bus-sized asteroid swinging by Earth this afternoon. But don’t worry, it’s still going to be a quarter of a million miles away.

  • Moon rocket to return to VAB for repairs ahead of ‘wet dress rehearsal’

    NASA’s Artemis I Moon rocket is set to make its way back to the Vehicle Assembly Building to begin repairs in preparation for next week’s wet dress rehearsal.

  • What It Means For You When The Moon Is Waxing & Waning

    new moon rising in the desert sky in White Sands National Monument At this very moment, the moon is a waning crescent. Sure, it’s not as mysterious as a new moon or inspiring as a full moon, but that doesn’t mean you should dismiss the waning moon as a spiritual rebuilding phase. And the same goes for the waxing moon. For those who aren’t familiar with the lunar cycle, the new moon and the full moon are opposite points in this cycle. Between those two points, the moon must wax (grow fuller) and

  • This Might Be the Start of a Hydrogen Fuel Revolution

    Christophe PapkeElectrifying our energy sources is key to saying goodbye to greenhouse gasses. But renewable electricity has its downsides: Getting it from the environment can be finicky (the sun isn’t always shining), and batteries are often made with non-renewable materials like lithium and have a limited energy storage capacity.Enter hydrogen fuel technology, which researchers believe has a greater energy potential than conventional batteries. The fuel cells convert hydrogen, the most abundan

  • Egypt: Ruins of ancient temple for Zeus unearthed in Sinai

    Egyptian archaeologists unearthed the ruins of a temple for the ancient Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said Monday. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said in a statement the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in northwestern Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium, dates back to the late Pharaonic period and was also used during Greco-Roman and Byzantine times.

  • Revisiting the final flight of the space shuttle Enterprise

    Space shuttle Enterprise, riding on the back of the NASA 747 Shuttle Carrier Aircraft, lands at JFK International Airport, Friday, April 27, 2012, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) April 27, 2012, marked the final flight for the space shuttle Enterprise, a mammoth spacecraft constructed in the 1970s at the dawn of a new era for NASA. However, the mighty machine's last journey didn't include a trip to outer space. Enterprise, the first shuttle ever built, was used for atmospheric test flight

  • SpaceX launches 4 astronauts for NASA after private flight

    SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station for NASA on Wednesday, less than two days after completing a flight chartered by millionaires. It’s the first NASA crew comprised equally of men and women, including the first Black woman making a long-term spaceflight, Jessica Watkins. “This is one of the most diversified, I think, crews that we’ve had in a really, really long time," NASA's space operations mission chief Kathy Lueders said on the eve of launch.

  • New technology tackles drought in California

    Millions of dollars in helicopter equipment, research and water conservation is being invested in California as leaders face the reality of a worsening drought.

  • The US military needs a modernized GPS capability to maintain superiority

    The replacement of outdated GPS satellites in the constellation has not kept pace with our international competition and emerging global threats.

  • Tri-Cities scientists ‘magically’ mining metals from water to power cellphones to cars

    PNNL’s patent-pending technology also offers a faster and cheaper process.

  • This New Gene Editing Tool Targets the Powerhouse of the Cell

    Sangharsh Lohakare / UnsplashGene editing tools like CRISPR have the potential to let us change discrete segments of DNA to treat a host of diseases directly at the root. But there is one genetic frontier scientists have yet to break through: the mitochondria. Passed down from mother to child, mitochondria possess 37 genes in which mutations can give rise to around 300 different metabolic illnesses, like Leigh syndrome (which affects the brain’s role in motor movements) or Pearson syndrome (whic