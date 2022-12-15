NASA launches series of flybys over the most volcanic place in the solar system

Camille Fine, USA TODAY
Juno's Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) imager obtained this infrared view of Io in July, 2022. Brighter spots indicate higher temperatures in this image of the moon's highly volcanic surface.
NASA is sending the first spacecraft to fly near Jupiter’s moon Io Thursday, kicking off the first of several flights in a mission to study the most volcanic place in the solar system.

NASA's Juno spacecraft, which has been orbiting Jupiter since 2016, will maneuver nine flybys of Io to observe a network of volcanoes and study Jupiter’s magnetosphere, the first close encounters in over two decades. The extended mission, which began last year and is expected to last through the end of 2025, will allow scientists to learn more about how its eruptions interact with Jupiter.

Jupiter's powerful gravity and smaller pulls from two moons that orbit farther from Jupiter — Europa and Ganymede — contribute to Io's incredible volcanic activity.

This &quot;family portrait,&quot; a composite published Nov. 18, 1997 of the Jovian system, includes the edge of Jupiter with its Great Red Spot, and Jupiter's four largest moons, known as the Galilean satellites. From top to bottom, the moons shown are Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto.
With hundreds of volcanoes, some erupting lava fountains dozens of miles high, Io is the most volcanically active world in the solar system. Io is Jupiter's third largest moon and the fifth one in distance from the planet.

NASA's Artemis I mission: Now that Artemis I mission is finished, here's what's next for the program

See extremely rare pink auroras: Crack in Earth's magnetic field triggers rare auroras in Norway

Two of the flybys will be from a distance of just 930 miles away from Io's surface.

The Galilean satellite Io floats above the clouds of Jupiter in this image captured on Jan. 1, 2001
Io, the most volcanic body in the solar system is seen in the highest resolution obtained to date by NASA's Galileo spacecraft. Color images acquired on September 7, 1996 have been merged with higher resolution images acquired on November 6, 1996.
This is a montage of New Horizons images of Jupiter and its volcanic moon Io, taken during the spacecraft’s Jupiter flyby in early 2007.
Jupiter's moon Io in an image from NASA's Cassini spacecraft, published Dec. 20, 2000.
In July, Juno's Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) imager captured the moon's highly volcanic surface in infrared as it flew by about 50,000 miles from the surface. Brighter spots indicate higher temperatures in this image of the moon's highly volcanic surface.

The solar-powered spacecraft is setting its sights on Io after it discovered a trove of details during flybys of Ganymede in 2021 and Europa earlier this year. Scientists are almost certain a vast, salty ocean lies beneath Europa's icy surface and predict it has more water than Earth's oceans combined.

Surface of Jupiter's icy moon Europa published November 21, 2014.
NASA’s Juno Mission spots two Jovian moons on Nov. 29, 2021 during its 38th close flyby of Jupiter.
“The team is really excited to have Juno’s extended mission include the study of Jupiter’s moons," said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator at the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, in a statement. "With each close flyby, we have been able to obtain a wealth of new information.”

