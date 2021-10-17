NASA launches spacecraft on 12-year mission

NASA launched its "Lucy" spacecraft from Cape Canaveral, Florida, early Saturday morning. Over the course of 12 years, the probe will explore a record-setting eight asteroids in a single mission. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joins CBSN to discuss what scientists hope to learn about the creation of our solar system from this mission.

