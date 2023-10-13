NASA launches spacecraft to explore metal-rich asteroid

STORY: The Psyche probe, folded inside the cargo bay of a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, blasted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral on a planned journey 2.2 billion miles (3.5 billion km) through space.

The spacecraft, roughly the size of a small van, is due to reach the asteroid in August 2029.

The launch, shown live on NASA TV, marks the latest in a series of recent NASA missions seeking clues about the formation of our planet about 4.5 billion years ago by sending robotic spacecraft to explore asteroids - primordial relics from the dawn of the solar system.

This asteroid measures roughly 173 miles (279 km) across at its widest point and resides on the outer fringes of the main asteroid belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter.