NASA launches study of UFOs despite 'reputational risk'

FILE - Workers on scaffolding repaint the NASA logo near the top of the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Wednesday, May 20, 2020. On Thursday, June 9, 2022, NASA announced it is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science, setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARCIA DUNN
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Thomas Zurbuchen
    Swiss-American astrophysicist and NASA administrator
  • David Spergel
    American astronomer

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA is launching a study of UFOs as part of a new push toward high-risk, high-impact science.

The space agency announced Thursday that it’s setting up an independent team to see how much information is publicly available on the matter and how much more is needed to understand the unexplained sightings. The experts will also consider how best to use all this information in the future.

NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen acknowledged the traditional scientific community may see NASA as “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial topic, but he strongly disagrees.

“We are not shying away from reputational risk,” Zurbuchen said during a National Academy of Sciences webcast. “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it's a data-poor field.”

NASA considers this a first step in trying to explain mysterious sightings in the sky known as UAPs, or unidentified aerial phenomena.

The study will begin this fall and last nine months, costing no more than $100,000. It will be entirely open, with no classified military data used.

NASA said the team will be led by astrophysicist David Spergel, president of the Simons Foundation for advancing scientific research. In a news conference, Spergel said the only preconceived notion going into the study is that the UAPs will likely have multiple explanations.

“We have to approach all these questions with a sense of humility," Spergel said. “I spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you we don't know what makes up 95% of the universe. So there are things we don't understand."

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The Science Behind Why People See Ghosts and Demons

    AlamyDoes it take a specific type of brain to experience paranormal anomalies. Some scientists think so—but that can go two ways.On the one hand, researchers specialized in parapsychology—the psychological study of the paranormal—have spent decades studying whether and how these anomalies exist in nature, outside of the human body, and how some people might be more prone to experiencing them. More specifically, they want to know if some people have unique “abilities” that allow them to, say, see

  • Tiny meteoroid bops $10 billion Webb space telescope

    A tiny meteoroid struck the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope in May, knocking one of its gold-plated mirrors out of alignment but not changing the orbiting observatory's schedule to become fully operational shortly, NASA said on Wednesday. The little space rock hit the $10 billion telescope sometime in late May and left a small but noticeable effect in the telescope's data, NASA said in a statement, adding that it was the fifth and largest hit to the telescope since its December launch. "After initial assessments, the team found the telescope is still performing at a level that exceeds all mission requirements," NASA said.

  • Slithering formations found at the bottom of impact crater on Mars. What are they?

    The crater is believed to be 3.7 billion years old.

  • Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found on Isle of Wight

    Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record. Paleontologists said on Thursday they have found parts of the skeleton of the dinosaur, which lived about 125 million years ago during the Cretaceous Period, including bones of the back, hips and tail, some limb fragments but no skull or teeth. Based in part on a series of small grooves on the top of the tail vertebra, they concluded that it belonged to a group of dinosaurs called spinosaurs that included Spinosaurus, which lived about 95 million years ago and at about 50 feet (15 meters) long is considered the longest-known dinosaur predator.

  • Watch SpaceX launch first mission of June from Cape Canaveral

    Liftoff of Falcon 9 at 5:04 p.m. EDT! The rocket successfully boosted the NileSat-301 satellite to orbit, completing SpaceX's first mission of June.

  • Inside the Deepest Underground Lab in the US

    This is the Sanford Underground Research Facility, the deepest underground laboratory in the United States. This facility houses 10 different labs, conducting experiments that can only be done well beneath the Earth's surface. WIRED takes a tour of three labs studying dark matter, neutrinos, and geothermal energy.

  • Stratolaunch lands its mammoth airplane early after a flight test that didn’t meet all of its objectives

    Stratolaunch says the sixth flight test of its super-sized Roc carrier airplane ended earlier than planned when the team ran into an unexpected issue. “While completing Roc testing operations, we encountered a test result that made it clear we would not achieve all objectives for this flight,” the California-based company, which was created by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen more than a decade ago, said in Twitter update. “We made the decision to land, review the data, and prepare for our next f

  • WHO report on COVID-19 origin suggests more investigation into lab leak

    The possibility that the coronavirus could have escaped from a lab warrants “further investigations,” a group of World Health Organization (WHO) scientists said in a report released Thursday. However, the preliminary report from the scientists investigating the origins of the coronavirus and other novel pathogens noted that the group had not been provided any new…

  • WHO: COVID origins unclear but lab leak theory needs study

    More than two years after coronavirus emerged in China and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted worldwide from the pandemic, the World Health Organization is recommending in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is required into whether a lab accident may be to blame. WHO concluded last year that it was “extremely unlikely” COVID-19 might have spilled into humans in the city of Wuhan from a lab. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped into people from bats, possibly via another animal.

  • Nasa boss: I believe ET is real

    Intelligent alien life is likely because the universe is so big, the head of Nasa has said.

  • Stargazers can catch a rare alignment of five planets this month

    Stargazers looking up to the skies for the alignment can expect to see a golden view of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn lined up in a row and in the order of their distances from the sun.

  • Relativity Space's first 3D-printed rocket stage arrives in Florida ahead of launch

    The 3D-printed booster for Relativity Space's first rocket arrived in Florida over the weekend, marking a critical milestone for launch this year.

  • An Invisible Mirror World Might Be Making Our Universe Expand, Scientists Say

    A twin universe could be exerting its gravity on ours, messing up our cosmic calculations.

  • Enormous plume of dust to bring picturesque sunsets to Gulf Coast

    An incoming plume of dust from the Sahara Desert will create vivid, picturesque sunsets and sunrises from Texas to Florida over the upcoming week, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Thanks to a weather pattern called the African easterly jet, which consists of strong low- to midlevel winds in the atmosphere over central Africa, an enormous plume of dust has been airlifted and blown across the Atlantic Ocean. On Wednesday, satellite imagery from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administ

  • Astra targeting this weekend for second Cape Canaveral launch attempt

    Astra is targeting no earlier than this weekend for its next attempt at flying from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, this time with NASA payloads.

  • Three veteran astronauts to be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame on Saturday

    Three astronauts will be inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame Saturday morning at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

  • NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north

    STORY: NASA plans to launch rockets from northern Australia for scientific research within weeks.They mark the first time NASA has launched rockets from a commercial facility outside the U.S.That private spaceport is the Arnhem Space Centre, which is owned and operated by a company called Equatorial Launch Australia.About 75 NASA personnel will be in Australia for the event.During a media briefing in the city of Darwin on Wednesday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he hoped the project would inspire young people."This is a really exciting project. This is about not just the rocket launches itself, but it's about sending a message to younger Australians and indeed Australians of any age who might be looking at re-training for future careers, of how important science is. We want the next generation to really look at S.T.E.M. as part of Australia's future and that's why this is an important project.""The NASA missions will investigate heliophysics, astrophysics, and planetary science phenomena that can be only seen from the southern hemisphere.The launches will be the first by the U.S. space agency from Australia since 1995.

  • Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found

    STORY: This might be Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur Paleontologists discovered its fossilized bones on England’s Isle of Wight Chris Barker, University of Southampton, doctoral student:“Obviously the bigger you get, the fewer you are in any given eco-system, so to find bones of an individual this big is an exciting find." Based on skeleton parts from the creature's back, hips and tail researchers say it may have been more than 33 feet long Neil Gostling, Paleobiologist:"It's a spinosaur and these are therapod dinosaur, so the large bipedal carnivorous dinosaurs in the same group as T. rex and the velociraptor, but the thing that's different about spinosaur is that // you've got this much more elongate skull with long, much more slender jaws with teeth that are cylindrical points, much more like those of crocodiles. These are teeth that are seen in animals which eat fish."There’s no scientific name yet But researchers are calling it the “White Rock spinosaurid”

  • NASA says micrometeoroid impact on Webb telescope is minimal

    Five impacts have been detected since launch, but Webb continues to operate better than expected.

  • 'Jurassic World' scientists still haven't learned that just because you can doesn't mean you should – real-world genetic engineers can learn from the cautionary tale

    While resurrecting dinosaurs may not be on the docket just yet, gene drives have the power to alter entire species. Hiroshi Watanabe/DigitalVision via Getty Images“Jurassic World: Dominion” is hyperbolic Hollywood entertainment at its best, with an action-packed storyline that refuses to let reality get in the way of a good story. Yet just like its predecessors, it offers an underlying cautionary tale of technological hubris that’s very real. As I discuss in my book “Films from the Future,” Step