NASA launching Psyche mission to explore metallic asteroid: How to watch the cosmic quest

A NASA spacecraft will launch Thursday in a highly-anticipated mission though the solar system that scientists hope will reveal secrets about Earth's own core.

After years of planning and a year-long delay, NASA is planning to launch Psyche from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Thursday at 10:16 a.m. ET. Psyche is named for the asteroid to which it is headed to visit and gather information.

NASA is streaming the launch, with live coverage beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET Thursday. You can watch the launch at the video embed at the top of this page, or on NASA Television, the NASA app, NASA website and the agency's accounts on Twitch, X, Daily Motion and YouTube.

Once launched, Psyche is expected to take a six-year, 2.2 billion-mile journey to the Psyche asteroid, which orbits the sun between Mars and Jupiter.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Psyche mission: What to know about NASA's long-awaited trip to a strange metal asteroid

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA Psyche mission set for launch to metallic asteroid: How to watch