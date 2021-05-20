NASA has led 7 asteroid-impact simulations. Only once did experts figure out how to stop the space rock from hitting Earth.

Aylin Woodward
·8 min read
asteroid earth fly by
An artist's illustration of asteroids flying by Earth. Peter Carril/ESA

An international group of space experts have been bested by a hypothetical asteroid. Again.

In a planetary-defense simulation that NASA led last month, more than 200 participants from about two dozen countries learned that a fictitious space rock was set to strike Earth in six months. They put their heads together to investigate every possible way to avoid the impact. But in the end, the group determined that no existing technologies could stop the asteroid, given the limited warning time in the scenario. The rock ended up razing eastern Europe.

Paul Chodas, manager of NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, helped design and host the recent simulation, as well as five previous exercises like it that the agency has hosted since 2013. In total NASA has helped lead seven asteroid-impact scenarios in the last eight years.

"Every one of these has a little different bit of a twist on it," Chodas told Insider.

But the outcomes have, for the most part, had a worrisome similarity: In all but one, at least part of the incoming space rock has hit Earth.

"There is a certain, you know, morbid aspect to it," Matthew Holman, an astronomer from Harvard University who participated in NASA's 2015 and 2019 simulations, told Insider.

The simulations' grim outcomes reveal how challenging it would be to stop an Earth-bound asteroid in real life - even with years of warning. But the repeated failures in these exercises, experts say, still serve a crucial purpose: They help the world prepare for a crisis like this by teaching governments and scientists how to communicate and share information ahead of an impact.

"Practice makes perfect," Chodas said.

The score - Asteroids: 6 Humanity: 1

Chodas said last month's simulation set the participants up for failure.

"It's what we call a short-warning scenario," he said. "It was, by design, very challenging."

But it wasn't the toughest scenario Chodas has helped to create, and not even the one with the shortest timeframe.

During NASA's first impact simulation, done in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, scientists and government officials had to determine what to do about an asteroid the size of the Statue of Liberty that was set to strike in just five weeks. The participants, much like the group last month, found themselves with little recourse given the short lead-up time. They determined it would be impossible to stop that space rock from crashing into the Atlantic Ocean near Virginia.

The resulting tsunami, the participants estimated, would be 50 feet high and devastate a section of the US East Coast.

It was no coincidence that NASA led that first simulation in 2013. In February of that year, a house-sized asteroid entered the atmosphere above Chelyabinsk, Russia. It shattered windows, collapsed buildings, and injured more than 1,000 people. No one on Earth saw it coming.

asteroid russia Chelyabinsk
A house-sized asteroid streaks above the skies of Chelyabinsk, Russia in 2013. AP

The next year, NASA and FEMA tried again - that time, the fictitious asteroid in the simulation was nearly three times bigger, but it was discovered about seven years before the expected impact.

The earlier a space rock is discovered, the higher the chances that scientists can stymie an impact. The best tools currently available are nuclear explosives that could be detonated near an asteroid to break it into less dangerous chunks, and spacecraft that could slam into an asteroid to knock it off its trajectory.

NASA is about to test that latter technology with its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. In the fall of 2022, a NASA probe is set to fly to the asteroid Dimorphos and purposefully hit it.

DART nasa asteroid mission spacecraft
An illustration of the DART spacecraft firing its ion engine. NASA/Johns Hopkins APL

Chodas thinks five years' warning is the absolute minimum to successfully deploy one of these options, though other experts suggest we'd need at least a decade to plan, build, and launch an anti-asteroid mission from scratch.

Brent Barbee, an aerospace engineer at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, told Insider that no spacecraft that could serve this purpose is just sitting "ready to go and dance."

"It has to be built on demand," Barbee said.

The advanced notice in NASA's 2014 simulation enabled the participants to do just that. They sent a spacecraft to ram into the asteroid and deflect it away two years before it hit.

But even then, a 164-foot chunk of the asteroid broke off because of the spacecraft's force, and the rock started heading for Texas' Gulf Coast. Two years wasn't enough time to launch another deflection mission, so once again, Earth took a hit.

In one simulation, an asteroid fragment wrecked New York City

By 2015, NASA had looped in space agencies from several other countries to participate in its exercises. The first simulation with this international group was similar to the prior year's: After successfully deflecting an asteroid spotted seven years in advance, the participants found they couldn't stop a fragment of the rock from hitting India. It exploded with the force of a small bomb.

asteroid broken up
An artist's depiction of an asteroid breaking apart. Reuters/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout

Chodas calls this outcome "asteroid splitting." It's no accident splitting has appeared in multiple exercises, he said, because he thinks "it's very conceivable something like that happens."

Ideally, Chodas added, asteroid-deflection missions would be adaptable and able to retarget any unpredictable pieces that break off.

By now, you're seeing the pattern: In a 2016 NASA simulation, the group was also unable to stop an asteroid, even though it was spotted four years in advance. The 400-foot space rock would, the participants estimated, impact a 325-square-mile area near Pasadena, California.

During the 2019 exercise, experts decided to try to stop a hypothetical asteroid from hitting Denver, Colorado, by crashing into it with several spacecraft. That wound up changing the asteroid's path, but in the process, a 262-foot chunk of rock broke off and struck New York City.

Chodas described that exercise as "a worst-case scenario" - it ended with Central Park decimated by a fireball that released as much energy as an atomic bomb.

central park tower nyc
The view of Central Park from Central Park Tower, the world's tallest residential building. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

In last month's simulation, the Czech Republic and Austria didn't fare much better.

Humanity's big - and only - win in these exercises came during the 2017 one, in which the participants spotted an Eiffel Tower-sized asteroid 10 years in advance. After sending a scouting mission into space, scientists discovered that it was actually two space rocks orbiting each other. This is known as a binary asteroid. NASA gave the simulation that curveball, Chodas said, because one-third of asteroids tend to be binary.

Rather than ramming a spacecraft into that asteroid pair, the experts chose to blow them up with nukes - and succeeded.

Despite repeated failures, experts are learning valuable lessons

hypothetical impact
The predicted impact region for a hypothetical asteroid on the second day of a NASA-led impact simulation in April 2021. NASA/JPL

Since 2013, these simulations have enabled experts to practice how they'd communicate with one another and with the public ahead of an impact. They think through how they'd facilitate evacuations, what they'd say to keep the public calm and informed, and how to responsibly share information between governments.

Holman said that each successive NASA exercise has improved on its predecessor.

"People have absolutely gotten better over the years," he said, adding that more and more countries participate every time.

In particular, scientists have refined their ability to use a hypothetical asteroid's size, rotation, and orbital path to predict where it will hit and how much damage it will do. Those assessments can help governments decide how to best reduce the severity of an impact and move the right people out of harm's way.

The simulations have also revealed that such assessments change quickly as scientists learn about an incoming asteroid. During the earliest stages of an exercise, the possible impact location could be anywhere on the globe, Barbee said. That estimate shifts as the simulation progresses, so data might then suggest an asteroid will crash into Africa, only to point to Europe as the most likely target soon thereafter.

"I'm glad we're discovering those sorts of things now by working through the details of simulated scenarios before being confronted with an actual scenario," Barbee said.

Morgan McFall-Johnsen contributed reporting.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Rocket Lab is investigating the launch failure of one of its Electron rockets

    Rocket Lab is working to get to the root of an issue that caused the failure of one of its Electron rockets over the weekend.Why it matters: This is Rocket Lab's second rocket failure in about a year, and it comes as the company is also working to go public via a SPAC.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Catch up quick: The Electron launch appeared to go smoothly upon liftoff and through the separation of the second stage Saturday.Not long after the second stage ignited, however, the rocket appeared to spin out of control. Rocket Lab confirmed the failure, which destroyed two BlackSky imaging satellites."Preliminary data reviews suggest an engine computer detected an issue shortly after stage 2 engine ignition, causing the computer to command a safe shutdown as it is designed to do," Rocket Lab said in a statement Monday."The behavior had not been observed previously during Rocket Lab’s extensive ground testing operations, which include multiple engine hot fires and full mission duration stage tests prior to flight."The impact: The company is now working on reviewing what went wrong, with plans to have the report complete in the coming weeks.Rocket Lab and the company acquiring it for the SPAC "continue to work towards the completion of the transaction as planned," according to a Rocket Lab spokesperson.But it's still possible this failure could have an impact on the company's plans to go public, particularly if it delays future launches significantly."It is conceivable that this anomaly might contribute to a delay in the closing of the merger — due to some uncertainty introduced by an anomaly investigation," the Secure World Foundation's Ian Christensen told Axios via email.A bright spot: The company did manage to recover the first stage of its rocket, which splashed down in the ocean after launch as part of a reusability test.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • A Fungus Is Causing Cicadas to Have Too Much Sex

    Scientists are reporting that the fungus Massospora has infected cicadas in the US., and is causing them to become lethally hypersexual. The post A Fungus Is Causing Cicadas to Have Too Much Sex appeared first on Nerdist.

  • No longer silent, Gulf Arab citizens express anger at Israel

    The ongoing bloodshed in the Gaza Strip has unleashed a chorus of voices across Gulf Arab states that are fiercely critical of Israel and emphatically supportive of Palestinians. The vocal opposition to Israel, expressed in street protests, on social media and in newspaper columns, comes just months after pacts were signed to establish ties with Israel — and complicates government efforts to rally Arab citizens around full-throttle acceptance of the deals. Analysts said the conflict will also set back Israeli efforts to secure more normalization deals with other Arab states, like Saudi Arabia.

  • Police attacked while breaking up illegal rave at nightclub

    Several officers were assaulted as they tried to close down the event.

  • The Chip Shortage Could Be on Its Way Out. Here’s Where Things Stand for the Auto Industry.

    Companies caught in the middle of the global semiconductor shortage, which is roiling the car business, are starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.

  • Comedian Paul Mooney dead at 79

    Paul Mooney died after experiencing a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California, on Wednesday morning, his publicist told Insider.

  • The Queen Mary is at risk of flooding or capsizing without critical repairs, a new report finds

    The vessel needs $23 million in repairs to keep it afloat over the next two years, according to the report.

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • ‘The Northman’: 15 Things to Know About Robert Eggers’ 10th Century Viking Epic

    Eggers' star-studded ensemble includes Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Nicole Kidman.

  • Kris Jenner Teases Family ‘Evolving’ on New Show on Hulu: 'Everyone’s Going to Watch'

    "The fans will love seeing us continue the journey," Kris Jenner said during the Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday

  • Kris Bryant: Cubs talked bringing Kyle Schwarber Miller Lite

    Cubs' Kris Bryant explains what went into his surprise pile of candy for former teammate and Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber on Monday.

  • Delta passenger accused of trying to open cockpit, hitting flight attendant

    Authorities have decided to press charges after a Delta passenger reportedly assaulted a flight attendant and then attempted to open the cockpit. According to reports, Monday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the proposal of civil penalties against four different passengers ranging from $9K to $52,500K due to a series of incidents that kicked off with a Dec. 23, 2020 scuffle that took place on a Delta flight from from Honolulu, Hawaii, to Seattle, Wash.

  • Police officer sexually assaulted 19-year-old woman in bathroom, Texas cops say

    The police chief called it an “abhorrently shameful act.”

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Nearly half of GOP voters indicate they’d vote for Trump in 2024 Republican primary, according to new poll

    48 per cent of GOP voters say they would vote for Donald Trump in 2024 Republican primary

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • IKEA recalls 159,000 dishes in the U.S. and Canada after some cause burn injuries

    Unless you’re using weak paper plates, you shouldn’t expect to be burned by hot food or fluids on a plate. That’s why IKEA recalled about 159,400 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs in the United States and Canada.

  • IKEA recalls 159,000 dishes in the U.S. and Canada after some cause burn injuries

    Unless you’re using weak paper plates, you shouldn’t expect to be burned by hot food or fluids on a plate. That’s why IKEA recalled about 159,400 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates and mugs in the United States and Canada.

  • New York opens criminal investigation into Trump Organization

    Former president faces allegations that Trump Organization misstated real estate valuations to reduce their tax liabilities

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’