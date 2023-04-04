NASA map shows how, where, and when to see solar eclipses in the US in 2023 and 2024

A total solar eclipse is photographed from the John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, near Mitchell, Oregon. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

NASA mapped the paths of two upcoming solar eclipses across the US.

A "ring of fire" eclipse cuts across the West in October 2023, then a total solar eclipse in the East in April 2024.

Here are the best locations, cities, and timing to watch the next two solar eclipses.

Two solar eclipses are in store for the US: a "ring of fire" solar eclipse across the West in October 2023, and a total solar eclipse in the East in April 2024.

NASA employees use protective glasses to view a partial solar eclipse. NASA/Connie Moore

NASA released a detailed map showing the paths of those two eclipses. Let's walk through the best US locations for watching them.

A map showing where the moon’s shadow will cross the US during the 2023 annular solar eclipse and 2024 total solar eclipse. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

We'll start with this year. On October 14, the moon will pass in front of the sun while it's at its furthest point from Earth.

The moon moves in front of the sun for a solar eclipse. Reuters

Since the moon appears smaller, it won't completely cover the sun. It will leave a "ring of fire" around its shadow. This is called an annular solar eclipse.

An annular solar eclipse as seen by Japan's Hinode spacecraft. JAXA/NASA/Hinode via Getty Images

From Portland, Seattle, or the San Francisco Bay Area, your closest option is Eugene or Klamath Falls in Oregon. Inside the oval, the eclipse occurs at the noted time.

The eclipse appears first in southwest Oregon, at 9:20 a.m. Pacific Time. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

The lines on the NASA map indicate how long the eclipse will last. The outermost lines along the path show where the eclipse will last a minute or two. On the innermost lines it will last 4.5 minutes.

The lines on the map indicate how long the eclipse will last in different places. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

Purple and yellow lines cutting across the map also show where you can see a partial eclipse outside the paths of the moon's full shadow.

Download a high-resolution version of the map to follow those lines on NASA's website.

If you want a desert eclipse experience, the "path of annularity" passes right through northeast Nevada and southern Utah.

The eclipse will appear in northeast Nevada at 9:25 a.m. Pacific Time. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

In Santa Fe or Albuquerque? You're in luck! The eclipse will pass right over you, as well as the UFO-famous Roswell, New Mexico.

The eclipse will appear in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at 10:35 a.m. Mountain Time. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

San Antonio might be the luckiest city of all. The annular eclipse will last four minutes there. The following year, residents can drive just to the northwest to see the total eclipse.

The eclipse will appear in San Antonio, New Mexico, at 11:55 a.m. Central Time. NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio

In that total solar eclipse, on April 8, 2024, the moon will be close enough to Earth to completely block out the sun in a brief moment of "totality."

Miloslav Druckmüller/NASA

That eclipse will only be visible to the US and small portions of Mexico and Canada.

The full paths of the 2023 annular eclipse (in yellow and black) and the 2024 total eclipse (in purple and black). Shaded bands (yellow for the annular eclipse and purple for the total eclipse) also show where a partial eclipse can be seen. NASA/Scientific Visualization Studio/Michala Garrison; eclipse calculations by Ernie Wright, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

It will be the last total solar eclipse to be visible from the contiguous US until 2044. The eclipse will begin near San Antonio, then move to Austin and Dallas, Texas.

The total solar eclipse will appear in Dallas, Texas, at 1:45 p.m. Central Time. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Then the eclipse will cast its shadow over Arkansas and southeastern Missouri.

The eclipse will appear in Little Rock, Arkansas around 1:50 p.m. Central Time. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

The rest of the Midwest can flock to southern Illinois, Indianapolis, or Cleveland to get into the path of totality.

The eclipse will appear in Indianapolis, Indiana, just before 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time, then in Cleveland, Ohio at 3:15 p.m. ET. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Much of the northeast can get its eclipse fix by driving to upstate New York.

The eclipse will appear in Buffalo, New York, at 3:20 p.m. Eastern Time. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

Everyone's last chance to see a total solar eclipse in the US for another 20 years will be late afternoon in northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

The eclipse will move through Maine and exit the US by 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time. NASA’s Scientific Visualization Studio

No matter where you are or which eclipse you're watching, don't forget to protect your eyes. Happy viewing!

Children use special glasses to look into the sky during a partial solar eclipse outside the Planetario in Madrid, Spain. Getty Images

