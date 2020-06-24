Nasa Mars rover: Key questions about Perseverance

On 20 July, Nasa will get its first opportunity to launch the Perseverance rover to Mars. Here, we answer some common questions about the mission.

What will the rover do?

The Perseverance rover will land on Mars to search out signs of past microbial life, if it ever existed. It will be the first Nasa mission to hunt directly for these "biosignatures" since the Viking missions in the 1970s.

The rover will collect samples of rock and soil, encase them in tubes, and leave them on the planet's surface for return to Earth at a future date. Perseverance will also study the Red Planet's geology and test how astronauts on future Mars missions could produce oxygen from CO2 in the atmosphere. This oxygen could be used for breathing and fuel.

In addition, a drone-like helicopter will be deployed to demonstrate the first powered flight on Mars. Perseverance will explore Mars' Jezero Crater for at least one Martian year (about 687 Earth days).

How does it get to Mars?

The one-tonne, car-sized rover is scheduled to launch from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on an Atlas 5 rocket between 20 July and 11 August 2020. Perseverance travels to Mars enclosed in a protective aeroshell consisting of two parts: a conical backshell and a heat shield.

The aeroshell is connected to a cruise stage that fires thrusters to keep the spacecraft on course, ensuring it arrives at Mars in the right place for landing. Perseverance will make its seven-minute descent to the Martian surface on 18 February 2021.

The relative positions of Earth and Mars mean that launch opportunities come up only every 26 months. If Perseverance didn't launch to Mars this summer, the mission would have to wait until September 2022 to try again.

Technical specs: Perseverance rover

Length: 3m (10ft)

3m (10ft) Width: 2.7m (9ft)

2.7m (9ft) Height: 2.2m (7ft)

2.2m (7ft) Weight: 1,025kg (2,260lbs)

1,025kg (2,260lbs) Power source: Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (MMRTG). Converts heat from the radioactive decay of plutonium into electricity

How does Perseverance land?

Artwork: The skycrane manoeuvre is designed to lower the rover on to the ground safely

As the spacecraft ploughs through the Martian atmosphere, its heat shield will have to endure temperatures as high as 2,100C (3,800F). When it's about 11km (7mi) above the ground, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute, slowing the heaviest payload in the history of Mars exploration from a speed of Mach 1.7 (2,099 km/h; 1,304 mph) to about 320 km/h (200 mph).

The heat shield subsequently drops away from the backshell and, for a short time, the rover - which is attached to a descent stage - falls freely towards the ground.

Eight retrorockets on the descent stage then fire, allowing the "sky crane" manoeuvre to be performed. Perseverance is lowered slowly on three nylon ropes and an "umbilical cord". When the rover's wheels touch the ground, the tethers are severed and the descent stage flies to a safe distance.

Where on Mars will it be exploring?

Jezero Crater on Mars: The rover's landing ellipse is marked by the black circle

The rover's target is a 49km (30 mi) -wide impact depression just north of Mars' equator. More than 3.5 billion years ago, scientists think, river channels spilled over the wall of Jezero Crater to form a lake.

The large bowl is also home to one of the best preserved Martian examples of a delta, a sedimentary structure that forms when rivers enter open bodies of water and deposit rocks, sand and - potentially - organic carbon in layers.

Jezero's delta is one of the best preserved examples on Mars