Nasa may have found life on Mars (but we won’t know for another ten years)

Nasa’s Perseverance rover coring and storing new samples from Jezero Crater's delta

Nasa may have collected the first evidence of life on Mars… but it will take us ten years to find out.

Last week, Nasa’s Perseverance rover drilled down into a rocky outcrop - dubbed Berea - which likely formed from deposits carried downstream by an ancient river that flowed well beyond the Jezero crater that the rover has been exploring.

The rock is sedimentary and composed of carbonate minerals, which on Earth, often contain fossils. Nasa is planning to bring the samples to Earth, alongside dozens of others that it is collecting from the Jezero crater - the site of an ancient Martian lake.

But the samples are not due to arrive here until 2033, meaning scientists face an agonising wait to find out whether the precious cores really do contain proof that life once existed on the Red Planet.

Katie Stack Morgan, deputy project scientist for Perseverance at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said that Berea rock is one of the best hopes of finding life.

“The rock is rich in carbonate,” she said. “Carbonate rocks on Earth can be good at preserving fossilised lifeforms.

“If biosignatures were present in this part of Jezero Crater, it could be a rock like this one that could very well hold their secrets.”

On Earth, Berea sandstone deposits are found in the US states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky, and often contain fossils or trace fossils, such as tiny burrows, that are hundreds of millions of years old.

Samples have never been returned from Mars, and the logistics of getting the tubes of rock home has proved tricky. Originally, Nasa had planned to send a second rover to collect the samples, which were to be left in depots by Perseverance.

But last year, the plan was changed so that Perseverance will now drive the samples directly to an ascent vehicle, where they will be fired into space on the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV). Two small helicopters will be on standby to pick up the loads should Perseverance run out of power.

Earth Return Orbiter

After the MAV has launched it will release a basketball-sized sphere containing the samples for collection by the European Space Agency’s Earth Return Orbiter, which opens up its huge jaws to capture the metal ball.

The orbiter will then head back home, with touchdown expected in 2033.

Bringing alien samples back to Earth is fraught with risks that Martian bacteria or viruses could escape, so scientists are designing a re-entry module which can withstand crash-landing at 2,000 G-force and speeds of up to 24,000 mph in the Utah desert.

It is even possible that the first samples could be quarantined on the Moon before being returned to Earth to make sure they are safe. By 2033, Nasa is planning to have a permanent base on the lunar surface.

Perseverance has so far collected a total of 19 samples and it recently deposited 10 tubes as a backup cache on the Martian surface.

Ken Farley, of the California Institute of Technology and Perseverance’s project scientist, said: “Perseverance’s mobility has allowed us to collect igneous samples from the relatively flat crater floor during the first campaign, and then travel to the base of the crater’s delta, where we found fine-grained sedimentary rocks deposited in a dried lakebed.

“Now we are sampling from a geologic location where we find coarse-grained sedimentary rocks deposited in a river.

“With this diversity of environments to observe and collect from, we are confident that these samples will allow us to better understand what occurred here at Jezero Crater billions of years ago.”