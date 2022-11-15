NASA moon mission set for Wednesday morning launch
NASA will try again to launch its new moon rocket. After several delays, the Artemis 1 mission is scheduled to blast off early Wednesday.
NASA is about to make another attempt to launch its Artemis One rocket on Wednesday after numerous delays. It's part of a new phase of lunar exploration.
Final preparations are underway in Florida as NASA tries for a third time to send the Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft on a test flight known as Artemis I.
Teams at NASA are making their final preparations for the next launch attempt for NASA’s Artemis 1 mission.
The Artemis I mission team will attempt to get the mega moon rocket off the ground again this week, even though it endured hurricane-force winds and incurred minor damage at the launchpad due to Hurricane Nicole.
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule. Liftoff was slated for early Wednesday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test flight aims to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
