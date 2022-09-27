NASA moon rocket back in hangar, launch unlikely until Nov.

MARCIA DUNN
·1 min read

NASA’s moon rocket returned to the safety of its hangar Tuesday as Hurricane Ian approached Florida, its launch now unlikely before mid-November.

Instead of trying to send it on its first test flight, the launch team moved the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket off the pad at Kennedy Space Center. The four-mile (6.4-kilometer) trip took all night.

NASA official Jim Free said it would be difficult to upgrade the rocket and get it back to the pad for an October launch attempt. Putting in fresh batteries is particularly challenging, Free noted, making it doubtful a launch could be attempted before the mid-to-late October launch period closes. The next two-week window would open Nov. 12.

The Space Launch System rocket should have blasted off a month ago, but was delayed twice by fuel leaks and engine issues.

Once in space, the crew capsule atop the rocket will aim for lunar orbit with three test dummies, a crucial dress rehearsal before astronauts climb aboard in 2024. The last time a capsule flew to the moon was during NASA's Apollo 17 lunar landing in 1972.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • New photos show successful DART asteroid collision in NASA mission

    NASA's DART mission was a success. Images taken by satellite show plumes from the asteroid impact, but it could take weeks to monitor for changes in the asteroid’s trajectory.

  • That woodpecker knocking is actually a drum solo, scientists say

    The incessant drumming of a woodpecker on a hollow tree can be an annoying distraction for anyone who has to listen to it.

  • NASA just smashed a spaceship into an asteroid on purpose. Here are 13 facts about the mission and why it may just help save humanity one day.

    The experiment is a first-of-a-kind test to defend us against space rocks that may one day hurtle towards Earth.

  • NASA's $325 Million Collision With an Asteroid Could One Day Save the World

    The DART spacecraft crashed into the asteroid Dimorphos, in a first test of humanity's ability to deflect incoming space debris

  • Group of countries push EU for gas price cap -letter

    A group of European Union countries are pushing Brussels to produce plans this week for a bloc-wide cap on the price of gas, according to a letter seen by Reuters late on Tuesday. The EU proposed a package of emergency measures to tackle soaring energy prices earlier this month, but has steered clear of a gas price cap, an idea which has split the bloc's 27 member states. Countries in favour stepped up pressure on Brussels, with a letter asking the European Commission to make proposals on a gas price cap for discussion at a meeting of EU energy ministers on Friday, followed by a legislative proposal as soon as possible.

  • Tonga is home to 170 islands. A new one just formed from an underwater volcanic eruption.

    The new island in the South Pacific has grown to be 8.6 acres with an elevation near 50 feet about sea level. Time will tell if it will last.

  • Jan. 6 committee postpones hearing because of hurricane Ian

    The House Jan. 6 committee scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed because of Hurricane Ian. The storm is expected to make landfall in Florida at about the same time as the hearing was to take place. "In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow's proceedings," Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

  • Tim Cook and Apple Make a Move That Could Annoy China

    Apple no longer wants to be surprised. Like the rest of the multinationals, the iPhone maker has been impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which has exacerbated the disruptions in supply chains. The restrictive measures and lockdowns imposed in China to limit the spread of the virus have particularly affected the local suppliers of many Western companies.

  • Quantum Leap Recap: Ben's Big Space Adventure Brings Back a Familiar Face

    Instead of returning home, Ben’s jump in this week’s Quantum Leap found him in the body of astronaut David Temura aboard the space shuttle Atlantis in 1998. After finding Ben’s video and a mysterious jump drive, Addison was understandably upset that her fiancé was keeping secrets from her — especially since they fell in love while […]

  • NASA crashes spacecraft into asteroid

    NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos on Monday to change its path and test planetary defenses in the event an asteroid were on a collision course with Earth. Video is courtesy of NASA TV.

  • NASA decides to roll its moon rocket back to shelter as Hurricane Ian nears Florida

    With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Florida coast, NASA has decided to move its multibillion-dollar Space Launch System moon rocket to safety. For days, NASA and weather forecasters had been watching the storm take shape in the Caribbean Sea, and they made advance preparations for a rollback from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Over the weekend, mission managers decided not to proceed with a third attempt on Tuesday to launch the 322-foot-tall, 5.7

  • NASA Shares Stunning Video Of Hurricane Ian Seen From Space

    Views of Hurricane Ian were relayed from the International Space Station as it flew over the storm.

  • NASA spacecraft is about to hit an asteroid "head-on" at 15,000 mph

    The DART spacecraft is set to purposely crash into an asteroid — a test for a potential real threat far in the future.

  • Before Webb Took Mesmerizing Images of Our Universe, It Enhanced Human Vision

    This is the story of how NASA’s telescope measurement technology found its way into LASIK eye surgery.

  • NASA Spacecraft Seen Crashing Into Asteroid Through Telescope in South Africa

    Footage captured at the Sutherland Observing Station in South Africa shows the moment NASA deliberately crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday, September 26, to trial technology that may protect Earth from potential asteroid collisions.According to NASA, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever mission “dedicated to investigating and demonstrating one method of asteroid deflection by changing an asteroid’s motion in space through kinetic impact.”The mission targeted Dimorphos, a small “moonlet” roughly the size of a football stadium, which is orbiting a larger asteroid named Didymos.This footage, captured from a telescope in South Africa operated by the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS) Project at the University of Hawaii, shows the DART spacecraft colliding with Dimorphos. Credit: ATLAS Project, University of Hawaii via Storyful

  • NASA and SpaceX continue toward October 3 liftoff of Crew-5, but monitoring Hurricane Ian

    A NASA and SpaceX Crew-5 updated a targeted liftoff to no earlier than 12:23 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 4. Backup plans are available for October 5.

  • Wallops moves closer to Rocket Lab rocket launches, manufacturing

    NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility looks ahead to Rocket Lab’s Neutron rocket prep, as Mississippi Stennis Space Center named test facility.

  • Are we in an El Niño or La Niña year? What this winter could mean for Idaho weather

    This upcoming winter will bring conditions that have only been recorded twice before.

  • Watch the asteroid-smashing DART spacecraft make its 6-million-mile shot today

    One of NASA's biggest crowd-pleasers in years is about to reach its denouement: If all goes well, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft (or rather guided anti-space-rock missile) will impact its target at around 14,700 miles per hour. DART was launched last November and has spent the intervening months positioning itself for a perfect shot on Dimorphos, a 525-foot-wide asteroid in orbit around Didymos, which is half-a-mile wide (and more the type of object we'd need to worry about, planetarily speaking). DART itself will smack straight into Dimorphos, not to annihilate it or send it careening back out of the solar system but just to affect its orbit enough that researchers back here on Earth can tell whether this technique would actually work in an emergency.

  • Hurricane hunters are flying through Ian's powerful winds to get the forecasts you rely on – here's what happens when the plane plunges into the eyewall of a storm

    Flying into Hurricane Harvey aboard a a P-3 Hurricane Hunter nicknamed Kermit in 2018. Lt. Kevin Doreumus/NOAAAs Hurricane Ian intensifies on its way toward the Florida coast, hurricane hunters are in the sky doing something almost unimaginable: flying through the center of the storm. With each pass, the scientists aboard these planes take measurements that satellites can’t and send them to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. Jason Dunion, a University of Miami meteorologist, leads the