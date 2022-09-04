NASA moon rocket launch off for at least a few weeks
NASA says the inaugural flight of its new moon rocket is off for at least a few weeks because of a dangerous fuel leak. (Sept. 3)
A decade ago, Florida's Space Coast was in the doldrums. The space shuttle program had ended, and with it the steady stream of space enthusiasts who filled the area's restaurants and hotel and motel rooms during regular astronaut launches. The Kennedy Space Center's 7,400 laid-off shuttle workers struggled to find jobs in their fields, and many left for other states.
Excitement builds for Artemis launch on Space Coast
NASA provided an update Saturday after its second launch attempt of the Artemis I rocket was scrubbed at around 11 a.m.
Brevard officials project 400K people to return to Space Coast for Artemis launch
NASA says the next target launch date is Saturday, September 3. Engineers earlier were assessing an issue with one of four RS-25 engines on the bottom of the moon rocket's core stage.
The countdown officially begins now.
