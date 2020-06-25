NASA to name DC headquarters after 'Hidden Figure' Mary W. Jackson, its first Black woman engineer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – NASA’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. will be named after Mary W. Jackson, the first Black woman to work as an engineer in the agency.

Jackson, who joined NASA, previously known as NACA, in 1951 and spent over 30 years working in the agency in various roles, first worked as a mathematician and “human computer” at Langley Research Center under fellow “Hidden Figure” Dorothy Vaughan.

“Mary never accepted the status quo, she helped break barriers and open opportunities for African Americans and women in the field of engineering and technology,” said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, in a statement.

Jackson then became an engineer in 1957, after taking a program at a segregated school, and spent 18 years with the agency before stepping back and joining Langley's Federal Women's Program, working to ensure gender equity in the field.

Jackson then became an engineer in 1958 after completing a program at a segregated school, and spent 18 years with the agency — publishing an assortment of research mainly on the boundary layer of air around airplanes — before stepping back and joining Langley’s Federal Women’s Program, working to ensure gender equity in the field. She retired in 1985, and died in 2005.

Her story first gained national attention in 2015, when President Barack Obama awarded her with a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

A book and movie released the following year titled “Hidden Figures,” in which she was portrayed by actress and singer Janelle Monáe, drew Jackson's life’s work further in the spotlight.

The dedication of the building comes after a street outside the agency headquarters was renamed Hidden Figures Way in 2019. That same year, Jackson, along with Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Christine Darden, was also bestowed a Congressional Gold Medal by President Donald Trump.

It also was announced as institutions, including NASA, reckon with preserving buildings named after public figures who upheld racist and segregationist policies. NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, named after a segregationist Mississippi senator who opposed the civil rights movement, is being called by some in the field to be renamed.

“We are honored that NASA continues to celebrate the legacy of our mother and grandmother Mary W. Jackson,” said Carolyn Lewis, Mary’s daughter, in a press release. “She was a scientist, humanitarian, wife, mother, and trailblazer who paved the way for thousands of others to succeed, not only at NASA, but throughout this nation.”

