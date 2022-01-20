NASA Offers $1 Million for Innovative Systems to Feed Tomorrow's Astronauts

·4 min read

NASA Offers $1 Million for Innovative Systems to Feed Tomorrow's Astronauts

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As NASA prepares to send astronauts further into the cosmos than ever before, the agency aims to upgrade production of a critical fuel source: food. Giving future explorers the technology to produce nutritious, tasty, and satisfying meals on long-duration space missions will give them the energy required to uncover the great unknown.

In coordination with the Canadian Space Agency, NASA is calling on the public to help develop innovative and sustainable food production technologies or systems that require minimal resources and produce minimal waste. Dubbed the Deep Space Food Challenge, the competition calls on teams to design, build, and demonstrate prototypes of food production technologies that provide tangible nutritional products – or food.

Over time, food loses its nutritional value. That means for a multi-year mission to Mars, bringing along pre-packaged food will not meet all the needs for maintaining astronaut health. Additionally, food insecurity is a significant, chronic problem on Earth in both urban and rural communities. Disasters that disrupt supply chains further aggravate food shortages. Developing compact and innovative advanced food system solutions through initiatives such as the Deep Space Food Challenge could have applications in home and community-based local food production, providing new solutions for humanitarian responses to floods and droughts, and new technologies for rapid deployment following disasters.

"Feeding astronauts over long periods within the constraints of space travel will require innovative solutions," said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters in Washington. "Pushing the boundaries of food technology will keep future explorers healthy and could even help feed people here at home."

In October 2021, Phase 1 of the challenge culminated as NASA awarded 18 teams a total of $450,000 for their concepts for innovative food production technology that produces safe, acceptable, palatable, nutritious food products that are stable and high quality, while minimizing necessary resource inputs. NASA and the Canadian Space Agency jointly recognized 10 international teams for their winning submissions. NASA's supporting partner of the challenge, the Methuselah Foundation, sponsored two $25,000 awards to international teams for their outstanding innovation. The Canadian Space Agency awarded 10 teams $30,000 CAD each to their winning teams.

NASA now invites both new and existing teams to enter Phase 2, which will require teams to build and demonstrate prototypes of their designs and produce food for judging. Interested participants from the United States can compete in Phase 2 for part of a prize purse up to $1 million.

"We are excited to continue collaborating with the Canadian Space Agency to conduct the next phase of this challenge and identify solutions from across the globe," said Reuter.

The Competition

The Deep Space Food Challenge asks competitors to create a food production technology, system, or approach that could potentially be integrated into a complete food system to sustain a crew of four on a three-year deep space mission. Everything needed to store, prepare and deliver food to the crew, including production, processing, transport, consumption, and disposal of waste should be considered. Proposed technologies such as plant growth systems, manufactured food products, and ready-to-eat solutions combined could provide the future crews with a variety of options that would provide the needed daily nutrition.

In Phase 1, NASA's judges grouped U.S. submissions based on the food they envisioned producing. Among the designs were a variety of systems that ranged from complex to very simple. Teams proposed technologies to produce ready-to-eat foods such as bread, as well as dehydrated powders that could be processed into food products. Other technologies involved cultivated plants and fungi or engineered food such as cultured meat cells, all of which could be grown or produced by the crew on deep space missions. Details about the winning submissions and teams can be found on the challenge website.

All teams involved in Phase 1 of the challenge met the registration requirements to enter Phase 2. New teams are welcomed and highly encouraged to participate after providing the required registration information, due by February 28. Interested participants from the United States can compete for part of a prize purse of up to $1 million from NASA. The Canadian Space Agency is hosting a parallel competition with a separate application and judging process, as well as its own prize purse, for participating Canadian teams. Qualifying teams from other countries may compete but will not be eligible for monetary prizes.

The Deep Space Food Challenge is a NASA Centennial Challenge. Centennial Challenges are part of the Prizes, Challenges, and Crowdsourcing program within NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate at the agency's Headquarters in Washington and are managed at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Subject matter experts at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida support the competition. NASA, in partnership with the Methuselah Foundation, manages the U.S. and international Deep Space Food Challenge competition.

For more information about NASA's prizes and challenges, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/solve

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-offers-1-million-for-innovative-systems-to-feed-tomorrows-astronauts-301465123.html

SOURCE NASA

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This is the most detailed 3D map of the universe ever made, and it’s mesmerizing

    The Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (or DESI for short) has created the largest 3D map of the universe we’ve ever seen. DESI created the map over the course of seven months. Each month, DESI continues to build off of it. In fact, DESI is only 10 percent of the way through its proposed five-year mission. … The post This is the most detailed 3D map of the universe ever made, and it’s mesmerizing appeared first on BGR.

  • Meteorite that nearly hit B.C. woman may be 470 million years old

    While the age hasn't been verified, the director of Western University's paleomagnetic and petrophysical laboratory surmises the meteorite that nearly hit a B.C. woman last fall originated from a collision in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars about 470 million years ago.

  • A68: 'Megaberg' dumped huge volume of fresh water

    The melting monster iceberg A68 put 1.5 billion tonnes of fresh water into the ocean every day.

  • Radian Aerospace comes out of stealth and raises $27.5M for orbital space plane development

    More than five years after its founding, Renton, Wash.-based Radian Aerospace is emerging from stealth mode and reporting a $27.5 million seed funding round to support its plans to build an orbital space plane. The round was led by Boston-based Fine Structure Ventures, with additional funding from EXOR, The Venture Collective, Helios Capital, SpaceFund, Gaingels, The Private Shares Fund, Explorer 1 Fund, Type One Ventures and other investors. Radian has previously brought in pre-seed investments

  • Radar satellite's stunning map of UK and Ireland

    For some technologies there are never any clouds to spoil the view.

  • Apollo rocks reveal the Moon's past was a magnetic game of 'the floor is lava'

    The Moon is so close to us, cosmically speaking, that you’d think we’d have a pretty good handle on what’s going on up there. We’ve even touched it, sent our machines chock full of people and instruments to walk around, take in the scenery, and come home with souvenirs. Yet, the Moon remains a mysterious place with all sorts of open questions, many of which date back to its earliest days. For decades, scientists have been debating the specifics of the Moon’s formation, trying to nail down some o

  • New Film Studio Will Be Built in Space by 2024

    Space Entertainment Enterprise (S.E.E), the company co-producing Tom Cruise’s upcoming space movie, plan to launch a sports arena and production studio in zero gravity. S.E.E. has unveiled plans to build a space station module that contains a sports and entertainment arena as well as a content studio by December 2024. (An artist’s rendering is pictured […]

  • Colorado hits peak Omicron as COVID cases begin decline

    Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/AxiosColorado is starting to see coronavirus cases decline, an indication to public health experts that Omicron has reached its peak.Why it matters: The COVID-19 variant led to the sharpest spike in case rates in the two-year pandemic and put hospitals on the brink of crisis.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What's happening: The seven-day moving average of cases dipped by nearly 1,000 cases, according to state d

  • Elon Musk laments the declining birth rate: 'If there aren't enough people for Earth, then there definitely won't be enough for Mars'

    The SpaceX founder and CEO has said the company will land humans on Mars in five to 10 years.

  • Rare, pristine coral reef found off Tahiti coast

    Deep in the South Pacific, scientists have explored a rare stretch of pristine corals shaped like roses off the coast of Tahiti. The reef is thought to be one of the largest found at such depths and seems untouched by climate change or human activities. Laetitia Hédouin said she first saw the corals during a recreational dive with a local diving club months earlier.

  • SpaceX launches Starlink mission from Florida; next up is ULA Atlas V

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket provided some much needed warmth to the Space Coast late Tuesday and launched another batch of Starlink internet satellites.

  • Researchers Found a Potential Risk Factor for Loss of Taste and Smell from COVID-19

    A new study pinpointed two genes that may come into play.

  • How We Might Finally Get Over Our Fear of Nuclear Power

    ShutterstockIt’s been nearly seven decades since the first nuclear power plant opened in Obninsk, Russia, but nuclear power remains as controversial as it’s ever been—even for people who think that stopping climate change from ravaging the planet means we must turn to alternative sources of energy beyond fossil fuels. Michael Mann, a professor of atmospheric science at Penn State, told The Daily Beast that there’s a tribalist element to the debate, where many who are loudly pro-nuclear seem to w

  • Who Is MOON KNIGHT’S Arthur Harrow? Meet Ethan Hawke’s MCU Villain

    Ethan Hawke's Moon Knight villain has been revealed, but who is the MCU's Arthur Harrow? And what does he want from Oscar Isaac's troubled anti-hero? The post Who Is MOON KNIGHT’S Arthur Harrow? Meet Ethan Hawke’s MCU Villain appeared first on Nerdist.

  • The tremendous explosion and impact of the Tonga volcano, explained

    When the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted Saturday, the blast was heard around the world, obliterating its own island and sending tsunamis across the Pacific

  • Ukraine, China and climate in focus as ‘Doomsday Clock’ holds at 100 seconds to midnight — that matches riskiest view ever

    The symbolic measure known as the Doomsday Clock continues to hover at 100 seconds to midnight, unmoved from last year and 2020, when COVID-19 first spread.

  • Weather forces SpaceX to delay Starlink launch from Kennedy Space Center

    Forecasted weather conditions for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center forced SpaceX teams to delay the launch to Tuesday.

  • NASA estimates Tonga volcano exploded with force of 5-6 megatons of TNT equivalent

    NASA scientists estimate that the power of Tonga's volcanic eruption over the weekend was equivalent to 5-6 megatons of TNT.Threat level: Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano and subsequent tsunami killed at least three people. Scientists warn an "ash-seawater cocktail" poses a potentially toxic health threat, and drinking water could be contaminated.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free#NASAWorldview Image of

  • U.K. paleontologists find nearly complete Ichthyosaur

    An almost-perfect fossil of a 180-million-year-old reptile was discovered in a drained reservoir in England. As Charlie D'Agata reports, the rare find of the bones of a "Sea Dragon" that is over 33-feet long may help scientists learn about why these beasts failed to adapt to a changing climate.

  • Terra Quantum raises $60M for its Quantum-as-a-Service platform

    According to Terra, they include two of the largest and globally renowned German family offices and one of the most influential cryptocurrency investors globally. The idea behind Terra Quantum is to build a new end-to-end quantum platform. With its own quantum chips still a couple of years out, this currently means the company focuses on offering a library of quantum algorithms to its customers and quantum security tools, including a quantum key distribution service.