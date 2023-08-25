NASA opens invitations for "moon trees"
Moon trees are grown from seeds that flew around earth's natural satellite. They include sycamore, sweetgum, sequoia, and pine trees.
Moon trees are grown from seeds that flew around earth's natural satellite. They include sycamore, sweetgum, sequoia, and pine trees.
Investors continue to warm up to the market despite a host of macroeconomic concerns.
Rubiales is already facing a FIFA investigation for his actions.
Choose from a huge range of pretty and classic color options.
Instant grocery delivery startup Zepto has raised $200 million in a new funding round at a valuation of $1.4 billion, it said Friday, at a time when most other firms in the category have either died or are struggling. The funding makes Zepto the first Indian startup to attain the unicorn status this year. StepStone Group, an influential LP in many venture funds including Nexus Venture Partners, led Zepto's Series E funding in what is the U.S. firm's first direct investment in India.
Teamshares is a low-flying, Brooklyn-based startup with big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, small businesses represent 99.7% of U.S. employer firms and 64% of private-sector jobs. Meanwhile, just 15% or so of small business owners pass along their company to a family member, with many others simply closing up shop at some point.
Former President Trump tweeted for the first time in more than two years on Thursday night, breaking a long silence on the platform, now known as X, that persisted into Elon Musk's chaotic takeover. Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021 came after he was booked in an Atlanta jail on Thursday for 13 felony charges related to election interference in the state of Georgia. The former president, who is seeking reelection in 2024, tweeted shortly after his mugshot went public, an unusual and historic moment that continues to reverberate on social media.
The Aces are 30-4 with six more games to go.
Former President Donald Trump is back on Twitter (now X) more than two years after he was banned from the platform in the aftermath of the January 6th Capitol riot.
Dollar Tree tanks as profits get squeezed partly due to higher theft.
The former president and 18 of his allies were indicted by a grand jury for allegedly orchestrating a “criminal enterprise” to subvert his 2020 election loss in Georgia.
Reddit is launching the “Mod Helper Program” to reward moderators who offer helpful advice to other moderators, along with an updated moderator help center. The announcement comes amid growing discontent among the site’s moderators, many of whom relied on third-party apps that have since been shut down because of Reddit’s API pricing. Moderators have asked Reddit to improve the official app’s moderation tools, which are lacking compared to those offered by now-defunct third-party apps.
Ohtani will continue to hit with a torn UCL.
Top picks from Arlo, Eufy, Ring and more, all designed to keep an eye on your doorstep.
Commissioners of the two leagues will deliver expansion presentations in the coming days to officials from Washington State and Oregon State, sources tell Yahoo Sports.
The NFL preseason comes to a close this week. Here's how to watch Sunday's final game: Texans vs. Saints.
Absent a win Saturday night on the high banks of Daytona, Chase Elliott will miss the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in seven years.
One creator pushed back on traditional American wedding traditions. The post Nigerian wedding responds to viral video and shows what’s appropriate to wear at a wedding appeared first on In The Know.
Wing, Alphabet’s aviation subsidiary, is partnering with Walmart to kick off drone deliveries from the retail chain in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro area. The flights will begin taking off “in the coming weeks” from a Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, TX, and the companies plan to expand to a second DFW location before the end of the year. The companies say the coverage area from both stores will cover 60,000 homes.
Jennifer Aniston, 54, says she’ll “try almost anything once” in order to stay looking young.
Nordstrom may have beat estimates, but it's cautious on the back half of the year and is worried about rising retail theft.