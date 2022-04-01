NASA to Participate in Space Symposium, Broadcast Select Panels

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana are among the agency's speakers at the Space Foundation's 37th Space Symposium from Tuesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Topics highlighted by NASA participants throughout the event include the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach including Artemis, technology, science, commercial partnerships, and more. A full agenda for the symposium is available online.

The agency will stream the following panels on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website:

Tuesday, April 5

12:25 p.m. EDT – Plenary session remarks from Melroy about NASA's Moon to Mars strategy and updated current milestones

1:15 p.m.: Artemis and Industry: Building the Space Economy. Panelists include:

Wednesday, April 6

Members of the media registered for the symposium can attend "Small Satellites, Big Missions: Pathfinding CubeSats Exploring the Moon and Beyond," a news conference featuring NASA leaders, at 6 p.m. EDT. The conference will take place in Media Room A of the event's media center. To register for the symposium, media must email the Space Foundation at media@spacefoundation.org.

Participants in the news conference include:

NASA Associate Administrator Cabana

Elwood Agasid, deputy program manager for Small Spacecraft Technology at NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, and Space Technology Hall of Fame inductee

Andres Martinez, program executive for small spacecraft in NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters

Bradley Cheetham, CEO, Advanced Space in Westminster, Colorado

Joe Shoer, engineer, Lockheed Martin, Denver

For more information about NASA, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/

