NASA to Participate in Space Symposium, Broadcast Select Panels

·2 min read

NASA to Participate in Space Symposium, Broadcast Select Panels

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Associate Administrator Bob Cabana are among the agency's speakers at the Space Foundation's 37th Space Symposium from Tuesday, April 5 to Thursday, April 7 in Colorado Springs, Colo.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Topics highlighted by NASA participants throughout the event include the agency's Moon to Mars exploration approach including Artemis, technology, science, commercial partnerships, and more. A full agenda for the symposium is available online.

The agency will stream the following panels on NASA TV, the NASA app, and the agency's website:

Tuesday, April 5

  • 12:25 p.m. EDT – Plenary session remarks from Melroy about NASA's Moon to Mars strategy and updated current milestones

  • 1:15 p.m.: Artemis and Industry: Building the Space Economy. Panelists include:

Wednesday, April 6

Members of the media registered for the symposium can attend "Small Satellites, Big Missions: Pathfinding CubeSats Exploring the Moon and Beyond," a news conference featuring NASA leaders, at 6 p.m. EDT. The conference will take place in Media Room A of the event's media center. To register for the symposium, media must email the Space Foundation at media@spacefoundation.org.

Participants in the news conference include:

  • NASA Associate Administrator Cabana

  • Elwood Agasid, deputy program manager for Small Spacecraft Technology at NASA's Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley, California, and Space Technology Hall of Fame inductee

  • Andres Martinez, program executive for small spacecraft in NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at the agency's headquarters

  • Bradley Cheetham, CEO, Advanced Space in Westminster, Colorado

  • Joe Shoer, engineer, Lockheed Martin, Denver

For more information about NASA, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-participate-in-space-symposium-broadcast-select-panels-301516108.html

SOURCE NASA

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-congressman set for sentence same day replacement picked

    Nebraska voters will elect a new member of Congress on the same day a judge in California is scheduled to sentence the Republican who resigned from the position to a possible federal prison sentence. Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday the special election June 28 will replace former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who resigned days after his conviction for lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation. Each count carries a potential five-year prison sentence and fines.

  • Astronomers discover 'geological wonderland' on Pluto

    It's not just the air on Pluto that is cold -- the volcanoes on the dwarf plant are frigid, too. According to a group of scientists on NASA's New Horizons mission team, which recently turned up new discoveries about the "geological wonderland," Pluto's volcanoes don't shoot out lava when they erupt. Instead, they launch large amounts of frozen water that may have the consistency of toothpaste. The dwarf planet Pluto, which is smaller than Earth's moon, orbits about 3.6 billion miles away from th

  • 'Mars is very quiet,' but Perseverance rover still captures Martian sounds for science

    The microphone aboard Mars Rover Perseverance has captured a number of interesting noises in its explorations, but for the most part, "a deep silence prevails" on the red planet. You can still hear the "puff, whir, zap" of the rover's tools, the hum of the Ingenuity helicopter and the woosh of a gentle Martian breeze in this collection of sounds from the expedition. Prior to the Perseverance rover landing, the acoustic environment of Mars was unknown... theoretical models were uncertain because of a lack of experimental data at low pressure, and the difficulty to characterize turbulence or attenuation in a closed environment.

  • Dress rehearsal: NASA moon rocket's last test before launch

    NASA kicked off a critical countdown test Friday for its new moon rocket, a 30-story behemoth that could make its first lunar test flight by summer. NASA plans to set a launch date after analyzing the results of the dress rehearsal for the Space Launch System rocket — SLS for short. No one will be on board for the first moonshot since NASA’s Apollo lunar landings a half-century ago.

  • The map of our DNA is finally complete. Here's what that means for humanity.

    The previously missing pieces to the human genome could offer insights into aging, diseases such as cancer as well as human diversity and evolution.

  • Assam: 'Mysterious' giant stone jars found in India

    The jars are thousands of years old and may have been used for ancient human burial practices.

  • The Age of the Private Space Station Is Upon Us

    It was all smiles and thumbs-up on March 30, at 5:28 PM local time, when NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov thumped down in the steppes of Kazakhstan aboard a Russian Soyuz spacecraft—and with good reason. For one thing, Vande Hei had just completed a marathon 355 consecutive days aboard the International Space Station (ISS), setting a new U.S. space endurance record. From its inception more than a generation ago, the ISS—which was built and is maintained by 15 nations, led by the U.S. and Russia—was always intended to be an exercise in peaceable relations between two nations that fought a decades-long Cold War.

  • SpaceX kicks off packed month of activities with launch from Cape Canaveral

    SpaceX kicked off a packed month of space activities with the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket Monday, its fairing crammed with 40 small payloads.

  • Chernobyl scientists accused looters of stealing radioactive material from labs there

    The experts said a small amount of radioactive calibration material and radioactive waste was missing from a monitoring lab in the town of Chernobyl.

  • SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps provide food security for more than 41 million people (about one in eight Americans), according to the United States Department of...

  • The Human Genome Is Finally Complete. Here’s What We Can Do With It.

    Ernesto del Aguila IIIOn Feb. 12, 2001, scientists at the Human Genome Project unveiled a bold undertaking nearly 20 years in the making: a first draft of the sequence of the human genome. This early translation—and its more complete version two years later—gave researchers the ability to finally read human DNA. Since then, the blueprint of around 20,000 cataloged genes has informed and transformed healthcare, making it possible for us to predict, diagnose, and treat genetic diseases like Alzhei

  • Sanders looks to shoot down Bezos’ moon plans

    Blue Origin fears its plans to compete for a moon lander contract could be collateral damage in Bernie Sanders’ latest attack on ‘corporate welfare,’ insiders say.

  • NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-4 launch due to busy space schedule

    NASA, SpaceX delay Crew-4 launch due to busy space schedule

  • Billionaire Naveen Jain had $5 in his pocket when he came to the U.S. Here are his secrets for success in business

    Here are the secrets behind Naveen Jain’s multibillion-dollar business empire.

  • Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

    Using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, scientists have discovered the most distant individual star on record, a bright behemoth they nicknamed Earendel - Old English for "morning star" - because it existed during the dawn of the universe. Researchers said the star, very hot and blue in color, was estimated at 50 to 100 times the mass of our sun, while being millions of times brighter. Its light traveled for 12.9 billion years before reaching Earth, meaning that the star existed when the universe was just 7 percent of its current age.

  • Hubble telescope captures dazzling image of the farthest star ever discovered

    NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has managed to capture an image of one of the most ancient stars yet. Nicknamed Earendel, the star is named after the old English term for the “morning star” or “rising light”, National Geographic notes. Discovering a new star is cool and all, but what makes this discovery so special is … The post Hubble telescope captures dazzling image of the farthest star ever discovered appeared first on BGR.

  • NASA's flying telescope SOFIA explores Chilean skies

    STORY: NASA's flying telescope ‘SOFIA’ has been exploring Chilean skies [Edward D. Harmon, Manager of operations for SOFIA, NASA]"We are filling the gap between visible light and the x-ray light for astronomers to study the universe and the infrared spectrum."The infrared telescope is mounted in the back of a Boeing 747SP jumbo jet[Ezequiel Treister, Professor of Astrophysics, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile] "During the night to observe the skies the fuselage is opened so that the telescope is exposed to the sky. The light enters the telescope and then goes through the instruments, to the camera, which is what records the data from that region being observed. The data is stored and goes to the computers where it's recorded and then analyzed."SOFIA will make eight trips from Santiagoto study two galaxies closest to our Milky Way In 2020, SOFIA discovered water on the moon's sunlit surface

  • Where 'fantasy meets reality': Cousteau grandson pushes the legacy bounds undersea

    Describing Earth's vast oceans as the "great barometer" for weather patterns, the grandson of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau has embarked on an ambitious underwater mission that could lead to the collection of better real-time data. Fabien Cousteau, 54, a documentary filmmaker and ardent oceanographer in his own right, is spearheading a multimillion-dollar effort to build a state-of-the-art network of underwater laboratories around the world -- the equivalent of the International Spac

  • Blue Origin launches its fourth crewed space flight

    Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin launched a crew of six to the edge of space and back, in its fourth flight with people on board. The capsule touched down safely 10 minutes later at its West Texas launch site. CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers anchor coverage of the launch with CBS News space consultant William Harwood and Star Harbor senior adviser Alan Ladwig.

  • Florida Museum of Natural History's latest exhibit features a collection of rare fossils

    Fossils on display at the Florida Museum include those estimated to be 500 million years old discovered in the Burgess Shale in British Columbia.