NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

Alan Boyle
Mars Perseverance rover picture
The first picture of Mars sent back to Earth from NASA’s Perseverance rover shows its rock-strewn surroundings in Jezero Crater as well as its own shadow. (NASA via YouTube)

NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror.

“Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT.

The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to internet links, millions of people could listen in as Mohan called out the milestones over a live stream from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif.

A socially distanced cadre of controllers at JPL applauded, screamed and exchanged fist bumps after the touchdown. Moments later, the first black-and-white picture from the rover’s hazard avoidance cameras was displayed on a giant screen.

Engineers at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s facility in Redmond, Wash., played a critical role in setting up what was arguably the riskiest phase of the descent.

After the spacecraft slowed down from a speed of 12,000 mph and deployed its parachute, a “sky crane” platform fired up eight Aerojet thrusters. While the platform hovered 65 feet above the surface of Jezero Crater, the rover was lowered to the surface on the end of a set of cables. Once the rover’s six wheels touched the surface, the cables were cut, and the platform blasted itself away to a crash landing.

The landing sequence was basically a rerun of the routine for 2012’s Mars Curiosity rover mission. “It seemed like a wild idea at the time, when Curiosity did it, but it worked flawlessly,” Bill Cahill, project manager for Aerojet’s Redmond operation, said during a webcast presented by Seattle’s Museum of Flight.

The 1-ton Perseverance rover makes use of Curiosity’s basic chassis design, but the $2.7 billion mission has a more ambitious agenda.

“It really is the beginning of a new era, in the sense that we’re going from exploration … to the sample return phase,” Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for space science, said during today’s webcast.

In addition to its on-site study of Martian geology, Perseverance will drill out samples of Martian soil and rock, store them in capsules and save them up for later retrieval. If all goes according to plan, a series of future robotic probes will bring those samples back to Earth in the early 2030s for detailed lab studies.

The samples will be selected based on their potential to reveal whether Mars harbored life in its distant past, and perhaps whether remnants of life could still endure beneath the Red Planet’s surface.

“Are we alone in this sort of vast cosmic desert, just flying through space, or is life much more common? … We don’t know the answers yet,” JPL’s Ken Williford, the mission’s deputy project scientist, said during a pre-landing briefing. “We’re really on the verge of being able to potentially answer these enormous questions.”

Jezero Crater was chosen as the target area because its geology suggests it was flooded with water billions of years ago, providing a potentially hospitable environment for microbes. Even though Mars is much colder and drier than it was back then, it’s possible that chemical traces of past biological activity or fossilized traces of microbes could endure within the rock.

In addition to drilling samples, Perseverance is equipped with a suite of scientific instruments capable of surveying the chemical composition of its surroundings in unprecedented detail, including the first zoom camera ever sent to Mars. For that reason, Lori Glaze, the director of NASA’s planetary science division, refers to the rover as “our first mobile astrobiologist” on Mars.

But Perseverance is more than an astrobiologist: It’s carrying a deployable mini-helicopter dubbed Ingenuity that’s due to take a series of test flights during an early phase of the mission, becoming the first aerodynamic flying vehicle to soar over the surface of another planet.

“This is really a Wright Brothers moment,” Western Washington University’s Melissa Rice, a member of the Perseverance science team, said before today’s landing.

Yet another experiment, known as MOXIE, is designed to test techniques for converting the carbon dioxide in Mars’ thin atmosphere to oxygen. Such a technology could come in handy for future explorers who’ll need reserves of breathable air and rocket propellant.

Perseverance isn’t the Red Planet’s only new arrival: Thanks to a propitious orbital alignment, robotic spacecraft supported by China and the United Arab Emirates were launched last July just before Perseverance’s liftoff and entered Martian orbit earlier this month. China’s Tianwen-1 orbiter is due to send a lander and rover down to the surface in the May-June time frame.

Will such probes still be at work when humans are sent to Mars? In Perseverance’s case, that’s not a bad bet. NASA has set its primary mission to last at least one full Martian year, or nearly two Earth years. But thanks to its plutonium-fueled power system, the rover could theoretically stay in operation for a decade or more.

NASA’s acting administrator, Steve Jurczyk, marveled at today’s success. “What an amazing team, to work through all the adversity and all the challenges that go with landing a rover on Mars, plus the challenges of COVID,” he said. “Just an amazing accomplishment.”

Perseverance carries a plaque that pays tribute to medical workers and their efforts to quell the coronavirus pandemic, as well as three microchips that are etched with the names of nearly 11 million people who responded to a “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign. It’s not too late to put your name in for the next mission to Mars.

Previously: How the pandemic changed the protocol for Mars

Discovery+ and the Science Channel are broadcasting special coverage about NASA’s Perseverance rover mission, including a streaming special titled “NASA Mars Landing: The Rover Arrives.” Other programs about the mission will air on PBS, National Geographic and the Smithsonian Channel.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover lands on Mars

    After blasting off from Cape Canaveral, Fla., in July, NASA’s Perseverance rover landed Thursday in the Jezero Crater on Mars.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover lands safely on Mars

    Perseverance can now explore the Jezero Crater.

  • NASA's astrobiology rover Perseverance makes historic Mars landing

    NASA's science rover Perseverance, the most advanced astrobiology laboratory ever sent to another world, streaked through the Martian atmosphere on Thursday and landed safely on the floor of a vast crater, its first stop on a search for traces of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as radio signals confirmed that the six-wheeled rover had survived its perilous descent and arrived within its target zone inside Jezero Crater, site of a long-vanished Martian lake bed. The robotic vehicle sailed through space for nearly seven months, covering 293 million miles (472 million km) before piercing the Martian atmosphere at 12,000 miles per hour (19,000 km per hour) to begin its approach to touchdown on the planet's surface.

  • Nasa Mars rover: Perseverance robot all set for big test

    The one-tonne robot must survive a high-speed descent to the surface before it can search for life.

  • NASA’s Mars 2020 Mission Could Rock Our World

    NASAEditor’s note: Jim Bell is a professor in the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University and has worked on a number of Mars missions. On Feb. 18, NASA’s Mars 2020 mission will be arriving at the red planet, and hopefully will place the Perseverance Rover on the surface. Bell is the primary investigator leading a team in charge of one of the camera systems on Perseverance. We spoke with him for The Conversation’s new podcast, The Conversation Weekly.What’s the goal of this mission?What we’re looking for is evidence of past life, either direct chemical or organic signs in the composition and the chemistry of rocks, or textural evidence in the rock record. The environment of Mars is extremely harsh compared to the Earth, so we’re not really looking for evidence of current life. Unless something actually gets up and walks in front of the cameras, we’re really not going to find that.Where is the Perseverance Rover landing to look for ancient life?There was a three- or four-year process that involved the entire global community of Mars and planetary science researchers to figure out where to send this rover. We chose a crater called Jezero. Jezero has a beautiful river delta in it, preserved from an ancient river that flowed down into that crater and deposited sediments. This is kind of like the delta at the end of the Mississippi River in Louisiana which is depositing sediments very gently into the Gulf of Mexico.On Earth, this shallow water is a very gentle environment where organic molecules and fossils can actually be gently buried and preserved in very fine-grained mudstones. If a Martian delta operates the same way, then it’s a great environment for preserving evidence of things that were flowing in that water that came from the ancient highlands above the crater.There’s lots of things we don’t know, but there was liquid water there. There were heat sources—there were active volcanoes 2, 3, 4 billion years ago on Mars—and there are impact craters from asteroids and comets dumping lots of heat into the ground as well as organic molecules. It’s a very short list of places in the solar system that meet those constraints, and Jezero is one of those places. It’s one of the best places that we think to go to do this search for life. This color–enhanced photo shows the ancient river delta in the Jezero Crater where Perseverance will look for signs of life. NASA/JPL/JHU-APL/MSSS/Brown University What scientific tools is Perseverance carrying?The Perseverance Rover looks a lot like Curiosity on the outside because it’s made from something like 90 percent spare parts from Curiosity—that’s how NASA could afford this mission. Curiosity has a pair of cameras—one wide angle, one telephoto.In Perseverance, we’re sending similar cameras, but with zoom technology so we can zoom from wide angle to telephoto with both cameras—the “Z” in Mastcam-Z stands for zoom. This allows us to get great stereo images. Just like our left eye and our right eye build a three-dimensional image in our brain, the zoom cameras on Perserverance are a left eye and a right eye. With this, we can build a three-dimensional image back on Earth when we get those images.3D images allow us to do a whole range of things scientifically. We want to understand the topography of Mars in much more detail than we’ve been able to in the past. We want to put the pieces of the delta geology story together not just with two-dimensional, spatial information, but with height as well as texture. And we want to make 3D maps of the landing site.Our engineering and driving colleagues really need that information too. These 3D images will help them decide where to drive by helping to identify obstacles and slopes and trenches and rocks and stuff like that, allowing them to drive the rover much deeper into places than they would have been able to otherwise.And finally, we’re going to make really cool 3D views of our landing site to share with the public, including movies and flyovers. The Perseverance Rover is 90 percent spare parts from the Curiosity Rover but has a few new tools on board. NASA/JPL-Caltech What else is different about this mission?Perseverance is intended to be the first part of a robotic sample return mission from Mars. So instead of just drilling into the surface like the Curiosity Rover does, Perseverance will drill and core into the surface and cache those little cores into tubes about the size of a dry-erase marker. It will then put those tubes onto the surface for a future mission later this decade to pick up and then bring back to the Earth.Perseverance won’t come back to the Earth, but the plan is to bring the samples that we collect back.In the meantime, we’ll be doing all of the science that any great rover mission would do. We are going to characterize the site, explore the geology and measure the atmospheric and weather properties.How will you get those samples back to Earth?This is where it gets a little less certain, because these are all ideas and missions in the works. NASA and the European Space Agency are collaborating on a concept to build and launch a lander that will send a little fetch rover that goes and gets the little tubes, picks them up and brings them back to the lander. Waiting on the lander would be a small rocket called a Mars Ascent Vehicle, or MAV. Once the samples are loaded into the MAV, it launches them into Mars orbit.Then you’ve got this grapefruit- to soccer-ball-sized canister up there, and NASA and the Europeans are collaborating on an orbiter that will search for that canister, capture it and then rocket it back to the Earth, where it will land in the Utah desert. What could possibly go wrong?If successful, that’ll be the first time we’ve done that from Mars. The scientific tools on the rovers are good, but nothing like the labs back on Earth. Bringing those samples back is going to be absolutely critical to getting the most out of the samples.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Devon company that made World War Two parachutes to land Mars Perseverance Rover

    A Devon company that made parachutes for the Second World War will help soften the landing of the Perseverance rover when it arrives on Mars this evening. Tiverton-based Heathcoat Fabrics, founded by a family of inventors who began by working with lace and silk in the 19th century, now makes state-of-the-art fabric for space companies and Nasa, as well as for military and energy clients. Director Peter Hill admitted to being "a bit nervous" for the parachute's big moment, which will take place during the "seven minutes of terror" during which the craft will be on its own after entering the Martian atmosphere, as events happen too fast to be communicated back to earth in time. "It's been thoroughly tested. One would hope that nothing would go wrong, but landing stuff on Mars is very complicated and very difficult," he said. The parachute, made from extremely strong nylon, has been baked at 135C to kill any microorganisms, before travelling through space at temperatures well below freezing. The company already has significant space pedigree, having landed a probe on Saturn's moon Titan in 2005 and the Beagle 2 mission to Mars, which failed for unrelated reasons, as well as working for private space companies that Mr Hill is not allowed to name. "No other still extant parachute fabric manufacturer is still going today, since prior to World War Two. As far as we know, there's nobody else who has been doing it as long as us. We've got a much longer history than anybody else," he says. The company joins other British expertise in the mission, which if successfully landed will see the Rover spending a decade on Mars, collecting samples before bringing them back to Earth, in the hopes of finding proof that life once thrived there.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover is about to attempt a supersonic plunge to Mars, complete with a jetpack landing

    NASA's rover must plow through Mars' atmosphere at supersonic speeds, deploy a parachute to slow itself, then fly to safety with a jetpack.

  • How to Watch Mars Rover 'Perseverance' Make Historic Landing Today

    The rover landing is referred to as "seven minutes of terror" and it is not to be missed this afternoon.

  • Widespread power outages, icy conditions hobble food supply

    A series of winter storms and widespread power outages gripping Texas and other states not used to such extreme low temperatures are creating big challenges in the nation's food supply networks. Grocery chains like Walmart and Publix have been forced to close some stores either because of lack of power or lack of workers. Texas grocery chain H-E-B, for example, closed some stores and is limiting customer purchases of items like brisket and propane tanks.

  • Late-hour thrills and hard-won progress fuel season 2 of For All Mankind

    Early in its first season, the sci-fi drama For All Mankind sparked as much wonder with its stunning visuals as its revisionist premise: a world in which an early setback in the space race fueled technological innovation along with social change in the United States. As the season unfolded, the series remained too tied to established history to really take flight. Progress moved in leaps and bounds at Mission Control and in NASA labs, as astronauts like Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman), Gordo Stevens (Michael Dorman), Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall), and Ellen Waverly (Jodi Balfour) set up a lunar camp before season’s end. But more sweeping changes, including a shift in focus to characters like Danielle, who were sidelined by NASA in our timeline, remained merely on the horizon. And the alternate history crafted by Ronald D. Moore and his co-creators, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert, moved stylishly, if not so boldly, in the same direction as more straightforward period pieces.

  • Cryptocurrency Ethereum hits record high, lifted by bitcoin, institutional demand

    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization and volume, hit a record high on Thursday, lifted by growing institutional interest in the space, and more than a week after its futures were launched on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. The CME last week launched futures on ether, the digital currency or token that facilitates transactions on the ethereum blockchain. In the crypto world, the terms ether and ethereum have become interchangeable.

  • Hundreds of thousands still without power in Texas

    Families in Houston and all over Texas were doing anything to stay warm. Hospitals treated hundreds for exposure to the cold and for carbon monoxide poisoning as Texans fired up generators and stayed in their cars to keep warm.

  • Watch NASA land the Perseverance rover on Mars live

    NASA will attempt to land its most ambitious Mars mission later today.

  • NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

    A NASA rover streaked through the orange Martian sky and landed on the planet Thursday, accomplishing the riskiest step yet in an epic quest to bring back rocks that could answer whether life ever existed on Mars. Ground controllers at the space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, jumped to their feet, thrust their arms in the air and cheered in both triumph and relief on receiving confirmation that the six-wheeled Perseverance had touched down on the red planet, long a deathtrap for incoming spacecraft. Two spacecraft from the United Arab Emirates and China swung into orbit around Mars on successive days last week.

  • NASA's Perseverance rover nears touchdown on Mars this week after a 300-million-mile journey

    NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is on the cusp of landing on the Red Planet after a seven-month journey. Here's what happens next.

  • Yes, You Should Actually Turn Your Heat Down in a Winter Storm Power Outage

    Here are the best ways to stay warm without cranking the thermostat.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • How the pandemic is changing the protocol for NASA’s Mars landing — and how to watch it happen

    Veteran spacecraft engineer Chris Voorhees has witnessed six Mars landings in the course of his career, and he’s playing a role in the next one as president of a Seattle-based engineering firm called First Mode. But even though First Mode has been helping NASA ensure that its Perseverance rover will get to the surface of Mars safely on Thursday, Voorhees will experience it in the same way millions of others around the world will: from home, watching a live stream via YouTube. At least he’ll be munching on the traditional good-luck peanuts. “I feel weird if I don’t do it,”… Read More

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.