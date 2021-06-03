NASA picks Venus for 2 new robotic missions
NASA is returning to sizzling Venus, our closest yet perhaps most overlooked neighbor, after decades of exploring other worlds.
Two much-anticipated missions will explore the depths of Earth's nearest neighbor.
The U.S. space agency said it was awarding about $500 million for development of each of the two missions, dubbed DAVINCI+ (short for Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble Gases, Chemistry and Imaging) and VERITAS (an acronym for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy).DAVINCI+ will measure the composition of the dense Venusian atmosphere to improve the understanding of how it evolved, while VERITAS will map the planet's surface to help determine its geological history and why it developed so differently than Earth, NASA said.DAVINCI+ is also expected to return the first high-resolution images of unique geological features on Venus called "tesserae," which may be comparable to Earth's continents and suggest that Venus has plate tectonics, according to NASA's announcement.
