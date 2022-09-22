NASA prepares for Monday asteroid strike
NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away in a first of its kind experiment to test the ability of warding off a threatening space rock. (Sept. 22)
Space agency's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will test defenses against future asteroids.
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away. A spacecraft named Dart will zero in on the asteroid Monday, intent on slamming it head-on at 14,000 mph (22,500 kph). The impact should be just enough to nudge the asteroid into a slightly tighter orbit around its companion space rock — demonstrating that if a killer asteroid ever heads our way, we’d stand a fighting chance of diverting it.
NASA is set for a first-ever space mission involving an asteroid -- and the University of Maryland is a collaborator. UMD Scientist Tony Farnham is part of the project and joined us with more.
