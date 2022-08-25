NASA prepares for powerful maiden moon rocket launch

Associated Press

A tropical storm blew out of the northern Philippines on Wednesday, leaving at least three people injured and thousands displaced and prompting authorities to shut down schools and government offices in the capital and several provinces prone to flooding and landslides. Tropical Storm Ma-on weakened slightly after barreling across mountainous northern provinces then exited overnight with sustained winds of 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 115 kph (71 mph) after making landfall in Maconacon town in Isabela province Tuesday morning, forecasters said. Although the storm’s onslaught was felt mainly in the northern tip of the main Luzon region, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended classes in all public schools and government work from Tuesday to Wednesday in the densely populated Manila metropolis and several outlying provinces as a precaution amid pockets of flooding and strong wind.