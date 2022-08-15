NASA prepares return to the moon

The Conversation

The Taliban's success in taking control in Afghanistan has encouraged other militant groups. Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)When the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021, there were faint hopes that this time would be different. The Taliban promised to respect girls’ education and women’s rights, and to not allow the country to become a breeding ground for terrorism, as it had been in the Taliban’s previous stint in government before the 2001 U.S. intervention. But a year