NASA preparing for Artemis rocket launch on Monday

SYFY

Whether it’s in a movie or a television show, Jason Momoa is a force to be reckoned with. His performance as Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones is unforgettable, and he followed that up with memorable turns as Aquaman in the DCEU and as Duncan Idaho in Dune. He also headlines See on AppleTV+, which began streaming its third (and final) season on Aug. 26. Momoa plays Baba Voss in the series, which depicts a dystopian future where all of humanity has lost their sense of sight. They have to rely on all