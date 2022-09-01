NASA preps Artemis moon rocket for second launch try Saturday

Engineers have revised the fueling timeline for NASA's giant Artemis moon rocket to correct the engine cooling issue that derailed a launch try Monday. Agency managers are hopeful that will clear the way for blastoff Saturday on a long-awaited unpiloted test flight,

NASA's Mission Management Team met Thursday to review launch preparations, the countdown timeline and work to tighten up a seal where liquid hydrogen lines feed propellant into the rocket's propulsion system plumbing.

If all goes well, engineers will begin pumping 750,000 gallons of cryogenic oxygen and hydrogen fuel into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's two stages around 6 a.m. EDT Saturday, setting the stage for blastoff at 2:17 p.m., the opening of a two-hour window. Forecasters are predicting a 60 percent chance of favorable weather.

The Space Launch System moon rocket, awaiting launch on a flight to the moon, atop pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. / Credit: Walter Scriptunas II/CBS News/Spaceflight Now

But launch assumes engineers solve the problem that blocked Monday's attempt, when the core stage's four RS-25 engines never reached the proper level of pre-flight cooling to condition them to the ultra-low temperatures of their liquid oxygen and hydrogen propellants.

That conditioning is required in part to ensure bearings in powerful engine turbopumps remain within tight operating tolerances when they suddenly spin up to deliver propellants to the combustion chamber, starting about six seconds before liftoff.

Conditioning is done by routing propellant through the engine low- and high-pressure fuel pumps, a procedure known as a "kickstart bleed" that circulates cold liquid hydrogen through the lines. In the process, the liquid propellant forces out, or "bleeds" the lines of warmer hydrogen, some of which may have turned into a gas.

During Monday's launch attempt, three of the engines almost reached the minus-420-degree Fahrenheit target on the hydrogen side, but engine No. 3 failed to get past minus 380 degrees. Engineers suspect a faulty temperature sensor, because other measurements indicate good cooling

Just to be sure, they revised the fueling timeline for the second launch attempt, and will start the hydrogen kickstart bleed earlier than originally planned, allowing more time for the propellant to cool the hardware. Later in the countdown, the hydrogen tank will be pressurized to flight levels, forcing more hydrogen through the lines to aid the cooling process.

A similar procedure was used before a core stage engine test firing last year, and there were no problems. The launch control software will be adjusted to ignore data from the suspect sensor.

If it works, the weather cooperates and no other problems crop up, the countdown should finally make it to zero, kicking off a ground-shaking spectacle unrivaled since NASA's legendary Saturn 5 moon rockets boosted Apollo astronauts to the moon five decades ago.

Generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff from two strap-on boosters and four shuttle-era engines — 15% more than the Saturn 5 — the SLS rocket is the most powerful ever built by NASA and its contractors.

An artist's impression of the unpiloted Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft passing by the moon. / Credit: NASA

After an eight-minute climb to an initial elliptical orbit, the core stage will drop away, and the SLS upper stage will propel the uncrewed Orion capsule and its European Space Agency-supplied service module onto a trajectory for a close lunar flyby on Sept. 8.

The service module's engine will put the craft into a distant orbit around the moon and bring it back to Earth for splashdown in the Pacific Ocean, west of San Diego, on Oct. 11 at about 2:10 p.m. EDT.

The primary goals of the flight are to verify the SLS rocket's performance, and to put the Orion spacecraft through its paces in deep space. The top priority is to test its heat shield, which must endure re-entry temperatures of up to 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit during the capsule's high-speed plunge back to Earth.

If the Artemis 1 flight goes well, NASA plans to launch four astronauts on an around-the-moon flight in 2024, followed by a landing near the moon's south pole in the 2025-26 timeframe, when the first woman and the next man will step onto the surface.

NASA plans yearly flights to the lunar surface, and visits to a small space station in orbit around the moon to carry out long-term exploration and to test hardware and procedures that will be needed for eventual flights to Mars.

While no such flights to the Red Planet are even on the drawing board at this point, NASA views the moon as a critical first step toward reaching that long-range goal.

