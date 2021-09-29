NASA preps Lucy mission to study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroid swarms

Denise Chow
·2 min read

NASA is set to launch a spacecraft next month on the agency's first mission to a group of asteroids near Jupiter.

The Lucy space probe is scheduled to lift off on an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Oct. 16. The 12-year mission is designed to give scientists an up-close view of the so-called Trojan asteroids that share their orbit around the sun with the largest planet in the solar system.

NASA's Juno spacecraft has been circling Jupiter since 2016 but this will be the agency's first expedition to study two swarms of space rocks at the gas giant — one group that orbits the sun ahead of Jupiter and another that trails behind the planet.

"With Lucy, we're going to eight never-before-seen asteroids in 12 years with a single spacecraft," Tom Statler, the mission's project scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington, D.C., said in a statement. "This is a fantastic opportunity for discovery as we probe into our solar system's distant past."

The Trojan asteroids are leftovers of the primordial material from which Jupiter and the other outer planets were formed. As such, these space rocks function similar to time capsules from the earliest days of the solar system, roughly 4.5 billion years ago.

The Lucy mission could offer new insights into the history of the solar system, including how all of the planets came to be and why they are aligned in their present configuration, NASA officials said.

Over the course of its 12-year mission, the Lucy spacecraft is expected to travel nearly 4 billion miles. The probe's first asteroid flyby will occur in 2025, when it whizzes past a space rock in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, according to NASA.

The other seven close encounters with Trojan asteroids are set to take place between 2027 and 2033.

The mission is named for the famed discovery of a partial skeleton from a human ancestor that lived more than 3 million years ago. The fossilized remains were dubbed "Lucy" by the paleoanthropologists who discovered them.

"And just as the Lucy fossil provided unique insights into human evolution, the Lucy mission promises to revolutionize our knowledge of planetary origins and the formation of the solar system, including the Earth," NASA officials wrote in a summary of the expedition.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Climate Change: Don't sideline plastic problem, nations urged

    Scientists fear plastic pollution will be overlooked as politicians focus on climate change policy.

  • Toyota banks on mobility technology for future growth

    Japanese automaker Toyota is revving up acquisitions in mobility technology, adding Renovo Motors Inc., a Silicon Valley software developer, to its Woven Planet team, which is working on automated driving. The addition, announced Tuesday, follows the purchase earlier this year of CARMERA Inc., a U.S. venture that specializes in sophisticated road mapping updates made cheaper and faster by using crowdsourced information obtained from millions of net-connected Toyota vehicles. Renovo develops automotive operating systems, which Toyota Motor Corp. sees as essential for developing programmed vehicles so it can transition to what it calls “a mobility company” that includes more than just cars.

  • Samsung recruits Vanilla Ice to fight climate change

    Samsung wants you to increase your freezer's temperature to lower our collective carbon footprint, and it has enlisted Vanilla Ice's help to convince you.

  • A 19th-century artist's astronomical drawings are stunningly accurate. Compare them to NASA images today.

    Etienne Léopold Trouvelot sketched the cosmos for Harvard. His pastels capture solar flares, eclipses, star clusters, and Jupiter's biggest storm.

  • China plans to unveil drones, moon rocket at air show

    A military drone whose manufacturer says it can cruise for 20 hours at 15,000 meters (50,000 feet) was among Chinese warplanes, missiles and other weapons technology shown in public for the first time Tuesday at the opening of the country’s biggest air show. The Chinese space program planned to unveil a rocket for crewed space flight capable of carrying a 25-ton payload to lunar orbit at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition, an official newspaper said. Powered by two turbofan engines, the CH-6 drone can carry early warning radar, air-to-ground missiles and other weapons, according to its manufacturer, the China Academy of Aerospace Science, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

  • The ADA doesn't require airlines to let passengers fly in their personal wheelchairs, but a new study suggests an expensive solution

    Personal wheelchairs could fit onto planes if the left two front seats are removed instead of being put in the hold where they can be lost or damaged.

  • Scientists Unseal Secret Cave Chamber Used by Neanderthals

    A team of scientists has discovered a 40,000-year-old cave chamber at the Rock of Gibraltar that Neanderthals may have used as a burial site. The post Scientists Unseal Secret Cave Chamber Used by Neanderthals appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope detected mysterious changes in Jupiter's Great Red Spot

    The winds are changing inside Jupiter's biggest storm, and scientist aren't sure what it means. But they do know that the Great Red Spot is shrinking.

  • Cooler giant Yeti took a playful swipe at Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos' space race with a billboard urging the billionaires to explore earth and 'save billions'

    Tech moguls have spent billions on space exploration, but Yeti has a counter-message: "See Space. Save Billions," by simply going outside.

  • England's Isle of Wight was Isle of Fright, with two big dinosaur predators

    Fossils found on a rocky beach show there was double trouble on England's Isle of Wight about 127 million years ago, with a pair of large previously unknown dinosaur predators living perhaps side by side, both adapted to hunting along the water's edge. Scientists on Wednesday announced the discovery of fossils of the two Cretaceous Period meat-eaters - both measuring about 30 feet long (9 meters) and boasting elongated crocodile-like skulls - on the southwest of the island, one of Europe's richest locales for dinosaur remains. The second is named Riparovenator milnerae, meaning "Milner's riverbank hunter," honoring British paleontologist Angela Milner, who died in August.

  • Column: New evidence undermines the COVID lab-leak theory — but the press keeps pushing it

    Why do news outlets keep pushing the lab-leak theory of COVID's origin?

  • These ‘Dead’ Galaxies Were Spotted Using Gravity as a Lens

    A team of astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope and the ALMA telescope in Chile have found six "dead" galaxies that went before their time. The post These ‘Dead’ Galaxies Were Spotted Using Gravity as a Lens appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery

    Scientists were baffled when a band of seaweed longer than the entire Brazilian coastline sprouted in 2011 in the tropical Atlantic - an area typically lacking nutrients that would feed such growth. A group of U.S. researchers has fingered a prime suspect: human sewage and agricultural runoff carried by rivers to the ocean. Six scientists told Reuters they suspect a complex mix of climate change, Amazon rainforest destruction and dust blowing west from Africa's Sahara Desert may be fueling mega-blooms of the dark-brown seaweed known as sargassum.

  • India unveils new rice variety to cut down on use of water, labour

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched an array of new high-yielding crop varieties, including herbicide-tolerant rice that can be directly sown into the soil, cutting expenditure on water and farm workers. In India, the world's biggest rice exporter, the conventional method of rice cultivation requires farmers to sow seeds in nurseries and then wait for 20 to 30 days before manually transplanting the seedlings into plantation fields that are ankle-deep in water.

  • 53 cases of new R.1 COVID variant detected in CA

    The R1 variant is the new strain of COVID-19 researchers are keeping a close eye on. The CDC identified "multiple spike protein mutations" in this variant with its capability to evade antibodies produced by the vaccine.

  • Founded by Blue Origin veterans, Starfish Space raises $7M for satellite servicing tug

    Kent, Wash.-based Starfish Space says it’s raised $7 million to boost its drive to develop a space tug capable of moving objects into different orbits — or sending them down through the atmosphere for safe disposal. The seed funding round was co-led by NFX and MaC Venture Capital, with participation from PSL Ventures, Boost VC, Liquid2 Ventures and Hypothesis. Starfish Space was founded in 2019 by Austin Link and Trevor Bennett, two veterans of Jeff Bezos’ Kent-based Blue Origin space venture. T

  • New clues hint that young boys who get serious viral infections might be more likely to develop autism

    Among boys genetically predisposed to autism, a severe childhood infection could make that diagnosis more likely.

  • Elon Musk chats about Starship and space telescopes … and Jeff Bezos’ rocket envy

    In the latest chapter of a long-running space spat, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk took aim at his billionaire rival Jeff Bezos today with a barrage of double entendres that were delivered from the stage at this week’s Code Conference. The jests he shared with journalist Kara Swisher, host of the Beverly Hills event, focused on the phallic shape of the New Shepard suborbital rocket ship built by Blue Origin, Bezos’ space venture. “It could be a different shape, potentially,” Musk noted. “Could you explain

  • Jeff Bezos now dedicates 2 afternoons a week to his space company Blue Origin instead of one, a report says

    Jeff Bezos has doubled his time with Blue Origin, working on his space company Tuesday as well as Wednesday afternoons, sources told CNBC.

  • 'Horned crocodile-faced hell heron?' New species of dinosaur unearthed by fossil hunters

    There are new characters available to star in a "Jurassic World" movie, as palaeontologists announced the discovery of two new species of dinosaur.