A NASA probe successfully collected 2 oz. of space rock from a distant asteroid and is blasting its way back to Earth

A NASA probe successfully collected 2 oz. of space rock from a distant asteroid and is blasting its way back to Earth
Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
OSIRIS REx collection
An artist rendering of OSIRIS-REx collecting samples from the surface of an asteroid. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

  • A NASA spacecraft carrying samples from an asteroid began a journey back to Earth on Monday.

  • OSIRIS-REx is carrying a 2 oz. sample from the surface of an asteroid called Bennu.

  • It is the largest sample collected since the Apollo moon missions. It's due to arrive in 2023.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A spacecraft carrying around 2 ounces of dust from the surface of an asteroid is on its way back to Earth.

The spacecraft, called OSIRIS-REx, launched its thrusters for 7 minutes on Monday to leave the asteroid Bennu, NASA said in a statement on Monday.

The probe had collected 60 grams, or about 2 ounces, of carbon-rich space dust, NASA said.

This is the largest sample collected since the manned Apollo missions to the Moon, the BBC reported.

A video from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, shows what the next steps are for the spacecraft:

If all goes to plan, the spacecraft should circle the sun twice before it comes close to Earth.

OSIRIS-REx return to Earth from Bennu
OSIRIS-REx should circle the Sun twice before approaching Earth, NASA said. NASA Goddard/YouTube

Once it is within 6,000 miles of Earth, a capsule carrying the samples should be released.

NASA expects the sample will land in the desert in Utah on September 24, 2023.

OSIRIS-REx was launched almost five years ago. It is the first mission NASA has sent to collect samples from an asteroid, CNN reported.

Its main purpose was to confirm whether measurements made from Earth were accurate, NASA said in a statement.

Information such as this could be a stepping stone for future space missions going into deeper space.

OSIRIS-REx first got close to Bennu in 2018. Before collecting the samples, it circled the asteroid, collecting information and planning where to land.

The 20 ft. long, 8 ft. wide probe is also carrying tools, such as spectrometers and a camera, which took measurements of the asteroid's surface.

twelve image_polycam_mosaic_12 2 18
An image of the asteroid Bennu was snapped by OSIRIS-REx from a 15 miles away on December 2, 2018. NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

These measurements have already confirmed predictions from NASA that the asteroid's carbon-rich soil contained oxygen and hydrogen molecules.

This suggests that Bennu might have interacted with water at some point.

The scientists were surprised to see, when the probe got closer, that the asteroid's surface was not smooth, as they had predicted, but instead was littered with boulders.

This made the descent to the asteroid more tricky.

It finally touched down on Bennu on Oct 20, 2020. The collection arm shot out nitrogen, which disturbed the asteroid's surface to bring the sample into the collection chamber, Insider's Morgan McFall-Johnsen reported.

OSIRIX-REx
A schematic shows how the collection arm shot nitrogen into the asteroid's surface to collect soil samples. NASA Goddard/YouTube

Onboard cameras showed how it sucked up dust from the asteroid's surface to store it in a container.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Branson's Virgin Galactic faces new space flight delay

    Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic is set to delay its latest flight to space yet again in a new setback to the billionaire’s plans to send tourists into space. The company said on Monday that it was “currently re-evaluating launch timing” for its next test flight after discovering a possible “wear and tear” issue on VMS Eve, the plane that carries its spacecraft into the air before it launches into space. It had previously said it would carry out its next test flight this month, before further test flights involving its staff and Sir Richard himself later in the year. It is unclear when the first commercial flights will take place. Around 600 prospective tourists have waited more than a decade, paying up to $250,000 (£177,000) per ticket, to travel into sub-orbital space on Galactic’s flights. Sir Richard founded Virgin Galactic in 2004, and the company started selling tickets in 2005, but the company has faced repeated delays and setbacks, most notably a fatal test flight in 2014.

  • Nasa spacecraft hears ‘hum’ outside our solar system

    A Nasa spacecraft is picking up a strange “hum” outside of our solar system. Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object ever, as one of a pair of spacecraft launched towards the edge of the solar system, 44 years ago. Its journey has taken it right to the edge and beyond it – and it is now fying through the “interstellar medium” beyond our own Sun’s influence.

  • NASA spacecraft starts trip back to Earth after collecting asteroid samples

    NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is attempting to complete a mission to visit Bennu, a skyscraper-sized asteroid some 200 million miles (320 million km) from Earth, survey the surface, collect samples and deliver them back to Earth. Staff celebrated at the OSIRIS-REx control room in Colorado as the space vehicle pushed away from the asteroid, whose acorn-shaped body formed in the early days of our solar system.

  • NASA asteroid spacecraft begins 2-year trip home

    With rubble from an asteroid tucked inside, a NASA spacecraft fired its engines and began the long journey back to Earth on Monday, leaving the ancient space rock in its rearview mirror. (May 10)

  • SpaceX’s Gwynne Shotwell as Blue Origin’s CEO? New book about Jeff Bezos says she was asked

    When it comes to his Blue Origin space venture, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos likes to say “slow is smooth, and smooth is fast.” But a new book claims Bezos was so concerned about the slow pace of progress five years ago that Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s president and chief operating officer, was asked about becoming Blue Origin’s CEO. Shotwell — who is second only to billionaire CEO Elon Musk at SpaceX — quickly rebuffed the entreaty, saying that “it wouldn’t look right,” according to tech journalist Brad Stone’s account in “Amazon Unbound.” That’s just one of the eye-openers from just one… Read More

  • U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of AEGIS Combat System to Canada -Pentagon

    The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale to Canada of 4 AEGIS Combat Systems made by Lockheed Martin in a deal valued at up to $1.7 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday. The Pentagon said the sale of the powerful missile and radar systems to the NATO ally would "significantly improve" network-centric warfare capabilities for U.S. forces operating globally alongside Canada's. The package would include four shipsets worth of the AEGIS Combat System and three shipsets of the MK 41 Vertical Launch System as well as support equipment, spares and technical support, the Pentagon said.

  • Rotten Tomatoes Is Launching a Linear Streaming Channel

    Rotten Tomatoes is continuing on its quest to grow into something substantially bigger than its Tomatometer movie and TV rating scores. On Tuesday, the website — owned by NBCUniversal’s Fandango — expands its entertainment footprint with the launch of The Rotten Tomatoes Channel, a new over-the-top streaming service that will initially debut on on The […]

  • Virgin Galactic Plunges After New Glitch Clouds Timeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. tumbled after the space-tourism startup said it encountered another technical problem that could force a second postponement of a planned test flight.Repairs have been largely completed for a glitch on its spacecraft, but unrelated issues were discovered on the plane that carries the vehicle aloft, the company founded by billionaire Richard Branson said as it reported financial results.Unspecified “fatigue and stress” on the airframe of the four-engine carrier plane VMS Eve was determined after a May 4 flight, Mike Moses, the company’s president of human spaceflight, said on a conference call Monday evening.In February, Virgin Galactic said an electromagnetic interference-related issue on its VSS Unity spacecraft would be resolved in nine weeks or less, and that it would be ready for a space flight by May -- three months after an initial target. Fixes for that problem, which was traced to upgraded flight-control computers, are about 90% completed, Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said on the call.The shares pared a drop of as much as 21% to trade down 8.6% to $16.40 -- an almost eight-month low -- as of 9:45 a.m. in New York on Tuesday. Virgin Galactic had dropped 24% this year through Monday.“The path to commercial scale is being bounded by ‘space is hard’ type of realities,” Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a note to clients. While still seeing “tremendous potential” for Virgin Galactic, Jonas said technical problems could delay the timing for generating revenue more than year. He maintained an equal-weight rating and $30 price target for the stock.Virgin Galactic said it would update investors next week about its plans for the airplane, which carries the VSS Unity to an altitude of about 45,000 feet before releasing the spacecraft. Eve dates to 2008 and has performed 293 flights.The news about the potential maintenance problem clouds the timing of its next launch and a subsequent crewed test flight.Fatal CrashThe company still aims to fly Branson this summer, and resume ticket sales after doing so. The company suspended sales after a 2014 crash killed a test pilot. It already has a roster of 600 ticket holders who have paid as much as $250,000 each for a suborbital flight, but said it will offer only “a finite number” of new tickets once sales restart.Virgin Galactic also plans to fly two members of the Italian Air Force this fall in its first official revenue-producing flight. It is charging $500,000 for seats on that micro gravity experience and $600,000 for later research and training flights. It has not announced prices for its private space tourism flights but has said it will cost more than the prior $250,000 price per seat.The company reported a net loss of $129.7 million in the quarter, compared with a $377 million loss in the same period of 2020. Sales were zero, down from $238 million in the first quarter last year. It cited the coronavirus pandemic in a statement for “ongoing delays to its business and operations.”Virgin Galactic restated its 2020 results because of a U.S. accounting change last month related to special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The company combined with Social Capital Hedosophia and went public in October 2019.(Updates with opening shares in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Virgin Galactic 'evaluating' timeline for next flight test, shares drop

    "Following Eve's last post slide inspection, we tagged a potential wear and tear issue as requiring further evaluation and analysis to see if any additional action is necessary," said Michael Moses, president of the company's space missions & safety, on a post earnings conference call. "We continue to make strides towards our strategic objectives and have solid momentum as we focus on completing our flight test program," Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statetment. Virgin Galactic, which delayed its quarterly results by about a week, said total future astronauts remained at about 600, as of March 31.

  • Bamboo cricket bat beats willow, scientists say

    Cricket bats made from bamboo?Cambridge University scientists say it could be in the sport’s futureTheir study warns of a shortage of willowthe principal wood traditionally used to make cricket batsSOUNDBITE) (English) DR DARSHIL SHAH, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE SAYING:“The demand for willow is going to substantially increase and if we want to, as cricket lovers, if we want more cricket and everyone to play cricket there is just not going to be enough willow to go around and we clearly need to be thinking about alternative materials for it and bamboo is a great alternative for that.”Courtesy: Ben Tinkler-Davies / Darshil ShahThe report found the bamboo bats to be stiffer and more sustainable(SOUNDBITE) (English) DR DARSHIL SHAH, UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE SAYING:"So this bat is a batsman's dream. It's all about the sweet spot here. So firstly the sweet spot is sweeter than usual willow, the sweet spot is also larger in its area so it's easier to connect and time, or rather it's difficult to mis-time shots and also the sweet spot is closer to the toe of the bat."

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Dr Fauci once again schools Rand Paul after GOP senator peddles Covid misinformation

    ‘You are saying things that are not correct’, says infuriated NIAID director

  • I am ‘v free’: David Cameron sent 68 messages to ministers and mandarins about Greensill Capital

    David Cameron bombarded ministers and officials with 68 messages about the collapsed lender Greensill, it has emerged, as the scale of his intense lobbying campaign has been laid bare. The communications fired off by the former Conservative prime minister on behalf of the controversial finance firm - totalling up to 19 calls, text and emails in a single day - were published on Tuesday afternoon by a committee of MPs. The Treasury committee, which is one of three Commons select committees conducting an inquiry into Greensill Capital and its collapse, released the messages supplied by Mr Cameron ahead of his appearance before its panel on Thursday. Australian banker Lex Greensill, the eponymous founder of Greensill Capital, faced questions from MPs on Wednesday. He is expected to be quizzed about the 5,000 jobs put at risk by the collapse of the company.

  • Human remains found in Dorchester

    Boston police responded to a Dorchester neighborhood Tuesday after someone found human remains, according to police.

  • Mass Grave Dug on Banks of Ganges for 100 Possible COVID Victims Found Floating Down River

    Danish Siddiqui via ReutersIn a macabre twist to a situation that is already too dire to comprehend, authorities in the Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have had to call in excavators to dig a mass grave after nearly 100 bloated and decomposing bodies were found floating in the Ganges River. Scammers Sell Fire Extinguishers as Oxygen Cylinders to Dying COVID Patients in IndiaAround 40 bodies were found in one riverbank area, and groups of 10 or more were found downstream near cremation ghats that had run out of firewood. Some were partially burned, an official told local media. “We retrieved 71 bodies,” Buxar Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Singh told The Hindu. “Some of them have been disposed of while the process for others are underway. Samples of some bodies too have been preserved for further tests.”It is not yet known if those found floating in the river were victims of COVID-19—nor is it known exactly who they were. None had identification on them, and given the extreme situation that has taxed all public offices across the country, it does not seem likely anyone will be able to identify them with certainty any time soon. If they were dumped from cremation platforms, authorities suggest families may assume they had been properly cremated. Videos of the floating bodies have gone viral across the country, with many blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s apparent negligence for his handling of the pandemic. Over the weekend, the prestigious medical journal Lancet published a scathing editorial placing the blame squarely on his shoulders, saying the deadly mayhem could have been prevented. Meanwhile, the Times of India has reported that funeral homes are “profiteering” by selling expensive funerals and cremations to desperate family members who want their loved ones properly laid to rest. With firewood shortages, many families have had to opt for burials, which are now being sold in some states for up to three times the normal price. India has logged more than 22.6 million coronavirus cases and 246,116 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, most in the last month.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Man stumbles onto dead shark on Virginia coast, leaving many to wonder what killed it

    “We’re gonna need a bigger beach!”

  • Meituan's stock price plunges after CEO posts Chinese poem

    Shares in Meituan, China’s largest food delivery platform, have tumbled after its CEO posted —and then deleted — an ancient poem in a move widely seen as possible criticism of the Chinese government. Authorities are investigating the company over allegations of anti-monopolistic behavior, part of a wider crackdown on technology companies. Meituan’s stock price lost 5.3% on Tuesday and plunged as much as 9.8% on Monday after its CEO Wang Xing posted the classical Tang dynasty poem, which criticized Emperor Qin Shi Huang for silencing his critics by burning books.

  • Families of Black Americans killed by police push for UN to intervene

    The families have been pushing the international community to take action since last summer’s protests

  • Capitol rioter blames ‘Foxitis’ addiction to Fox News for 6 January riot

    Anthony Antonio’s lawyer says he watched network for months before being part of attack on Capitol

  • California declares drought emergency for one third of the state

    California governor also announces a $5.1bn water infrastructure and drought response plan