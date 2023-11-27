NASA’s Psyche spacecraft experiments with deep space laser communication

Crews on Florida’s Space Coast may soon be able to probe deeper into space.

The advancement is thanks to laser technology embedded in NASA’s Psyche spacecraft.

Psyche just sent back its first data from beyond the moon.

If successful, the technology could help NASA communicate with humans exploring Mars in the future.

Officials said the laser communication technology could also help researchers learn more about the origin of our universe.

