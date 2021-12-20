NASA recording of Jupiter's largest moon sounds like R2-D2

Li Cohen
·2 min read

NASA has spent years navigating Jupiter to understand the origin and evolution of our solar system's largest planet. And over the summer, researchers collecting radio waves from Ganymede made a surprising find — their recording of Jupiter's largest moon, when adapted to human ears, sounds like R2-D2.

The Juno mission, which launched in August 2011, arrived at Jupiter in July 2016. The Juno spacecraft has completed dozens of orbits around the planet, and on June 7, it flew closer to Jupiter's largest moon than any other in more than 20 years, coming within 645 miles of the moon's surface.

As it got close to Ganymede, NASA's Waves instrument collected data from electric and magnetic radio waves. Researchers then shifted the frequencies of these waves to make them audible, creating a 50-second moon track filled with chirps, beeps and boops that sound a lot like R2-D2 on its own mission in a galaxy far, far away.

Scott Bolton, the principal investigator of the Juno mission, debuted the audio track at the American Geophysical Union fall meeting in New Orleans on Friday.

"This soundtrack is just wild enough to make you feel as if you were riding along as Juno sails past Ganymede for the first time in more than two decades," he said in a NASA statement. "If you listen closely, you can hear the abrupt change to higher frequencies around the midpoint of the recording, which represents entry into a different region in Ganymede's magnetosphere."

Willam Kurth, lead co-investigator for the Waves project, said that it's possible the change in frequency is "due to passing from the nightside to the dayside" of the moon.

Ganymede, which is bigger than the planet Mercury and the dwarf planet Pluto, is believed to have an underground saltwater ocean, according to NASA, and is thought to have more water than all the water on Earth's surface.

It's the only moon known to have its own magnetic field.

This image shows two of Jupiter&#39;s large rotating storms, captured by Juno&#39;s visible-light imager, JunoCam, on Juno&#39;s 38th perijove pass, on November 29, 2021. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing: Kevin M. Gill CC
This image shows two of Jupiter's large rotating storms, captured by Juno's visible-light imager, JunoCam, on Juno's 38th perijove pass, on November 29, 2021. / Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS Image processing: Kevin M. Gill CC

At the conference, Bolton also unveiled "incredibly beautiful" new images of Jupiter.

"It's really an artist's palette. This is almost like a Van Gogh painting," he said during a conference news briefing. "You see these incredible vortices and swirling clouds of different colors."

Those vortices, researchers said, resemble vortices seen in Earth's oceans, and are believed to spontaneously emerge and "survive forever."

"Although Jupiter's energy system is on a scale much larger than Earth's, understanding the dynamics of the Jovian atmosphere could help us understand the physical mechanisms at play on our own planet," NASA said.

Therapy dogs help calm and comfort kids getting COVID vaccines

Bestselling author Adam Grant on pandemic "languishing" — and how to fight it

Airlines warn of new delays if dispute over 5G technology not resolved

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • We’re Geeking Out Over These Apple Deals: Save Up to $200 on MacBooks, iPads and Apple Watches

    Who says Apple doesn’t do sales?

  • Pre-holiday storm threatens 20 cm of snow in parts of Atlantic Canada this week

    Special weather statements have already been issued for parts of Atlantic Canada, with the threat for some significant snow ahead of the holidays.

  • Far-right lures recruits using COVID-19 conspiracy theories, alongside misogyny, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia, says study

    A study by the London-based Institute of Strategic Dialogue, says far-right groups have mobilized emotions around COVID-19 restrictions and vaccinations.

  • Biogen cuts the price tag on its Alzheimer's drug in half

    Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment in half months after it debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that could reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday that it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50% next month. Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said in a prepared statement that too many patients were not being offered the drug due to “financial considerations,” and their disease had progressed beyond the point where Aduhelm could help.

  • Even planets have their (size) limits

    A planet-forming disk made from rock and gas surrounds a young star. NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/ Gerald Eichstädt /Seán DoranScientists have discovered over 4,000 exoplanets outside of our Solar System, according to NASA’s Exoplanet Archive. Some of these planets orbit multiple stars at the same time. Certain planets are so close to their star that it takes only a handful of days to make one revolution, compared to the Earth which takes 365.25 days. Others slingshot around their star with extrem

  • Fauci warns omicron variant is 'raging around the world'

    Anthony Fauci warned that the next few weeks will see stress on hospital systems as the omicron variant is "raging around the world."

  • Today's letters: Readers comment on constitutional carry and St. Jude's

    Dec. 19, 2021, letters: Readers comment on creating a constitutional carry law in Florida and giving to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

  • NASA's SLS Rocket Just Got $3.2 Billion More Expensive

    At an estimated $1.55 billion in cost per launch, and $209 billion total over its 30-year history, the U.S. Space Shuttle program was easily NASA's most expensive project since the Apollo Moon Program -- but NASA's next project is going to make it look like a bargain. Two years ago, an investigation by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget (OMB) estimated that each time NASA launches its new Space Launch System (SLS), taxpayers will ante up "over $2 billion." Last week, NASA awarded one of its main subcontractors on the SLS project, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), a $3.2 billion contract to build booster rockets for five SLS rockets that will participate in the Project Artemis moon program.

  • China’s Livestreaming Star Viya Fined $210 Million for Tax Evasion

    Shortly after Huang's apology, her competitor Austin Li, "China's lipstick king," said his company is operating as usual.

  • Himalayan glaciers melting at an ‘exceptional' rate because of global warming, study finds

    Glaciers in the Himalayas are melting at an "exceptional" rate, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia.

  • Fauci: We did not anticipate extent of omicron's mutations

    President Biden's chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said on Sunday that while officials anticipated new coronavirus variants, they did not anticipate the extent of omicron's mutations."We definitely saw variants coming. I think ... what was not anticipated was the extent of the mutations in the amino acid substitutions in omicron, which is really unprecedented," Fauci told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union.""It kind of came out of...

  • Previewing Colorado’s upset opportunity against No. 7 Kansas

    The Colorado Buffaloes look to upset the No. 7 Kansas Jayhawks

  • Play design, not analytics, doomed Ravens’ two-point attempt vs. Packers

    Analytics didn't stop the Ravens from beating the Packers on Sunday night. A flawed play design doomed Tyler Huntley outside of the numbers.

  • Japan billionaire Maezawa lands in Kazakhstan after 12-day space flight

    Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa returned to Earth on Monday after a 12-day journey into space, ending a practice run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023. The 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector, who launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Dec. 8 along with his assistant Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin, landed on the Kazakh steppe. Maezawa, a space enthusiast, made the trip in a Soyuz spacecraft and became the first space tourist to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) in more than a decade.

  • Listen to the 'sound' of Jupiter's moon Ganymede thanks to the Juno probe

    NASA's Juno probe has 'heard' Jupiters' giant moon Ganymede by recording magnetic field activity during a fly-by.

  • These Are — Hands Down — The Funniest Marriage Tweets Of 2021

    These husbands and wives held absolutely nothing back on Twitter this year.View Entire Post ›

  • SpaceX’s towering Starship aims to get humans to Mars

    The largest and most powerful rocket ship ever is fully recyclable and may be the first vehicle to land humans on Mars SpaceX successfully launched and landed Starship SN15 at the company's Starbase spaceport in Boca Chica, Texas, on May 5, 2021. Photograph: Spacex/UPI/REX/Shutterstock It’s been an eventful month for Elon Musk. The world’s richest man and founder of Tesla and SpaceX was, controversially, named Time’s person of the year; became embroiled in a Twitter spat over his taxes with a po

  • SpaceX engineers used to manually log data about rocket part tests into spreadsheets they didn't trust, former employee says

    Upon joining SpaceX in 2013, Karan Talati said he encountered manual procedures for testing rocket parts that could be "very slow."

  • Updates: Watch SpaceX launch Falcon 9 and Turksat 5B from Florida

    Follow live as SpaceX targets 10:58 p.m. ET for the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket and Turksat 5B communications satellite from Florida's Cape Canaveral.

  • Japanese space tourists safely return to Earth

    A Japanese billionaire, his producer and a Russian cosmonaut safely returned to Earth on Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station. Fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa, his producer Yozo Hirano and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin made a soft landing in a Russian Soyuz capsule in the steppes of Kazakhstan at 9:13 a.m. (0313 GMT) about 150 kilometers ( 90 miles) southeast of the city of Zhezkazgan. Later in the day, they will be flown to the Star City space flight preparation facility outside Moscow for post-flight checks and rehabilitation.