NASA releases jaw-dropping video and audio from Mars, with an assist from AWS

Alan Boyle
Mars Perseverance panorama
A portion of a panorama from NASA’s Perseverance rover shows its surroundings in Mars’ Jezero Crater. The close-range perspective is somewhat skewed due to the panorama effect. (NASA / JPL-Caltech)

For the first time ever, NASA has captured video of a rover landing on the surface of Mars, plus audio of the wind whistling past it after the landing — and Amazon Web Services is playing a key role in making all those gigabytes of goodness available to the world.

The stars of the show are NASA’s Perseverance rover and the hundreds of scientists and engineers supporting the mission to Mars at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and other institutions around the world. But the fact that thousands of images are being pumped out via NASA’s website with only a few hiccups is arguably a testament to AWS’ performance.

“AWS is proud to support NASA JPL’s Perseverance mission,” Teresa Carlson, Amazon Web Services’ vice president of worldwide public sector and industries, said today in a blog post. “From the outset, AWS cloud services have enabled NASA JPL in its mission to capture and share mission-critical images, and help to answer key questions about the potential for life on Mars.”

More than 23,000 images, amounting to 30 gigabytes of data, were gathered during the final minutes of Perseverance’s journey to Jezero Crater on Mars, said Dave Gruel, camera suite lead for entry, descent and landing at JPL.

A couple of cameras looked up from the spacecraft’s back shell to document the deployment of the parachute. Another camera looked down from the “Sky Crane” descent stage to watch the rover’s touchdown. Meanwhile, cameras on the rover looked up at the Sky Crane and looked down and out to survey its surroundings.

All those perspectives were put together in a three-minute video that documented the milestones of the descent, from the time the parachute popped open to the rover’s dusty touchdown. At the end, video from the rover shows the descent stage flying away to its safe disposal, powered by a set of thrusters built by Aerojet Rocketdyne in Redmond, Wash.

“It gives me goosebumps every time I see it,” Gruel said at today’s news briefing, conducted under COVID-19 conditions at JPL in Pasadena, Calif. “I hope everybody kept their hands and arms inside the vehicle at all times while it was in motion.”

That’s not all: A modified off-the-shelf microphone was hooked up to the rover, with the intention of recording the sounds of the air whistling past during the descent.

No sounds were recorded as the rover dropped, but once Perseverance had settled on its landing spot, the microphone captured the rumble of Martian wind gusts.

Gruel said the characteristics of the sounds suggest that the gusts were blowing at about 11 mph (5 meters per second).

As the mission proceeds, the microphone could capture the crunch of rocks beneath the rover’s wheels as they roll, deputy project manager Matt Wallace said.

Both the video and the audio broke new ground for NASA: Although there’s been descent imagery from past space odysseys, including the Apollo moon missions and the Mars Curiosity rover mission, this was the first time a robotic video camera clearly captured the moment of touchdown on another planet.

As for the audio recordings, Soviet landers have previously recorded sounds on the surface of Venus, and NASA’s Mars InSight lander has documented wind vibrations using an air pressure sensor. But Perseverance is the first to pick up the sounds of Martian winds directly with a microphone.

Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for space science, said this is “how it feels to make history.”

“The video of Perseverance’s descent and landing, and the amazing panorama and the first wide landscape shot of Jezero Crater seen with human eyes, and the first Martian sounds are the closest you can get to landing on Mars without putting on a pressure suit,” Zurbuchen said.

Releasing the raw images, video and the sounds should fire up the imagination — not only for future space missions, but for creative crowdsourcing here on Earth.

“Please go take a look at these data and play with them, especially those of you … that have signed up for our educational campaign,” Zurbuchen said. “What can you find in these pictures? And who’s going to compose the first piece of music with actual Mars sound?” (Does this count?)

During the first couple of days of the mission, there was a fair amount of grumbling about the paucity of pictures released by the Perseverance team. But the situation changed dramatically today: The tally of raw images in NASA’s Perseverance gallery jumped from less than 200 to more than 4,600 over the course of just a few hours.

Amazon Web Services said NASA is using its cloud computing platform to process image data from Mars, and to power NASA’s Mars mission website. “The website will be able to scale up to meet demand at any given time, with millions of visitors expected at peak times,” AWS said.

Rover&#39;s instrument deck
The navigation cameras on NASA’s Perseverance rover captured this view of the rover’s deck on Feb. 20. This view provides a good look at the PIXL instrument on the rover’s stowed robotic arm. (NASA / JPL-Caltech)

The plutonium-powered Perseverance probe is only four days into a mission that’s expected to last at least two Earth years, and most likely much longer. The $2.7 billion mission’s primary goal is to identify and store up samples that could hold evidence of past life on Mars. NASA plans to bring such samples back to Earth in about a decade for detailed lab study.

Leaders of Perseverance’s science team say they’re already seeing intriguing geological features to dig into, including an assortment of “holey” rocks that could be volcanic in origin.

“If they are volcanic rocks, that is enormously important to us, because it potentially provides an opportunity to get a really nice radiometric age, or an absolute date, if a sample like that comes back to Earth,” deputy project scientist Ken Williford said.

More from GeekWire:

Recommended Stories

  • The Air Force Has Begun Sending the B-1 to the Boneyard

    The bomber is bound for an early retirement in the Arizona desert.

  • Scientists Just Changed the Rules of What You Can Do While You Sleep

    A new experiment shows it's possible to talk to dreaming people—and actually hear back.

  • The Best Cast-Iron Skillets

    Treat any one of these pans properly, and it will serve you for decades.

  • BlackSky satellite data venture makes a $1.5B deal to go public in SPAC merger

    BlackSky Holdings, which is operating a growing fleet of Earth observation satellites as well as a cloud-based platform to analyze geospatial data, says it will become a publicly traded company through a blank-check merger valued at nearly $1.5 billion. The agreement with Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. would result in BlackSky being listed on the NYSE with the ticker symbol “BKSY” in July. It’s the latest chapter for a company that traces its roots to Seattle — and still has roughly half of its 135-employee workforce here. The other half of the operation is based in Herndon, Va. The merger could… Read More

  • NASA’s Perseverance rover touches down to start years-long search for life on Mars

    NASA’s Perseverance rover touched down on Mars today and began a mission that’s meant to store up evidence of past life on Mars, after a trip that came to a climax with seven minutes of delicious terror. “Touchdown confirmed! Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars, ready to begin seeking the signs of past life,” lead controller Swati Mohan declared at 12:55 p.m. PT. The end of Perseverance’s seven-month, 300 million-mile journey played out like a radio drama. Due to limited bandwidth and an 11-minute delay in receiving signals, there was no live video of the landing. But thanks to… Read More

  • The Best Portable Table Saws

    These compact table saws easily go where the work is: outside, in the garage, or to the job site.

  • Boil Water Advisory? Here's Exactly What You Have to Do

    If your water is potentially contaminated, you must kill the germs before you drink it.

  • The F-35’s Engine Is a Bit Busted Right Now

    Between cracked turbine blades and slow repair periods, things aren't going so great.

  • Bill Gates Wants Us to Eat 100% Synthetic Beef. He Has a Point.

    The billionaire says fake burgers could solve one of the world's biggest problems.

  • The Best Hydro Flasks for Staying Hydrated

    These seven bottles and accessories will keep your coffee hot and your water ice cold.

  • The Best Reciprocating Saws for Amateurs and Professionals

    Cut through framing lumber, plumbing PVC, or metal conduit in no time.From Popular Mechanics

  • Bad weather slows COVID-19 vaccination drive, but experts see clearer skies ahead

    They say that the second vaccine shot for COVID-19 is rougher than the first one — and we’re not just talking about the side effects. As a newly double-vaccinated member of the 65-and-older set, I can vouch for the claim that the side effects can be felt more acutely the second time around: Back in late January, my first Pfizer-BioNTech shot gave me nothing more than a sore arm. This week’s second shot gave me body aches the day after, as if I had been shoveling snow for hours. (Which, come to think of it, I was … a couple… Read More

  • How to Avoid Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Warming Your Home

    Backup generators can help you stay warm, but they come with a deadly risk if you don't use them correctly.

  • A wreck-filled week in the Midlands ends with at least one dead and one charged

    Nearly half of the 57 incidents reported happened on Interstate 26, according to reports by interstate officials.

  • Biden draws sharp contrast with Trump in presidential debut on world stage

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday drew a sharp contrast with the foreign policy of his much-derided predecessor, Donald Trump, and urged democracies to work together to challenge abuses by autocratic states such as China and Russia. In his first big appearance as president on the global stage, an online "virtual visit" to Europe, Biden sought to re-establish the United States as a multilateral team player after four years of divisive "America First" policies under Trump. Speaking to the Munich Security Conference, the Democratic president distanced himself from the more transactional foreign policy of Republican Trump, who angered allies by breaking off global accords and threatening to end defense assistance unless they toed his line.

  • Durham police investigating death of man found shot on highway

    Durham police responded to a report of a shooting on Friday off of N.C. 55. A man later died.

  • Two people found dead after Dallas police shot responding to call

    The two officers, who are in a stable condition in hospital, were dispatched to the residence in Old Dallas East about 11 a.m. after receiving information that a man had threatened to hurt his wife and reports of shots fired. "Once the officers were on the scene, they were met with gunfire," police chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference, adding that both officers were wounded in the lower legs and their injuries were not life-threatening. Garcia, who did not take questions at the short press conference, did not give any details on the sequence of events and no arrests were announced.

  • Dogs abandoned in crates by NC road die, officials say. Now there’s a $5,000 reward

    It’s unclear how long the dogs had been left there.

  • U.S. defense secretary calls Saudi crown prince, reaffirms strategic ties

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, state media said on Friday, days after the White House said it would deal with the king, not his heir, and U.S. officials would engage their counterparties in the kingdom. Crown Prince Mohammed, who is also Saudi Defence Minister, reviewed bilateral relations with Austin, especially in defence cooperation, state news agency SPA said. Austin reaffirmed the importance of the strategic defence partnership between the two countries, and said the United States was committed to helping Riyadh defend itself, condemning attacks launched into the kingdom by the Houthi group in Yemen.

  • U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

    The United States is concerned by China's recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday. China, which has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea, passed a law last month that for the first time explicitly allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels.