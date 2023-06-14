NASA releases new panoramic photos of Mars

STORY: The images were taken as the rover ascended the foothills of the 3-mile-high (5-kilometer-high) mountain with the Gale Crater, according to NASA.

The rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to take two series of five individual images captured over 7 1/2 minutes -- one series in the morning and one in the afternoon of April 8, 2023, NASA explained.

Later, on Earth, those images were combined to create two black-and-white panoramic photographs to which they added color.