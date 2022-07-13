NASA releases 'sharpest' images of the universe from James Webb Space Telescope
Tuesday, NASA released "the deepest and sharpest" images of the distant universe from the James Webb Space Telescope.
The size of a tennis court and three stories high, the Webb is the largest telescope sent into space, according to NASA.
The first full-color image released Monday marked the official beginning of Webb’s general science operations. Using infrared wavelengths, the Webb telescope shows thousands of stars and galaxies that formed about 13 billion years ago, about 1 billion years after the Big Bang.
In one image of the Southern Ring planetary nebula, the shells of gas and dust ejected from dying stars like our sun, provide detail from the late stages of a star’s life.
Most of the multicolored points of light seen here are galaxies.
Webb chronicled the Cosmic Cliffs, a region roughly 7,600 light-years away. This period of very early star formation is rare and difficult to capture, according to NASA.
Contributing: Doyle Rice
