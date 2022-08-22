NASA releases space telescope images of Jupiter
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its norther and southern lights. (Aug. 22)
NASA releases new images from the James Webb Space Telescope showing Jupiter and its norther and southern lights. (Aug. 22)
Nasa’s James Webb Space Telescope has revealed astonishing new pictures of Jupiter. The newly released images were actually stitched together from a number of images of Jupiter, taken from images in July. Scientists working on the telescope worked with a citizen scientist called Judy Schmidt to process them into the newly released image.
The James Webb telescope has captured photos of Jupiter that highlight the planet's ghostly auroras.
Cresa focuses only on tenant representation — a world that's gotten trickier in the pandemic's wake.
We are now one week away from a major mission on Florida’s Space Coast.
Here's everything you need to know about Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's royal nanny.
Three Buddhist statues dating back to the Ming period were discovered as water levels sank in China.
Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...
He was targeted for defeat by many Republicans because he voted to impeach Trump.
It’s been over two years since HBO first announced it was making a TV show based on Naughty Dog’s The Last Of Us, and today we’ve finally got our first proper look at it.
Temperatures remain below average for most of the week, little warmer this weekend
The Patriots are making cuts ahead of Tuesday's roster deadline.
As NASA prepares to blast off its new moon rocket, the space agency is poised to return to the moon for the first time in half a century.
It's a Bengals party on the top 100 list.
If you envision a retirement filled with warm days and breezy nights watching the sun set along the shore, Florida has plenty of appealing destinations -- even if you're on a budget. Find Out: 8...
Host sites for 2024, 2025 and 2027 were announced.
Should the Panthers put Matt Corrall on injured reserve? Who is stepping up on defense? And where is Terrace Marshall?
Some of Idaho’s most revered leaders established the SNRA, but it faces many threats 50 years later.
Several former Alabama players returned to their hometown to watch a big-time high school matchup between Daphne and Saraland.
Milo Ventimiglia‘s post-This Is Us TV hiatus will be short-lived. ABC on Monday handed a series order to The Company You Keep, an hourlong series starring Ventimiglia as a crook with an unlikely romantic prospect. Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer […]
Continuing its hypersonic run, Paramount/Skydance’s Top Gun: Maverick has, in its 13th weekend of release, crossed the $1.4B mark worldwide, lifting the cume to a touch over $1.403B through today. When using restated international box office numbers, this would qualify the sequel as the 9th highest-grossing movie ever worldwide (currency exchanges are in massive flux […]