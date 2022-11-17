NASA releases new views of Artemis I launch

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Rings of Power” star Nazanin Boniadi used a gathering of Oscar winners and prominent Hollywood figures to deliver a powerful plea about the need to support female protestors in Iran. “We owe it to our counterparts in Iran to stand with them as they fight for their most basic human rights,” said Boniadi, referencing the wave of defiance following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of morality police in Tehran who picked her up for wearing her hijab too loosely. With Oscar-winners Chloé Zhao, Marlee Matlin, Ruth E. Carter, and actors like Claire Foy, Tessa Thompson, Lucy Boynton and Ximena Lamadrid looking on, Boniadi said she couldn’t “help but feel the urgency of joining in sisterhood with the women of Iran.”