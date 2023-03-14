NASA releases new Webb Telescope image

1

NASA released a new image from the James Webb Space Telescope during the keynote address Tuesday at the SWSX Conference in Texas. The telescope has captured the rare and fleeting phase of a star on the cusp of death. (March 14)

Recommended Stories

  • NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death

    The Webb Space Telescope has captured the rare and fleeting phase of a star on the cusp of death. NASA released the picture Tuesday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas. The observation was among the first made by Webb following its launch in late 2021.

  • 2 juveniles charged after woman found shot in the face, Atlanta police say

    The incident remains under investigation.

  • These Upcoming Rockets Have Us Stoked About the Future of Spaceflight

    Humans have been launching rockets to space for nearly 80 years, yet it feels as though we’ve only hit the tip of the iceberg in terms of what’s possible. These upcoming rockets provide a promising glimpse of what we can expect during the next era of spaceflight.

  • Best Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes

    Great science fiction and standout performances make these the best Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes ever. It's time to explore strange new shows and seek out the best Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes as we boldly go where no one has gone before. It’s hard to imagine what a list of the top Star Trek episodes would look like without The Next Generation.

  • How To Store Fresh Blueberries To Keep Them for Longer

    Blueberries, however, are also quite fragile and require somewhat particular storage techniques to ensure that they remain fresh and unbruised for prolonged periods of time. Related:How Many Blueberries Are In a Cup? There is a three-step process to storing blueberries directly in the refrigerator.

  • ‘Open for business’: Amazon shows off antennas for its Kuiper satellite network

    After years of development, Amazon is showing off the antennas it plans to use for its Project Kuiper satellite broadband network — and says it plans to begin offering beta service for large customers next year. The largest antenna, for enterprise customers, is about the size of a café table. The antenna designed for home use is as big as an LP record’s album sleeve and should cost around $400 to make. The smallest antenna, still under development, is just a little bigger than an ebook reader. “

  • The Little Mermaid Trailer: Melissa McCarthy Transforms into Ursula Alongside Halle Bailey’s Ariel

    The trailer for the The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey, reveals Melissa McCarthy's wicked transformation as villain Ursula.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin Is Shocked by Her Record-Breaking 87 Wins: 'I Didn't Believe It Was Possible'

    "None of us, myself included, probably more than anyone else, really didn't believe that was ever going to happen," Shiffrin tells PEOPLE exclusively

  • Northern California Storm Flooding Concerns: March 14 update at noon

    Here's the latest on gusting winds and flooded roads in Northern California and the latest forecast at noon on Tuesday.

  • NASA wants 'space tug' to bring International Space Station safely down

    NASA is looking to develop a space tug to help deorbit the International Space Station in coming years, with the White House budget request allocating $180 million for the spacecraft.

  • Embattled Rep. George Santos files 2024 candidacy papers with FEC

    Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., on Tuesday filed a new statement of candidacy to the Federal Election Commission, indicating he's running for reelection -- a move that will allow him to continue to raise campaign funds. The new filing is in response to a letter from the FEC last month asking Santos to clarify if he's running again in 2024, in order for him to continue raising money through his principal campaign committee, Devolder-Santos for Congress. Campaign finance experts say it's common for newly elected members of Congress to immediately declare candidacy again for a new election cycle in order to continue raising money, and that it doesn't necessarily mean that they will for certain run again the following year.

  • Actually, the Air Force Isn't Building a New F-35 Engine After All

    The U.S. Air Force isn't building a new F-35 engine after all.

  • Kyzir White agrees to terms with Cardinals

    One of Jonathan Gannon’s charges from the Eagles defense will be making the trip to Arizona with him. Jordan Schultz of theScore reports that linebacker Kyzir White has agreed to a contract with the Cardinals. It’s a two-year deal worth up to $11 million. White joined the Eagles last season and started eight of the [more]

  • Roman aristocrat's millennia-old remains unearthed in northern England in 'once-in-a-lifetime find'

    An ancient cemetery containing the remains of both late-Roman and early-Saxon people was discovered in northern England, officials announced on Monday.

  • George Santos Finally Files 2024 Statement of Candidacy

    Jonathan Ernst/ReutersTruth-averse Rep. George Santos (R-NY) on Tuesday filed a statement of candidacy for the 2024 election, leaving the door open for a re-election run.Santos hasn’t said publicly whether he’s running, and Tuesday’s move, which occurred on the final day allowed, does not mean he’s made a decision. However, congressional members are required to file these documents to keep their campaign committees running—in Santos’ case, Devolder-Santos for Congress. Last month, the Federal El

  • California motorists caught in crosshairs amid alarming trend of freeway gang shootings

    Shootings on freeways in the San Francisco Bay Area have been on the rise since 2020, with officials saying gang violence and road rage incidents are driving the trend.

  • USA crushes Canada, now back in full control of fate to advance in World Baseball Classic

    Team USA obliterated Canada on Monday night, and now only need only a victory over Colombia to advance to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals.

  • Another atmospheric river strikes Central Coast of California

    What you need to know about the latest storm impacts in the Central Coast

  • NY Fed report shows near-term inflation expectations retreating sharply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Americans' expectations for the near-term path of inflation ebbed to nearly a two-year low last month, which could take pressure off the Federal Reserve to raise rates amid fresh uncertainties created by turmoil in the U.S. banking system. In the first of a run of key readings on inflation, consumer spending and sentiment that could determine whether the U.S. central bank presses on with interest rate hikes or pauses to measure the fallout from bank failures that prompted it to take emergency action, the New York Fed's Survey of Consumer Expectations on Monday showed respondents said inflation would stand at 4.2% a year from now. Meanwhile, the expected level of inflation three years from now held steady at 2.7%, matching the level last seen in October 2020, while expected inflation five years from now was seen hitting 2.6%, up from January's 2.5%.

  • U.S. spy drone crashes into sea after Russian intercept

    STORY: An American MQ-9 "Reaper" surveillance drone was forced to crash into the Black Sea on Tuesday after two Russian fighter jets performed what the U.S. called a "reckless intercept."Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder is the Pentagon press secretary:"At approximately 7:03 AM Central European time, one of the Russian Su-27 struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing U.S. forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters. Several times before the collision the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 in a reckless and unprofessional manner. This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional."It was the first such incident since Russia's invasion of Ukraine over a year ago, and drew condemnation from the White House and the Pentagon, which warned of the risk of escalation.U.S. Army Genral Christopher Cavoli briefed NATO allies about the incident.The U.S. Air Force said the drone was conducting an "intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance" or ISR mission.The Pentagon noted the MQ-9 can carry weaponry, but declined to comment on whether this particular drone was armed.The spokesperson would only say that the incident occurred in international airspace, and noted that the Russian jets involved did not leave the collision unscathed."We assess that it likely caused some damage to the Russian aircraft as well. To our knowledge, well, we know that the aircraft, the Russian aircraft did land. I'm not going to go into where they landed, but again, it's just demonstrative of very unprofessional, unsafe airmanship on the part of these pilots.The U.S. military said the incident followed a pattern of dangerous behavior by Russian pilots operating near aircraft flown by the U.S. and its allies, including over the Black Sea.The White House said the drone's downing was unique, however, and would be raised directly with Moscow.